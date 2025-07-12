Vauxhall Mokka vs Hyundai Kona: small hybrid SUVs in a big battle

The concept of the ‘average’ family car has evolved over the years. There was a time when it was a three-box saloon with a petrol engine, only for hatchbacks to take over in the eighties and nineties, while diesel power joined the mix at the turn of the century.

Today, the popularity of compact SUVs makes them the family car of choice. But while electrification is the end goal for brands and legislators, hybrid drive is growing in stature.

One family-focused machine that has made regular appearances in the new-car top 10 is the Vauxhall Mokka. While it was originally offered with petrol, electric and diesel options, a recent update has seen the latter succeeded by a new hybrid model that should deliver low emissions and decent efficiency.

Another model that offers a choice of petrol, electric or hybrid power, but has done so since its launch, is the Hyundai Kona. A previous Auto Express Car of the Year, the Korean SUV has also been revised with a new electrified powertrain that’s designed to deliver a better balance of performance and efficiency.

So which model makes the most sense as family transport? And does hybrid drive reap the benefits when it comes to running costs?

Vauxhall Mokka Hybrid

Model Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Hybrid Ultimate Price: £31,855 Powertrain: 1.2-litre 3cyl hybrid, 143bhp 0-62mph: 8.2 seconds WLTP efficiency: 58.9mpg Annual VED: £195

The Mokka’s hybrid powertrain is new, but it’s actually based on the Stellantis Group’s ubiquitous 1.2-litre turbocharged PureTech three-cylinder petrol engine that has been part of the line-up since launch. A 48-volt motor and a modest battery have been added, while the only gearbox offered is a six-speed twin-clutch automatic. This is the only petrol auto model now available in the Mokka line-up, but it’s offered in all four trims (Griffin, Design, GS and Ultimate), with prices starting from £28,335.

Tester’s notes

As with most new cars, you can set up a driver profile in the Mokka that can load your favourite settings every time you get behind the wheel. One highlight is the range of avatars that are available to choose from to personalise your experience. The pop art-style images are a snapshot of some of Vauxhall and Opel’s greatest hits, so you can either choose a picture of the Mokka, or pick from icons such as the classic Nova or original Opel GT and Manta coupés, plus a selection of long-forgotten concept cars.

Hyundai Kona Hybrid

Model Hyundai Kona 1.6 Hybrid N Line Price: £32,390 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl hybrid, 127bhp 0-62mph: 12.0 seconds WLTP efficiency: 60.1mpg Annual VED: £195

Recent revisions to the Kona Hybrid see the existing direct-injection 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder unit lose some power, down from 139bhp to 127bhp, yet this doesn’t come with the benefit of added fuel efficiency, because those figures remain unchanged. They are still better than the claims made by the Vauxhall, but there’s a higher price to pay to get behind the wheel. The Kona Hybrid line-up starts from £30,890, and runs through Advance, N Line, N Line S and Ultimate trims.

Tester’s notes

Different drive modes are designed to boost performance or efficiency, but most of the time the standard setting is perfectly acceptable. Eco mode makes the Kona feel sluggish, and you tend to overcompensate for the delayed throttle response. In Sport mode the steering wheel paddles switch from adjusting braking energy to offering sequential shifts for the six-speed gearbox. But the Kona’s overall character isn’t that sporty – N Line trim doesn’t bring any suspension upgrades, so it’s more about looks than anything else.

Head to head

On the road

The Mokka is pretty smooth, because the electrics fill in gaps in the power band as the engine and gearbox sort themselves out. But the Kona feels better integrated. At lower speeds the Vauxhall is fine, but it’s more unsettled at motorway pace, while the Kona delivers a fidgety ride in N Line guise; the Advance’s smaller 18-inch wheels should help with this. Neither car is quick, but the Mokka feels more responsive.

Tech highlights

Neither car demands any compromises to make the most of its hybrid powertrain; simply drive them as you would any conventional auto and let the electronics do the work. Both rivals feature a twin-screen dashboard set-up, but the Kona has the larger layout, with two 12.3-inch displays positioned side-by-side. The Kona has plenty of buttons, too, while the Mokka benefits from separate climate controls.

Price and running

While the Mokka is cheaper to buy, the Kona will likely cost less to run. Its hybrid powertrain was more efficient in our hands to the tune of around 5mpg, but it has a smaller fuel tank, so both cars offer a similar range. Emissions are closely matched as well, so the Vauxhall’s lower list price benefits business users, although poorer residual values mean the Hyundai is the better option for private buyers.

Practicality

Smaller overall dimensions mean that the Mokka is at a disadvantage when it comes to carrying passengers and stuff, with a narrower rear seat and a smaller boot (350 litres to the Kona’s 466 litres). If you often only travel two-up, this shouldn’t be an issue, while the Vauxhall’s compact size boosts its manoeuvrability around town. Both hybrids have the same boot capacity as their petrol counterparts.

Safety

Both cars earned a four-star Euro NCAP rating, with the Vauxhall tested in 2021 and the Hyundai in 2023. The Mokka has been updated with additional kit since the test, and we’d hardly call either car unsafe.Vauxhall provides a shortcut button to access the screen where the safety systems are set up, while the Kona’s distracted-driving sensor is a bit too keen to beep if you take your eyes off the road.

Ownership

Vauxhall leapt from 26th place to fourth in the 2025 Driver Power brands survey, while Hyundai dropped from 17th in 2024 to 20th out of 31 manufacturers in this year’s poll.