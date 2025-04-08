Best new cars coming soon: all the big new car launches due in 2025, 2026 and beyond
These are the most important new cars headed our way, from brands including Audi, BMW, Dacia, Ferrari, Ford, Skoda and more
We’re well into 2025, and have already seen dozens of hugely important new cars revealed and arrive in showrooms. Among the highlights, there was the long-awaited return of the Nissan Micra, the all-new Toyota RAV4 made its world debut, and the fresh and funky Fiat Grande Panda became one of the UK’s cheapest new cars.
However, there’s still lots more to come before the year is out, like the critical new Volkswagen ID.2 and our best look yet at the future of Jaguar. We also have the inside scoop on all the important stuff that’s coming down the pipeline.
Petrolheads needn’t worry, not everything featured here is going to be powered by electricity. There’s plenty of old fashioned, internal combustion muscle to go around, featured in everything from ordinary family cars to high-performance sports saloons and potentially era-defining hypercars. But there are a whole lot of new EVs on the way, too.
So whatever area of the new car market you’re interested in, there’s something for everyone – and this list of the biggest and best new car launches coming soon proves it.
Below are all the key new model launches we know are taking place in 2025, 2026 or in the near future, listed in alphabetical order…
Alfa Romeo Giulia
The next Alfa Romeo Giulia has some big shoes to fill, because the current car is one of the most desirable compact execs available. Its replacement is arriving in 2026 and will be available with a choice of hybridised petrol engines or pure-electric power. Underneath, the BMW 3 Series rival will use the EV-focused STLA Large platform, which can accommodate 800V electrics for ultra-fast charging, large battery sizes allowing for over 400 miles of range, plus rear and all-wheel-drive powertrains. But better than any of that is there will be a Quadrofoglio version with a petrol engine, most likely the brand’s famous V6.
You can wait for a new Alfa Romeo Giulia or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Before the Giulia arrives, the next-generation Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV is on track to be revealed in the second half of 2025. It’ll also be based on the STLA Large architecture, and will be offered with the choice of petrol engines and electric powertrains. As with the low-slung saloon, the new Stelvio Quadrofoglio will be packing “something with a roar”, as the brand’s marketing boss put it to us, meaning petrol power!
You can wait for a new Alfa Romeo Stelvio or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Alpine A290
Fans of fast French hatchbacks are in for a treat, because Alpine – which makes the utterly fantastic lightweight A110 sports car – has brought out a go-faster version of the new, all-electric Renault 5 E-Tech. It’s called the Alpine A290, and in addition to a more powerful e-motor, Alpine has comprehensively redesigned the suspension set-up, and added a wider track, 19-inch rims with a set of bespoke Michelin tyres and much sportier styling. Prices start from £33,500.
Find out more in the Alpine A290 review...
Alpine A390
Alpine is stepping into uncharted territory, going beyond making sports cars and hot hatches, with an electric coupe-SUV - or ‘Sport Fastback’ as the brand would prefer you call it. The staggering Alpine A390 is designed to look like a “racing car in a suit”, with a similarly athletic silhouette to its main rival, the Porsche Macan Electric. It may be based on the same platform as the Renault Scenic, but is available with a bespoke tri-motor powertrain that delivers 464bhp and, more importantly, torque vectoring for more agile handling. 0-62mph can be dispatched in as little as 3.9 seconds, and prices are expected to start from around £60,000.
Find out more about the Alpine A390...
Aston Martin Valhalla
The Aston Martin Valhalla will be the first series-production mid-engined road car in the British brand’s 111-year history. Just 999 examples will be made, powered by a bespoke 4.0-litre twin-turbo, flat-plane V8 engine and a pair of electric motors. Total power output is rated at 1,069bhp and 1,100Nm of torque – enough to propel the car from 0-62mph in 2.5 seconds – while the active aerodynamics are inspired by the company’s Valkyrie hypercar, and utilise F1 knowledge and technology.
Find out more about the Aston Martin Valhalla...
