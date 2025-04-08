Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond

We’re well into 2025, and have already seen dozens of hugely important new cars revealed and arrive in showrooms. Among the highlights, there was the long-awaited return of the Nissan Micra, the all-new Toyota RAV4 made its world debut, and the fresh and funky Fiat Grande Panda became one of the UK’s cheapest new cars.

However, there’s still lots more to come before the year is out, like the critical new Volkswagen ID.2 and our best look yet at the future of Jaguar. We also have the inside scoop on all the important stuff that’s coming down the pipeline.

Petrolheads needn’t worry, not everything featured here is going to be powered by electricity. There’s plenty of old fashioned, internal combustion muscle to go around, featured in everything from ordinary family cars to high-performance sports saloons and potentially era-defining hypercars. But there are a whole lot of new EVs on the way, too.

So whatever area of the new car market you’re interested in, there’s something for everyone – and this list of the biggest and best new car launches coming soon proves it.

Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2025, 2026 or in the near future, listed in alphabetical order…

Alfa Romeo Giulia

The next Alfa Romeo Giulia has some big shoes to fill, because the current car is one of the most desirable compact execs available. Its replacement is arriving in 2026 and will be available with a choice of hybridised petrol engines or pure-electric power. Underneath, the BMW 3 Series rival will use the EV-focused STLA Large platform, which can accommodate 800V electrics for ultra-fast charging, large battery sizes allowing for over 400 miles of range, plus rear and all-wheel-drive powertrains. But better than any of that is there will be a Quadrofoglio version with a petrol engine, most likely the brand’s famous V6.