Citroen E-Spacetourer gets a chic new look and more range

Visual changes extend to the interior too, with all cars getting a 10-inch touchscreen and a 10-inch driver’s display. There’s Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and the option of a wireless smartphone charger on the centre console. Citroen has tweaked the cupholders to hold smartphones, as well. Beneath the central touchscreen there’s a new gear lever and driving mode selector, while the new steering wheel design now has a heating function.

Exterior changes focus to the front of the E-Spacetourer. Citroen’s new badge, which harks back to the original design from 1919, sits on the blanked-off grille. The headlights are also new, with a fresh daytime running-light (DRL) signature. Several metallic paint options have been added, along with 17-inch alloy wheels.

The E-Spacetourer is the people-carrier version of the Dispatch – Citroen’s mid-sized van . Other Stellantis products that share the same body and technology are the Vauxhall Vivaro Life Electric and Peugeot E- Traveller – both of which have recently received their 2024 updates.

There are big changes going on in Stellantis’s van and MPV ranges, and the latest model to go under the knife is the Citroen E-Spacetourer . As with its Stellantis ( Citroen ’s parent company) siblings, the Spacetourer gets a new battery, a redesigned exterior and fresh technology inside.

While the old Spacetourer was offered in three body lengths, the all-electric E-Spacetourer now comes in just two: M and L, measuring 4.98 metres and 5.33 metres respectively. Citroen says private customers can choose between five, seven and eight-seater versions, while professional customers can opt for between five to and nine seats. A ‘Business Lounge’ pack comes with extra flexibility, featuring a reversible second row and a seven-seat layout.

In addition to the above, E-Spacetourer comes with plenty of useful touches to boost practicality. The front row passenger seat can be folded flat to help load long items, while the second and third row seats can be split 60:40 and can slide, fold or be removed completely. With everything out, the L-bodied E-Spacetourer offers up to 4,554 litres of boot space. The side doors can be opened hands-free by waving your foot under the corner of the rear bumper and the tailgate features an opening rear window for use in tight car parks.

The most significant changes to the E-Spacetourer have taken place underneath, however. Just like the Vivaro Electric and E-Traveller there’s a new 75kWh battery which allows for a maximum 217-mile range. A 50kWh battery is also available, with a range of 139 miles.

Both versions come with a 136bhp electric motor, which now features a new regenerative braking system with three levels – controlled by paddles mounted on the steering wheel.

In terms of charging, the E-Spacetourer is equipped with a 7.4kW onboard charger as standard with an 11kW charger available as an option. Depending on the battery (the larger unit taking longer to top up, of course), the maximum 100kW DC recharge rate will replenish the battery from 0-80 per cent in between 38 and 45 minutes.

Pricing for Citroen’s all-electric E-Spacetourer hasn’t been revealed but we expect a modest increase in the current car’s £37,045 price tag when it arrives in 2024.

