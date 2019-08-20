Best used hot hatchbacks to buy 2025
Our picks for the best used hot hatchbacks in the UK
If you’re after the biggest driving thrills for the smallest amount of cash, the best used hot hatchbacks are some of the most entertaining yet useable cars out there. Most models are based on regular family cars, which mean they combine plenty of power with practicality. Of course, buying a used example helps to keep the price in check, too.
There are more four-cylinder hot hatchbacks than other types, but you can find a lot of variety. Turbochargers have become common, and while some of the greatest hot hatches did without them, the modern crop uses turbo power to achieve some pretty incredible performance.
The best used hot hatchbacks
Every single car listed below has been driven by our team of expert road testers. So, not only can you be sure that they provide top-notch excitement, but each model offers enough practicality to be
1. Ford Fiesta ST
While Ford had already found its hot hatch feet with the competent Mk5 Fiesta ST, the Mk6 was a step-up in every aspect – so much so that it's considered to be one of the hot hatch greats.
Produced between 2013 and 2017, the ST Mk6 arrived five years after the Fiesta on which it’s based, but it was worth the wait. In the early 2010s its main rival, the RenaultSport Clio, fell from form by switching to an automatic gearbox. The Ford Fiesta ST, however, had a slick six-speed manual with power going to the front wheels from a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which developed 180bhp and had 290Nm of torque.
It’s a great engine that’s really usable, with pull from low down and smooth power delivery. For those that needed more power, there was a Mountune upgrade available for just £659 – which increased output to a sizable 212bhp.
But for all of the engine’s thrills, the best part of the ST is its chassis, which communicates through responsive steering. The front end will dart into tight corners, followed by a lively rear that lifts an inside wheel – the ST is supremely agile.
Yet the Fiesta ST is just as easy to drive every day – like a hot hatch should be. As with the conventional Fiesta, the ST’s boot is standard supermini fare at 290 litres, and there’s a choice of three or more practical five-door bodystyles.
Like many hot hatches, there is the occasional compromise to live with. The ride is a touch firm, while interior materials are of the standard you’d expect from what is fundamentally a value-led small car from the 2010s. But the driving position is very good indeed – further helping you to perfectly position that pointy front end.
The Fiesta ST holds its value well too, with examples hovering around the £10,000 mark on Auto Express.
2. Peugeot 308 GTi
There aren’t many Peugeot 308 GTis around, though we think its rarity makes the French hot hatch a bit cooler than its typical counterparts. The engine is a peach: a turbocharged 1.6-litre four-cylinder that’s laden with character – and power, too, with 266bhp and 329Nm of torque. Big brakes, a limited-slip differential and properly sorted suspension mean the 308 GTi is tremendously involving.
3. Renaultsport Megane
Renaultsport's history of hot hatches is incredible, so it was only right that it finished with a flourish. With the Megane being the final RenaultSport-badged car, it's almost worth wrapping it up in cotton wool as a collector’s item. We hope no one does that though, because they’ll miss out on a fantastically engaging car. Go for the more powerful 300 model, available from £21,000.
Used Renaultsport Megane deals
4. Honda Civic Type R (FK8)
The looks might not be to everyone's taste, but those after a rewarding hot hatch will have no problem behind the steering wheel of the Honda Civic Type R. Considering the soon-to-be axed, newer FL5 generation felt like an update – albeit a brilliant one – of the old FK8 car, it was very expensive at over £50,000. You can get a very nice example of the FK8 for around half that price now.
5. Hyundai i20 N
Just as the i30 N bloodied the nose of the Ford Focus ST, the Hyundai i20 N set after the Fiesta ST. The Hyundai is remarkably similar in its set-up, with a 1.6-litre turbo four-cylinder that develops 201bhp, a six-speed manual, a limited-slip differential and the ability to cock a wheel with ease. The car arrived in 2021 and prices have only just come down below £20,000 – worth it for a low-mileage example.
6. Abarth 595
With its cheeky looks and rasping exhaust note, the Abarth 595 is a hot tot that’s guaranteed to get you grinning. It’s not as engaging to drive as a Fiesta ST and the firm ride is jarring around town, but 595 is bursting with brio and serves up wallet-friendly running costs. There’s even a convertible option for fresh-air thrills.
7. SEAT Leon Cupra
Understated looks mean that the hot SEAT Leon can be easily confused with more basic models. Yet this sporty Spanish machine packs a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine that delivers up to 296bhp, as well as a chassis that beautifully blends a fun driving experience with everyday comfort. Better still, there is a choice of three and five-door hatchback and four-wheel-drive ST estate bodystyles.
8. Honda Civic Type R (FN2)
With its space-age looks and high-revving motor, this generation of Honda Civic Type R is a fantastic blend of both quirky and quick - making it a top left-field choice. Sharp handling and a beautifully precise manual gearbox add to the fun, plus it has unburstable mechanicals.
9. Volkswagen Golf R
The Volkswagen Golf R is the do-it-all performance car that will suit drivers who love stamping on the throttle and disappearing off into the sunset. Acceleration is absolutely rampant from 0-60mph and beyond, thanks to the powerful engine and four-wheel drive layout that brings huge amounts of traction. There are plenty of Golf Rs for sale second hand so it's easy to find a good one, and the Volkswagen Golf is an inherently practical car, with a big boot and lots of room inside. There's all the kit you could want and a great touchscreen display as well
10. Hyundai i30 N
The Hyundai i30 N's badge is probably why it's one of the bargain used hot hatchbacks of the moment. Hyundai never had a history of great performance cars, so why should its first hot hatch be any good? Well, it had no right to be - yet it defied convention and is an absolute riot to drive. It's stiffly sprung, so it's not all that comfortable on country roads, but its adjustable chassis, powerful engine and entertaining exhaust note means it's great fun. It's still an i30 at heart, so it's got the right amount of practicality too.