Audi
In 2024, Audi successfully launched no fewer than seven models, from the facelifted A3 hatchback and e-tron GT, to the pure-electric Q6 e-tron SUV and A6 e-tron saloon that use tech co-developed with Porsche. The most recent arrivals are the new A5 – which is actually the replacement for the old A4 saloon and Avant – and the latest Q5. But even after all that, the premium marque is showing no signs of slowing down, because still to come are the next-generation Q3 premium compact SUV and A6 executive saloon.
There’s a full run-down of the best new Audi cars coming soon on our dedicated page…
BMW iX3
You’re going to hear the term ‘Neue Klasse’ a lot over the next few years, as it refers to the ‘new class’ of BMW models. The first admission will be the new BMW iX3 launching late in 2025. It will introduce a new design language and retro-inspired family face that will be shared with other Neue Klasse models coming soon, and we’ve got a clear idea of what the iX3 will look like thanks to the Vision Neue Klasse X concept presented in 2024. The interior, meanwhile, will feature the next iteration of BMW’s potentially game-changing iDrive infotainment set-up.
The new iX3 will sit on an all-new scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which enables ultra-rapid charging speeds, and new battery technology that allows for 30 per cent more range than the company’s current units.
You can wait for a new BMW iX3 or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
BMW M3
The next-generation BMW 3 Series is slated to arrive next year, and a new M3 will follow in 2027. It will be the first to feature pure-electric power, which may sound like blasphemy to some fans of the iconic sports saloon, but its quad-motor powertrain can deliver up to 1,341bhp (in theory, anyway) and torque vectoring for remarkable agility – as we experienced in BMW’s frankly insane VDX concept. If you’re still not convinced, the M3 will also be available with a twin-turbo straight-six petrol engine, just like the current model.
You can wait for a new BMW M3 or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
BMW M5 Touring
For only the third time in the history of the BMW M5, there’s an estate car version! The new M5 Touring features a plug-in hybrid powertrain that includes a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine paired with one e-motor, and delivers a combined power output of 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque. The 0-62mph sprint is dispatched in just 3.6 seconds, plus there’s 500 litres of boot space available.
You can wait for a new BMW M5 Touring or check out prices for used M5s with our Find a Car service.
BYD Atto 2
The BYD Atto 2 is the Chinese giant’s contender in the highly competitive small electric SUV arena, with rivals ranging from the budget-focused Vauxhall Frontera to the more sophisticated Skoda Elroq and Kia EV3. To help entice buyers, the Atto 2 comes with a wealth of technology as standard, including a 12.8-inch rotating touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera set-up, heated front seats and steering wheel, and more than a dozen driver assistance systems. The entry-level ‘Boost’ model has a 210-mile range, but a bigger-battery model is coming.
Find out more in the BYD Atto 2 review...
Cadillac Lyriq
After nearly a decade’s absence from the UK market, Cadillac is making a comeback with a pair of pure-electric SUVs that it hopes will be able to steal some sales away from Audi, BMW and Mercedes. Spearheading the iconic American marque’s return is the Cadillac Lyriq, a sleek, sophisticated-looking large SUV that will be targeting the likes of the BMW iX.
The Lyriq will come as standard with dual motors that deliver 520bhp, plus a massive 102kWh battery, which we’re told will provide 329 miles of range from a full charge. The interior’s expansive OLED display is a whopping 33 inches wide, stretching across the dashboard, and the price tag is expected to be equally large at £75,000. If that’s too rich for your blood, then the more compact and presumably less expensive Cadillac Optiq shouldn’t be too far behind.
Find out more about the Cadillac Lyriq...
Citroen e-C3
The all-new, award-winning Citroen e-C3 is being positioned as the electric supermini for the masses, because prices start from just over £22,000. Its 44kWh LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) battery offers a reasonable 199-mile range, but Citroen will go on to offer an even cheaper battery option, with around 124 miles of range. The e-C3 has a much more crossover-esque look than the supermini it replaces, while Citroen’s hydraulic bump-stops and trademark pillow-soft Active Comfort seats also feature.
You can wait for a new Citroen e-C3 or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Citroen C3 Aircross
The new Citroen C3 Aircross is the French firm’s rival to the hugely popular Dacia Duster, and has a few tricks up to its sleeve. The most surprising is the option of five or seven seats, despite this small SUV being just 4.39 metres long. Buyers also get a choice of petrol, hybrid and pure-electric power, with the e-C3 Aircross EV set to offer between 188 and 250 miles of range. Prices start from £20,605, or about £2,500 more than the equivalent C3 supermini.
