Honda Civic Type R review

Horizontal air vents, a smart infotainment screen, solid materials (although they still leave a little to be desired given the price) and a more sophisticated digital dash help towards the overall impression that the Type R is no longer a car you have to make excuses for when it comes to design, inside or out. Side by side with the last Type R, this much is obvious.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The infotainment system might lack the ‘wow factor’ of some of its rivals, but it’s smart enough and comes with most of the essentials you’d associate with a family car – plus some features that wouldn’t look out of place in a racing car.

The nine-inch screen sits atop the dashboard above the climate control switches and dials, and features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity as standard. The Civic Type R also has wireless phone charging, sat-nav and a pair of USB charging ports. One feature you won’t find in the regular Honda Civic is a performance dataloggger, which monitors and records your on-track performance.

In front of the driver is a 10.2-inch digital instrument panel, which can be customised to suit road or track driving.

Boot space, comfort & practicality A large boot and lots of legroom for rear-seat passengers, but the Civic Type-R is strictly a four-seater

Practicality has always been a good reason to choose a hot hatchback over a sports car. Why squeeze you, your passengers, and their luggage into something cramped when a hot hatchback will swallow a weekly shop or everything you need for a family holiday?

Dimensions Length 4,594mm Width 1,890mm Height 1,401mm Number of seats 4 Boot space 410-1,212 litres

The 11th-generation Civic is one of the most practical cars in its class, feeling more like a Honda Accord than a Civic. There’s a 410-litre boot, which beats the luggage capacity of a Volkswagen Golf GTI by 30 litres, and if you fold down the 60/40-split rear seats, the boot capacity increases to 1,212 litres – which should be enough for a set of track day tyres. While some hot hatchbacks have five seats, the Civic Type R makes do with four, but the length of the car means there should be no complaints over the amount of legroom.