Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Car group tests

Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona: small hybrid SUVs in a big battle

Hybrid newcomers slug it out for family buyers’ hearts and minds

By:Alex Ingram
12 Jul 2025
Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona - front end 29

The concept of the ‘average’ family car has evolved over the years. There was a time when it was a three-box saloon with a petrol engine, only for hatchbacks to take over in the eighties and nineties, while diesel power joined the mix at the turn of the century.

Today, the popularity of compact SUVs makes them the family car of choice. But while electrification is the end goal for brands and legislators, hybrid drive is growing in stature. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

One family-focused machine that has made regular appearances in the new-car top 10 is the Vauxhall Mokka. While it was originally offered with petrol, electric and diesel options, a recent update has seen the latter succeeded by a new hybrid model that should deliver low emissions and decent efficiency.

Another model that offers a choice of petrol, electric or hybrid power, but has done so since its launch, is the Hyundai Kona. A previous Auto Express Car of the Year, the Korean SUV has also been revised with a new electrified powertrain that’s designed to deliver a better balance of performance and efficiency.

So which model makes the most sense as family transport? And does hybrid drive reap the benefits when it comes to running costs?

Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Vauxhall Mokka - dynamic front 3/4
ModelVauxhall Mokka 1.2 Hybrid Ultimate
Price:£31,855
Powertrain:1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 143bhp
0-62mph:8.2 seconds
WLTP efficiency:58.9mpg
Annual VED:£195

The Mokka’s hybrid powertrain is new, but it’s actually based on the Stellantis Group’s ubiquitous 1.2-litre turbocharged PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine that has been part of the line-up since launch. A 48-volt motor and a modest battery have been added, while the only gearbox offered is a six-speed twin-clutch automatic. This is the only petrol auto model now available in the Mokka line-up, but it’s offered in all four trims (Griffin, Design, GS and Ultimate), with prices starting from £28,335.

Tester’s notes

As with most new cars, you can set up a driver profile in the Mokka that can load your favourite settings every time you get behind the wheel. One highlight is the range of avatars that are available to choose from to personalise your experience. The pop art-style images are a snapshot of some of Vauxhall and Opel’s greatest hits, so you can either choose a picture of the Mokka, or pick from icons such as the classic Nova or original Opel GT and Manta coupés, plus a selection of long-forgotten concept cars.

Hyundai Kona Hybrid

Vauxhall Mokka - front 3/4
ModelHyundai Kona 1.6 Hybrid N Line
Price:£32,390
Powertrain:1.6-litre 4cyl hybrid, 127bhp
0-62mph:12.0 seconds
WLTP efficiency:60.1mpg
Annual VED:£195

Recent revisions to the Kona Hybrid see the existing direct-injection 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit lose some power, down from 139bhp to 127bhp, yet this doesn’t come with the benefit of added fuel efficiency, because those figures remain unchanged. They are still better than the claims made by the Vauxhall, but there’s a higher price to pay to get behind the wheel. The Kona Hybrid line-up starts from £30,890, and runs through Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trims.

Tester’s notes

Different drive modes are designed to boost performance or efficiency, but most of the time the standard setting is perfectly acceptable. Eco mode makes the Kona feel sluggish, and you tend to overcompensate for the delayed throttle response. In Sport mode the steering wheel paddles switch from adjusting braking energy to offering sequential shifts for the six-speed gearbox.  But the Kona’s overall character isn’t that sporty – N Line trim doesn’t bring any suspension upgrades, so it’s more about looks than anything else.

Head to head

Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona - face-off

On the road

The Mokka is pretty smooth, because the electrics fill in gaps in the power band as the engine and gearbox sort themselves out. But the Kona feels better integrated. At lower speeds the Vauxhall is fine, but it’s more unsettled at motorway pace, while the Kona delivers a fidgety ride in N Line guise; the Advance’s smaller 18-inch wheels should help with this. Neither car is quick, but the Mokka feels more responsive.

Tech highlights

Neither car demands any compromises to make the most of its hybrid powertrain; simply drive them as you would any conventional auto and let the electronics do the work. Both rivals feature a twin-screen dashboard set-up, but the Kona has the larger layout, with two 12.3-inch displays positioned side-by-side. The Kona has plenty of buttons, too, while the Mokka benefits from separate climate controls.