You can wait for a new Citroen C3 Aircross or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Citroen C5 Aircross
The final stage of the Citroen line-up overhaul is the daring, next-generation C5 Aircross. Comfort is once again the primary focus, but the French family SUV has also grown to provide supposedly class-leading rear-seat space plus a massive 651 litres of boot space. The cabin is designed to feel like your living room. Meanwhile, underneath the bold bodywork is the same STLA Medium platform used by the latest Peugeot 3008 and Vauxhall Grandland, so naturally the selection of mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and pure-electric powertrains is identical too. The EV boasts up to 423 miles of range.
You can wait for a new Citroen C5 Aircross or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Cupra Raval
The Cupra Raval is one of several models coming soon based on the Volkswagen Group’s new MEB Entry platform, including the VW ID.2 also due in 2025. The trending brand’s electric supermini is named after a district in its hometown, Barcelona, and should look nearly identical to the concept versions we’ve already seen. This means the Raval will incorporate deeply scalloped surfacing and aggressive lines in keeping with Cupra’s sporty image, plus some of its signature styling cues, such as copper detailing.
The baby Cupra will measure just over four metres long – ideal for city streets – but with five doors for extra versatility. It’ll be front-wheel drive with more than 200bhp, and boast up to 270 miles of range in the right guise. The Raval will become the entry point to the brand, and although pricing won’t be confirmed for a while yet, we’d expect it to start from around £25,000.
Find out more about the Cupra Raval...
Dacia
Good news, everyone, Dacia is working hard to expand its wallet-friendly range even more, with plans for new cars both big and small. This year alone saw the arrival of the new Mk3 Dacia Duster – our Small SUV of the Year – and the sub-£15k Dacia Spring EV. In 2025, the Dacia Bigster will finally hit the streets, with hopes of shaking up the mid-size SUV segment. The Bigster is one of three new models Dacia is launching in the crucial C-segment of the car market, with another expected to take on the award-winning Skoda Octavia. Now that’s a title fight we’re excited to see.
There’s a full run-down of the best new Dacia cars coming soon on our dedicated page…
DS No8
The DS No8 represents the start of a new era for the premium Parisian brand DS, which is refusing to throw in the towel in its fight against the likes of BMW, Audi and Mercedes. The elegant pure-electric coupé-SUV focuses on luxury, comfort and what the marque refers to as ‘serene’ qualities. It also promises a simply enormous range of up to 466 miles, and with prices starting from just over £50k, it significantly undercuts potential rivals like the Polestar 4 and Audi Q6 e-tron.
Find out more about the DS No8...
Ferrari F80
The latest in a long, illustrious line of ‘once-in-a-decade’ hypercars born in Maranello, the Ferrari F80 is the successor to the F40, F50, Enzo and LaFerrari. The stunning design is inspired by Ferrari’s Le Mans-winning 499P race car, as is the powertrain: a 3.0-litre, 9,200rpm V6 engine, paired with two turbos and five electric motors. Combined power output is 1,183bhp, 0-62mph takes 2.15 seconds, and the price tag is north of £3 million. Gulp.
Find out more about the Ferrari F80...
Ferrari Elettrica
That’s right, even Ferrari is having to bite the bullet and make an electric car, which might actually be called the ‘Ferrari Elettrica’. In case you’ve still not signed up for Duolingo yet, that name literally means ‘electric’ in Italian.
Judging by our spy pictures of a test mule, the first EV from Maranello will be some kind of four-door, rather than a two-door supercar. We’re not expecting a boxy 4x4-type SUV, but something in the vein of the aggressively styled Ferrari Purosangue, which the company has referred to as a “four-seat, four-door sports car”. It appears that Ferrari is also plotting ways to make this an engaging car to drive.
Find out more about Ferrari's first electric car...
