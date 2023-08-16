Land Rover is about to reveal its all-new ‘baby’ Defender, featuring all-electric powertrains and a chunky, rugged design. The company has toyed with a smaller version of the Land Rover Defender for years, but only now is the model – on a new platform – getting close to its public introduction.

Designed to sit in the Land Rover range underneath the existing Defender in both price and stature, the baby Defender will in effect act as a replacement for the long-running Discovery Sport.

The new model in the Defender family is critical for JLR, joining a big-selling segment at a time when the company’s profits have been hit from every angle. So not a moment too soon, prototypes have been spotted testing in near-production form, giving us our first look at how Land Rover’s designers will transform the Defender into a smaller package.

As our exclusive images show, we expect the new baby Defender will have a boxy and upright shape, but there will be a few key changes over its big brother. These include thinner front lights and a sleeker angle to the nose, making it less bluff than we’re used to on a Defender.

Black-coloured lower bumpers and wheelarches will give it an off-roader look, and our pictures show the car fitted with rugged-looking wheels and off-road tyres. However, just as with the full-sized Defender, buyers will also be able to choose a more road-biased look, with larger wheels and body-coloured panels.