Price and running

While the Mokka is cheaper to buy, the Kona will likely cost less to run. Its hybrid powertrain was more efficient in our hands to the tune of around 5mpg, but it has a smaller fuel tank, so both cars offer a similar range. Emissions are closely matched as well, so the Vauxhall’s lower list price benefits business users, although poorer residual values mean the Hyundai is the better option for private buyers.

Practicality

Smaller overall dimensions mean that the Mokka is at a disadvantage when it comes to carrying passengers and stuff, with a narrower rear seat and a smaller boot (350 litres to the Kona’s 466 litres). If you often only travel two-up, this shouldn’t be an issue, while the Vauxhall’s compact size boosts its manoeuvrability around town. Both hybrids have the same boot capacity as their petrol counterparts.

Safety

Both cars earned a four-star Euro NCAP rating, with the Vauxhall tested in 2021 and the Hyundai in 2023. The Mokka has been updated with additional kit since the test, and we’d hardly call either car unsafe.Vauxhall provides a shortcut button to access the screen where the safety systems are set up, while the Kona’s distracted-driving sensor is a bit too keen to beep if you take your eyes off the road.

Ownership

Vauxhall leapt from 26th place to fourth in the 2025 Driver Power brands survey, while Hyundai dropped from 17th in 2024 to 20th out of 31 manufacturers in this year’s poll.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Used - available now

Discovery Sport

2023 Land Rover

Discovery Sport

22,195 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L

Cash £36,750
View Discovery Sport
ID.3

2022 Volkswagen

ID.3

40,066 milesAutomaticElectric

Cash £11,500
View ID.3
A1 Sportback

2021 Audi

A1 Sportback

40,911 milesAutomaticPetrol2.0L

Cash £17,100
View A1 Sportback
Ateca

2025 SEAT

Ateca

42,938 milesAutomaticPetrol1.5L

Cash £17,700
View Ateca

The Kona hasn’t garnered enough feedback to appear in our model poll, yet the Mokka finished 18th this year, with owners liking its looks, low running costs, performance and infotainment, but not the car’s cramped rear space and small boot.

Verdict

Winner: Hyundai Kona Hybrid

Vauxhall Mokka - static front angled

While the Kona has higher list prices than the Mokka, you get what you pay for, with more space, better fuel efficiency, a longer list of standard kit and a more grown-up driving experience than its Vauxhall rival offers. The Hyundai isn’t without its foibles, however. It’s not very exciting to drive, especially with the new lower-powered hybrid system, while the styling might be a little too futuristic for some people. But overall it’s still a strong package in the small SUV class.

Latest Hyundai Kona deals

Runner-up: Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Vauxhall Mokka - static front angled

The Mokka is a solid performer, but it doesn’t really excel in any area to give it an advantage in this test. The Hybrid is the pick of the line-up, courtesy of its smooth power delivery and decent efficiency, although the electric version is more comfortable at a cruise – keep to lower speeds and the Hybrid is fine, though.Then there are the compromises in terms 

of rear-seat space. Yet if you have a small family that won’t be an issue, while the car’s compact dimensions make it a doddle to drive in town.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Latest Vauxhall Mokka deals