Fiat Grande Panda
It’s been more than a decade since the outgoing Fiat Panda was launched, so a replacement was long overdue. And finally, the new Fiat Grande Panda is here. This is the boxy, very funky sister car of the reigning Auto Express Car of the Year, the Citroen e-C3, and the first in a new family of Panda-inspired models. The retro-futuristic design borrows cues from the original Panda from the Eighties, as well as the more rugged Panda 4x4.
The interior is equally quirky. There are more square elements inside, along with some very bright colour combinations and a selection of interesting materials, such as bamboo fibre across the dashboard. There’s lots of storage, too, but the handiest feature on the Grande Panda by far is the retractable charging cable hidden in the nose of the EV model. Hybrid versions will be available as well, and prices start from a fraction over £18,000.
Find out more in the Fiat Grande Panda review...
Ford
If you thought Ferrari putting a V6 into its new multi-million-pound hypercar was controversial, you probably didn’t hear that after a 40-year hiatus, the hallowed Ford Capri nameplate has been revived… for an electric SUV. That last part shouldn’t be a surprise, because Ford is going big on electric cars, having also launched the new Explorer SUV recently, and an EV version of the best-selling Puma small crossover. That said, the Mustang has refused to relinquish its V8 engine, and better still, there’s a supercharged, track-focused version called the Mustang GTD with more than 800bhp and technology banned from motorsport.
There’s a full run-down of the best new Ford cars coming soon on our dedicated page…
Genesis GV60 Magma
BMW has the M division, Mercedes has AMG and now Genesis plans to launch high-performance Magma versions of its line-up. Kicking things off is the flaming hot Genesis GV60 Magma that’s due to arrive towards the end of the year, and we suspect will be packing even more power than the already highly potent 641bhp Hyundai Ioniq 5 N and Kia EV6 GT which are based on the same platform.
Genesis vehicle development boss Tyrone Johnson also told Auto Express: “We have a completely different brief and what we’re trying to achieve is completely different from the Ioniq 5 N or EV6 GT,” suggesting that the GV60 Magma will have its own distinctive character. The concept version that appeared at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed gives a clear idea of the other changes Genesis has planned, including a wider track, lowered suspension, aggressive looks and a much sportier interior treatment, complete with a set of deep bucket seats.
Find out more about the Genesis GV60 Magma...
Honda 0 Series
When it comes to electric cars, Honda has been on the back foot for some time. But not for much longer, as it has promised to launch seven brand-new, cutting-edge EVs by 2030, all under its new global ‘0 Series’ sub brand. The first will arrive in 2026, starting with a sleek mid-size SUV that we’ve already seen in close to production form. Following not long after will be a flagship saloon based on the radical Honda Saloon concept.
Find out more about the Honda 0 Series...
Honda Prelude
After an absence of more than two decades, the Honda Prelude will finally return in the first half of 2026. The new sixth-generation model will be a sleek two-door coupé featuring hybrid power, and virtual gearbox technology which Honda calls ‘S Shift’. Supposedly, it simulates “the sound and feel of quick automatic gear changes”. A concept version of the new Prelude was unveiled two years ago, and since then the design doesn’t appear to have changed all that much, if at all.
Find out more about the Honda Prelude...
Hyundai Inster
The Hyundai Inster is the brand’s new, quirky but frankly adorable entry into the small, affordable electric car market. It’s smaller than superminis like the Skoda Fabia or Renault Clio, but doesn’t waste a single millimetre of cabin space and is offered with sliding rear seats that make this little car surprisingly versatile. In fact, it’s so spacious that you can fit a surfboard inside. The Inster also offers up to 229 miles of range, and has a starting price of £23,495.
You can wait for a new Hyundai Inster or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Hyundai Ioniq 9
As well as introducing its smallest electric car yet, Hyundai has also brought out its largest EV: the seven-seat Ioniq 9. This five-metre long behemoth is the futuristic-looking, zero-emissions alternative to the Hyundai Santa Fe, and sister car to the award-winning Kia EV9. The two imposing electric SUVs use the same E-GMP platform, but the Ioniq 9 features a bigger 110.3kWh battery, which combined with its surprisingly slippery design, provides up to 385 miles of range.
