Hot Hatch of the Year 2024: Honda Civic Type R
The Honda Civic Type R is the 2024 Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year, with the Ford Focus ST Track Pack and Mercedes-AMG A 45 S commended
Honda has held strong in the hot-hatch category, with the win once again going to the stunning Civic Type R. Rather than reinventing the wheel with the latest FL5 generation, Honda took the already brilliant FK8 edition and made incremental improvements in almost every area: a little more power here, a little more precision there, and much more besides. The engineers even went down to levels so nerdy that the weight of the gearknob was adjusted in order to deliver a more satisfying throw.
Judge the Civic by almost any aspect that matters for a hot hatch and it blows its rivals away. The 324bhp 2.0-litre turbo engine delivers stunning performance, yet achieving the claimed 5.4-second 0-62mph figure is made all the more satisfying because, at a time when many rivals have switched to auto-only gearboxes, the Civic still has a wonderfully precise six-speed manual.
It’s this rewarding nature that courses through the Type R’s veins; modulating the powerful brakes, playing with the balance of the car both into and through a corner, nailing every apex, and judging just the perfect level of torque to deploy through those front wheels without breaking traction, all require a level of skill that leaves you with a huge sense of achievement when you get everything spot on.
Add in vast interior space and strong equipment levels, and the Type R has reached a level where its status as an all-time great example of the hot-hatch breed is guaranteed.
Our choice
Honda Civic Type R (£50,050)
There’s only one version of the Type R to choose from, which is fair enough because we’d struggle to find a way to make it even more exciting. Beyond adding the likes of a carbon-fibre rear spoiler, that means the only tough choice you’ll have to make is which of the five exterior colours you like the most.
Commended
Ford Focus ST Track Pack
The current Ford Focus ST has always lived slightly in the shadow of the Civic, but there’s little shame in that. It’s not quite as fast or as sophisticated as the Civic, but in Track Pack spec it’s just as sharp and playful – plus it’s cheaper.
Mercedes-AMG A 45
While the original A 45 was something of a one-trick pony, the latest model adds a brilliantly communicative chassis to the searing cross-country pace of the car it replaced. Like all the best hot hatches, the A 45 feels special no matter what speed you’re doing.