Prices and specs

Model testedVauxhall Mokka 1.2 Hybrid UltimateHyundai Kona 1.6 Hybrid N Line
Price from/price as tested£25,740/£31,855£30,590/£32,390
Powertrain and performance  
Engine3cyl in-line turbo/1,199cc4cyl in-line turbo/1,580cc
Peak power/revs143bhp/5,500rpm127bhp/5,700rpm
Peak torque/revs230Nm/1,750rpm265Nm/4,000rpm
TransmissionSix-speed auto/fwdSix-speed auto/fwd
0-62mph/top speed8.2 seconds/129mph12.0 seconds/103mph
Fuel tank/battery capacity42 litres/0.89kWh38 litres/1.32kWh
MPG (WLTP)58.9mpg60.1mpg
Test MPG/range47.2mpg/436 miles53.7mpg/449 miles
Dimensions  
Length/wheelbase4,150/2,557mm4,385/2,660mm
Width/height1,791/1,534mm1,825/1,585mm
Rear knee room525-765mm610-875mm
Rear headroom/elbow room930/1,395mm940/1,460mm
Boot space (seats up/down)350/1,105 litres466/1,300 litres
Boot length/width675/1,015mm835/1,045mm
Boot lip height755mm615mm
Kerbweight/payload/towing weight1,287/463/1,200kg1,410/540/1,010kg
Turning circle10.9 metres10.6 metres
Costs/ownership  
Residual value (after 3yrs/36k, via CDL)£11,544/44.9%£17,296/53.4%
Depreciation£20,311£15,094
Insurance group/AA.com quote/VED23/£652/£19516/£953/£195
Three-year service cost£720£719
Annual tax liability std/higher rate£1,698/£3,396£1,725/£3,450
Basic warranty (miles)/recovery3yrs (60,000)/1yr5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
Driver Power manufacturer position26th17th
NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars73/75/58/64/4 _ (2021)80/83/64/60/4 _ (2023)
Equiptment  
Metallic paint/wheel size£650/18 inches£650/18 inches
Parking sensors/cameraFront & rear/rearFront & rear/rear
Spare wheel/Isofix pointsRepair kit/threeRepair kit/two
Keyless entry & go/powered tailgateYes/noYes/yes
Leather/heated seatsPart synthetic/yesNo/front & rear
Screen size/digital dashboard10.0/10.0 inches12.3/12.3 inches
Climate control/panoramic sunroofSingle-zone/noTwo-zone/no
Number of USBs/wireless chargingThree/yesFour/yes
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android AutoYes/yesYes/yes
Blind-spot warning/head-up displayYes/noNo/no
Adaptive cruise/lane-keep assistYes/yesYes/yes

What we would choose

Vauxhall Mokka

Our car’s Tropical Green paint looks smart, while Carbon Black metallic is the standard shade. The 18-inch wheel design is the same on GS and Ultimate models, while the electric Mokka gets a different ‘Aero’ design.

Hyundai Kona

Option packs are only available on N Line S and Ultimate trims. The Lux Pack varies according to engine choice, but the £1,850 version adds a sunroof, memory driver’s seat, comfort front seats and remote parking.

Looking for your next car? You can now search our nationwide dealer network for a choice of great cars on offer right now with new, used and leasing deals to choose from...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alex Ingram
Chief reviewer

Alex joined Auto Express as staff writer in early 2018, helping out with news, drives, features, and the occasional sports report. His current role of Chief reviewer sees him head up our road test team, which gives readers the full lowdown on our comparison tests.

New & used car deals

Dacia Spring

Dacia Spring

RRP £14,995Avg. savings £3,158 off RRP*
New Dacia Spring
Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall Corsa

RRP £19,690Avg. savings £4,685 off RRP*Used from £16,811
New Vauxhall CorsaUsed Vauxhall Corsa
Toyota Yaris Cross

Toyota Yaris Cross

RRP £26,495Avg. savings £1,672 off RRP*Used from £15,925
New Toyota Yaris CrossUsed Toyota Yaris Cross
Nissan Juke

Nissan Juke

RRP £19,785Avg. savings £4,614 off RRP*Used from £9,584
New Nissan JukeUsed Nissan Juke
* Average savings are calculated daily based on the best dealer prices on Auto Express vs manufacturer RRP
Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range
MG IM5 - Goodwood front

New MG IM5 has the Tesla Model 3 beaten on price and range

The all-electric IM5 brings new technology and design to the MG line-up
News
10 Jul 2025
Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports
MST Ford Escort - front 3/4

Ford Escort Mexico gets new lease of life with MST Sports

While not officially Fords, the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports should drive as sharply as they look
News
7 Jul 2025
New Mazda CX-5 revealed with fresh looks, more space and far fewer buttons
Mazda CX-5 - front

New Mazda CX-5 revealed with fresh looks, more space and far fewer buttons

The Mazda CX-5 has been revolutionised to take on the Nissan Qashqai, Kia Sportage and Hyundai Tucson
News
10 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content