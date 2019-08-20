If you’re after the biggest driving thrills for the smallest amount of cash, the best used hot hatchbacks are some of the most entertaining yet useable cars out there. Most models are based on regular family cars, which mean they combine plenty of power with practicality. Of course, buying a used example helps to keep the price in check, too.

There are more four-cylinder hot hatchbacks than other types, but you can find a lot of variety. Turbochargers have become common, and while some of the greatest hot hatches did without them, the modern crop uses turbo power to achieve some pretty incredible performance.

The best used hot hatchbacks

1. Ford Fiesta ST

While Ford had already found its hot hatch feet with the competent Mk5 Fiesta ST, the Mk6 was a step-up in every aspect – so much so that it's considered to be one of the hot hatch greats.

Produced between 2013 and 2017, the ST Mk6 arrived five years after the Fiesta on which it’s based, but it was worth the wait. In the early 2010s its main rival, the RenaultSport Clio, fell from form by switching to an automatic gearbox. The Ford Fiesta ST, however, had a slick six-speed manual with power going to the front wheels from a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine, which developed 180bhp and had 290Nm of torque.