The Ioniq 9 features a fresh, flagship-worthy interior filled with technology, including dual 12.3-inch displays housed in one curved panel, active road noise cancellation and an AI assistant. Seven and six-seat layouts will be available, and with practicality key for a car like this, there’s up to around 2,000 litres of luggage space on offer, depending on which seats are in place. Prices are expected to start from £65,000 when order books open later this year.
Find out more about the Hyundai Ioniq 9...
IM Motors L6
IM Motors is MG’s upmarket sister brand and we’ve been told it will be introduced to the UK in 2025. Its first offering will be the IM L6: a premium zero-emission saloon that the company expects to rival the enormously successful Tesla Model 3. We’ve been told the L6 can hit 62mph in less than three seconds and charge at speeds well over 300kW – which not only trump the Tesla, but are similar stats to the Porsche Taycan.
Find out more about the IM Motors L6...
Jaguar four-door GT
Jaguar’s top-to-bottom revitalisation has been a hot topic of conversation for several months, as one of Britain’s bedrock car brands is going all-electric and moving seriously upmarket. With all its current models now out of production, Jaguar is preparing to launch three brand-new electric cars, starting with a four-door GT that will have a £130,000 price tag. A near-production concept model will be unveiled before the end of the year, with the actual car then arriving in 2026.
The as-yet-unnamed GT will sit on a bespoke EV platform called the Jaguar Electrified Architecture, and use “game-changing” technology, according to execs we’ve spoken to. Executive director of vehicle programmes, Steve Marsh, also revealed it’ll cover an incredible 478 miles on a single charge, and for continent-crossing trips, drivers will be able to add 200 miles of range in only 15 minutes. So far we’ve only seen a heavily camouflaged prototype with some traditional, low-slung proportions. However the radical Jaguar Type 00 concept shown at the tail end of 2024 hinted at some of the finer details that the production car may feature.
Find out more about the new Jaguar four-door GT...
Jeep Recon
Jeep only launched its first electric car, the Avenger, in 2023, but it's far from the only EV the brand has in the works. The one we’re most excited about is a beefy 4x4 called the Recon. This Wrangler-sized EV will adopt a chunky design and the EV-specific STLA Large platform from parent company Stellantis, which is also being used to underpin Jeep’s new Wagoneer S flagship SUV.
Find out more about the Jeep Recon...
Kia EV4
The all-new Kia EV4 will be the next addition to the brand’s range of bold-looking, pure-electric family cars – but certainly not the last. It will be available as either a sleek saloon or a more traditional five-door hatchback, with the latter expected to be the more popular choice in Europe. The future VW ID.3 rival will use the same E-GMP platform as the award-winning Kia EV3 SUV, and could offer nearly 400 miles of range if it gets the same batteries too.
Find out more about the Kia EV4...
Kia PV5
This year, Kia is bringing its knowledge and expertise of electric cars to the world of vans, with a range of purpose-built commercial vehicles that should have the Ford E-Transit family very worried. Leading the assault will be the Kia PV5, which as a panel van will go head-to-head with the Ford E-Transit Custom. There’s also going to be a MPV version that will be looking to give the Volkswagen ID. Buzz a run for its money.
While the VW is all about surfer dude vibes, the PV5 has a much more futuristic feel, and its Blade Runner-appropriate design will help it look right at home next to the Kia EV9 and EV3 SUVs. The almost brick-like shape and huge wheelbase should ensure passengers have as much space as possible, plus sliding rear doors will aid access. Family buyers will also be pleased to hear Kia’s electric vans and MPVs will come with its industry-leading seven-year warranty.
Find out more about the Kia PV5...
Land Rover Defender OCTA
With a 0-60mph time of 3.8 seconds, 626bhp and a price tag of up to £160,000, the Defender OCTA is undoubtedly the ultimate iteration of the Land Rover Defender. Its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 is the most powerful engine fitted to the new-age Defender, and to ensure the 4x4’s chassis can cope with the massive grunt, Land Rover has made extensive revisions, including upgraded Brembo brakes, faster steering, specially developed tyres and a new 6D Dynamics suspension system that uses similar technology to McLaren’s supercars.
Find out more about the Land Rover Defender Octa...
