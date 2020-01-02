Top 10 best 8-seater cars to buy

Should you have a minibus company, lots of friends or even just a big family, you may well need a vehicle with at least eight seats and it can be a bit of a struggle to find something suitable.

If there are only three, four or five people in your household then you can’t move for options. Even bigger families are well catered for by assorted seven-seat MPVs (VW ID. Buzz / Dacia Jogger) and SUVs (Kia Sorento / Volvo XC90). Fear not, there are still some attractive and practical options out there if you need an eight-seater car.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Many of the cars listed below are based on vans. In the past, these van-based models have demanded plenty of compromise in terms of driving dynamics and luxury. But today's vans have stepped up in terms of the kind of kit they offer and the way they drive. Their interiors are also becoming well trimmed with carpet throughout and plenty of plastic cladding to cover up the metal bodies beneath. If you simply can’t be seen driving a car that looks like a van, we’ve also got a bit of an SUV-shaped curve-ball in our list.

Compare the 10 best 8-seater cars

You can compare our full review ratings for the best eight-seater cars using the table below, plus we’ve included comparison data for price, efficiency and boot space with all the seats in place.

Click the links in the table above or read on below to see our expert verdicts on the best 8-seater cars on the UK market..

.

1. Volkswagen Multivan

Prices from £49,913

Best balance between comfort and practicality

Pros Cons Upmarket image

Roomy interior

Comfortable A little pricier than other options

Smaller than some rivals

Dashboard layout

Volkswagen still tops our list except where there was once a T6.1 Transporter in Shuttle/Caravelle form, there’s now the new Volkswagen Multivan that arrived as the replacement.