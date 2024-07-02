Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R

Add in vast interior space and strong equipment levels, and the Type R has reached a level where its status as an all-time great example of the hot-hatch breed is guaranteed.

Our choice

Honda Civic Type R (£50,050)

There’s only one version of the Type R to choose from, which is fair enough because we’d struggle to find a way to make it even more exciting. Beyond adding the likes of a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, that means the only tough choice you’ll have to make is which of the five exterior colours you like the most.

Commended

Ford Focus ST Track Pack

The current Ford Focus ST has always lived slightly in the shadow of the Civic, but there’s little shame in that. It’s not quite as fast or as sophisticated as the Civic, but in Track Pack spec it’s just as sharp and playful – plus it’s cheaper.

Mercedes-AMG A 45

While the original A 45 was something of a one-trick pony, the latest model adds a brilliantly communicative chassis to the searing cross-country pace of the car it replaced. Like all the best hot hatches, the A 45 feels special no matter what speed you’re doing.