Lotus mid-size SUV
While Lotus built its reputation on lightweight sports cars, the brand has evolved rapidly into a maker of premium EVs, starting with the Eletre hyper-SUV and the Emeya GT. But Lotus is hoping to broaden its appeal beyond luxury car owners and corporate executives with a mid-size SUV that’ll take on the new Porsche Macan Electric. Lotus is targeting a starting price of around $70,000 (£55,000) for the Type 134, as it’s known internally, significantly undercutting the Macan.
Find out more about the Lotus mid-size SUV...
Lotus electric sports car
SUVs and saloons will make up the bulk of Lotus sales soon, but it’s not about to abandon its nearly 80 years of sports car-making heritage. In 2027, the company will launch its first-ever fully electric sports car that will serve as the replacement for the petrol-powered Emira. Codenamed the Type 135, it will be built at Lotus’s Hethel base in Norfolk and use a bespoke architecture, while the design is expected to borrow heavily from the Lotus Theory 1 concept (pictured above).
Find out more about the upcoming Lotus electric sports car...
Mazda 6e
The frustratingly flawed Mazda MX-30 crossover has been the Japanese brand’s only EV for several years, but not for much longer as the all-new Mazda 6e saloon will arrive in the UK in 2026 to take a swing at the Tesla Model 3. Unfortunately, it's not off to a terrific start, as the 6e’s claimed range of up to 342 miles is nearly 100 less than the Tesla can do. At least Mazda is promising the handsome saloon will deliver “the sort of road behaviour one would expect from a manufacturer with decades of experience building fun-to-drive cars”. There’ll also be a high-riding, presumably more practical, SUV sister model called the Mazda CX-6e.
Find out more about the Mazda 6e...
McLaren W1
First there was the F1, then the P1, and now the McLaren W1 has arrived to show the world what Woking is capable of. A direct rival to the Ferrari F80 we mentioned earlier, the W1 features a twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 hybrid powertrain that sends all its 1,258bhp to the rear wheels only. To stop it taking off, the “Formula One-inspired ground-effect aerodynamics” can create 1,000kg of downforce at 174mph.
Find out more about the McLaren W1...
Mercedes CLA
Mercedes has made some class-defining, game-changing cars in the past, and it’s possible the next-generation CLA could be its next one. The ultra-sleek saloon will be the first of what the marque is calling its new ‘entry luxury’ cars based on a brand-new MMA architecture that’ll also underpin two SUVs and a shooting brake estate. There will be a choice of mild-hybrid petrol power, capable of diesel-like levels of fuel economy, or so we’ve been promised. Meanwhile, the pure-electric powertrains that Mercedes developed from the ground up can deliver nearly 500 miles of range and lightning-fast charging. And with prices starting from £45,615, we think the Tesla Model 3 is about to get a very capable rival.
You can wait for a new Mercedes CLA or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
MINI John Cooper Works
The latest MINI Cooper was one of the most anticipated cars of last year, and is already proving to be very popular. Now the brand has injected some extra spice to create the new MINI John Cooper Works hot hatch, which for the first time is being offered with petrol and all-electric power. The JCW Electric delivers up to 254bhp from its front-mounted e-motor, which is enough for 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds – quicker than a Hyundai i20 N – but there is also an old-school petrol version packing a 228bhp 2.0-litre four-pot engine. Sadly there’s no manual gearbox option anymore, just a seven-speed dual-clutch, but at least buyers still have a choice of a hard-top or convertible bodystyle with the petrol.
You can wait for a new MINI John Cooper Works or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Nissan Leaf
As the first mass market EV, the Nissan Leaf was a true pioneer, but fell by the wayside in recent years due to more advanced, generally superior rivals.
Which means the all-new, third-generation Leaf arriving later this year will have something to prove. To increase its kerb appeal, the family hatchback has morphed into a swoopy crossover SUV that’s powered by the same technology as former Auto Express Car of the Year, the Nissan Ariya. The sleek profile combined with some other trickery has made the new Leaf the most aerodynamic car the Japanese brand has produced, with ranges expected to be in the 350-mile region.
You can wait for a new Nissan Leaf or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Nissan Micra
This is the all-new Nissan Micra, and if you’re thinking that looks suspiciously like the new Renault 5 that’s because it’s basically a rebadged, renosed version of the fancy Frenchman.
