The Ford Escort Mk1 is one of the great shapes in motoring – especially in its iconic Mexico trim. Now, Wales-based specialist MST has unveiled what it believes to be the ideal mix of legendary styling and modern technologies with the MST Mk1 and Mk2 Sports.

The Mk1 Sports is set for production in 2026 with the Mk2 coming in 2027. That would mark 57 years since the 1970 London to Mexico rally, which the Ford Escort won, spawning the Escort Mexico as a result.

With the MST Mk1 and Mk2, the firm says it’s ‘going back to basics’. To begin with, the cars are brand new - meaning they use a new UK-built bodyshell with special strengthening upgrades just like the original Mexico had from Ford’s Essex-based AVO factory in the seventies. As standard they’ll be right-hand drive, although MST says left-hand drive will be offered for other markets.

£74,500 (excluding VAT) will get you into one of MST’s cars and you’ll be one of very few owners, because production is limited to just 25 examples for each of the Mk1 and Mk2.

For your money you don’t just get a clean Ford Escort Mk1; MST says it has been “pushing the boundaries with the new EVO Mk1 and Mk2, taking them to a whole new level”. Instead of the Mexico’s 86bhp 1.6-litre four-cylinder, both cars get a 2.0-litre twin-cam four-pot with throttle bodies and a significant bump in output, to 180bhp.

That goes to the rear axle via a five-speed gearbox, and to help ensure the extra power is usable in the bends, there’s a torque-biased differential. Adjustable sports suspension is added too and while we can’t imagine the MST Mk1 weighing anymore than a tonne, it has four-piston brake calipers up front as well.

While the MST is based on a ‘narrow-body’ Escort, there are flared front arches. The car also comes with 13-inch, RS-style four-spoke wheels and as standard you’ll get white base paint with chrome detailing. However, in true Escort Mexico fashion, orange, green, blue and other bright finishes should be available.