Nissan has ditched the R5’s square headlights and vertical tail-lights for comically large circular ones, similar to those on the famous Mk3 Micra. There’s also redesigned bumpers, a new rear windscreen, and of course, Nissan has added its own badging and wheel designs. But that’s about it. The battery options, range speeds, performance, chassis, practicality and interior are the same.
You can wait for a new Nissan Micra or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Polestar 5
It’s been five years since the dramatic Polestar Precept concept was revealed, but at last the Volvo offshoot is ready to launch its rival to the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Emeya: the Polestar 5. Very few design changes have been made for the production model, and as with the concept there is no rear window in an effort to maximise rear cabin space – just like the Polestar 4 coupé. Sadly, though, one detail that didn’t make the cut was the original concept’s ‘suicide’ coach doors. The interior, meanwhile, will make extensive use of recycled and plant-sourced materials to burnish its environmental credentials.
Rather than using an existing architecture, the Polestar 5 relies on a bespoke extruded and bonded-aluminium platform that was created in the UK, where the flagship EV was also developed. It features an 800V electrical system and some colossal power outputs of up to 874bhp and 900Nm of torque.
Find out more about the upcoming Polestar 5...
Polestar 7
If you hadn’t already guessed, the Polestar 7 will be the seventh model from the Swedish brand, but more importantly, will be its answer to the Tesla Model Y. The “premium compact SUV” will be built in Europe, feature the latest technology and could be priced from around £40,000. Polestar will move away from its current multi-platform approach with the 7 and instead use “one single architecture, reducing complexity, costs, and investments.”
Find out more about the upcoming Polestar 7...
Porsche Boxster/Cayman
Porsche’s mid-engined sports cars, the Cayman and Boxster, will soon ditch petrol power in favour of a pure-electric powertrain. Both will utilise a bespoke electric sports car platform developed by Porsche, and based on our spy shots, will have a longer wheelbase than the outgoing models. This is probably to accommodate a battery pack fitted behind the passenger cell, rather than under the floor like most EVs. This will help with weight distribution and achieving a low-slung seating position.
You can wait for a new Porsche Boxster and Cayman or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Range Rover Electric
The Range Rover is the original luxury SUV, and more than a half a century on, it’s still the king of the jungle. But for the first time in its history, there’s going to be a Range Rover Electric. JLR’s director of product engineering, Thomas Müller, has said, “We are on target to create the quietest and most refined Range Rover ever. The magic ingredients that underpin the success of Range Rover remain unchanged – now offered with zero tailpipe emissions.”
Find out more about the Range Rover Electric...
Renault 4
Following hot on the heels of the superb new Renault 5 that landed earlier this year is the Renault 4. The baby electric SUV has a similar boxy shape to the original R4 from the Sixties, and its design incorporates several familiar features, such as trapezoidal rear quarter windows, pill-shaped tail-lights and a wide horizontal front grille with a set of rounded headlights. The reborn R4 measures just 4.14 metres long – meaning it’s smaller than the petrol-powered Captur – yet Renault claims it’s still “spacious and versatile enough to fit everyone’s needs”.
It uses the same AmpR Small platform that underpins the R5 hatchback, but is only going to be available with the bigger 52kWh battery that’s good for 248 miles on a single charge. The R4 will also be the first of Renault’s EVs to feature proper one-pedal driving. Order books open in July, with prices starting from £26,995, which is exactly the same price as a base-spec R5 with the big battery pack.
Find out more about the Renault 4...
Renault Twingo
The final addition to Renault’s retro-inspired EV line-up is the all-new Twingo, previewed in concept form in November 2023. Described as a “silver bullet for sustainable mobility” by Renault CEO Luca de Meo, the new Twingo is slated to go from concept to production in just two years and boast an extraordinary starting price of under €20,000 – or roughly £17,000 at current exchange rates. And yes, it is coming to the UK!
You can wait for a new Renault Twingo or check out prices for used models with our Find a Car service.
Rivian R2
Pioneering American EV start-up Rivian, maker of the world’s first all-electric pick-up truck, will finally enter the UK market in 2027, but not with a truck. Its first model sold in Britain will be the Rivian R2: an electric mid-size SUV that’ll rival the Tesla Model Y, among many others. We also expect the Rivian R3 hatchback and R3X hot hatch to come to our shores some time later.
Find out more about the Rivian R2...
Skoda
2024 was an extremely busy year for Skoda, too, because several of its popular models were updated, such as the Kamiq and Octavia. Plus it saw the introduction of the all-new, second-generation Kodiaq and the latest Superb – which both took home gongs at the Auto Express New Car Awards. Looking ahead, though, the Czech brand will be building on the success of its Enyaq and launching electric SUVs of various sizes and prices, including one that could cost less than £20,000. Similarly, Skoda is working on a zero-emissions family estate car to sit alongside the excellent Octavia Estate and Superb Estate.
There’s a full run-down of the best new Skoda cars coming soon on our dedicated page…
Suzuki e Vitara
Suzuki has decided to jump right in at the deep end with its first EV, as the all-new e Vitara is a small pure-electric SUV that will have to compete with a sea of very impressive rivals. One standout feature is the option of AllGrip-e four-wheel drive, which uses dual motors to provide what’s claimed to be “powerful performance” and extra traction in slippery road conditions, complementing the relatively rugged look. The e Vitara’s maximum range is 265 miles, which pips the Jeep Avenger ever so slightly but can’t touch cars like the Kia EV3 that can cover more than 370 miles in one go.
Find out more about the Suzuki e Vitara...
Vauxhall Frontera
The Vauxhall Frontera doesn’t have anywhere near the legacy of names like the Ford Capri or Honda Prelude, but nonetheless it’s been revived for an all-new compact SUV that’s focused on versatility and affordability. With a boxy, traditional SUV shape, up to seven seats and a potential luggage capacity of nearly 1,600 litres, the Frontera is practical, too.
In terms of cost, the Vauxhall represents a major milestone, because both pure-electric and petrol-hybrid versions start from £23,495 – genuine price parity, eliminating a common barrier to EV ownership. The Frontera Hybrid uses a simple combination of a 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine and a small 28bhp electric motor integrated into the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Meanwhile, the EV gets a 44kWh battery and 111bhp e-motor, which provides up to 186 miles of range – although a Long Range version is coming soon.
Find out more in the Vauxhall Frontera review...
Volkswagen ID.2
Volkswagen declared it would launch an affordable electric car back in 2019, and after several years of toiling away on the project, it looks like we’ll finally see the fruits of its hard labour soon. The VW ID.2 is due to make its long-awaited debut in late 2025, and by all accounts, it’ll look almost identical to the ID.2all concept we fell in love with as soon as we saw it in 2023.
VW’s design boss, Andreas Mindt, described the ID.2all as “an homage to the Beetle, Golf and Polo”, with the all-electric supermini looking a lot like an evolution of the current Polo from more than a few angles. The interior is going to feature large screens of course, but there will also be physical switches and dials in response to customer feedback, with Mindt telling us “we’re getting rid of any hard plastics and upping the quality, while getting the price down”. Words we like to hear.
Find out more about the Volkswagen ID.2...
Volkswagen ID.2X
Volkswagen also promised a while ago that it would launch a new small and affordable electric SUV based on the ID.2 and its MEB Entry platform, which would effectively serve as the zero-emission alternative to the popular VW T-Cross. Well, the company has now confirmed the future Renault 4 rival will be called the Volkswagen ID.2X, and it’s finally going to be revealed at this year’s Munich Motor Show in September.
Find out more about the Volkswagen ID.2X...
Volvo ES90
Volvo axed the S60 and S90 last year, but that doesn’t mean it’s abandoning big saloons completely. The forthcoming Volvo ES90 will be the Swedish brand’s challenger to the BMW i5 and Audi A6 e-tron, plus its most technologically advanced EV to date. Underneath is the same platform as the EX90 flagship SUV, but the saloon benefits from new light electric motors for better performance and efficiency, plus 800V technology that will allow drivers to add up to 186 miles of range after just 10 minutes of charging. Prices start from £69,650.
Find our more about the Volvo ES90...
Which new car are you most looking forward to seeing on the road? Let us know in the comments below...