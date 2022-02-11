BMW iX review

Used - available now 2025 BMW iX 23,534 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £32,490 View iX 2025 BMW iX 15,679 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £32,199 View iX 2025 BMW iX 49,464 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £27,997 View iX 2025 BMW iX 39,557 milesAutomaticElectric Cash £29,150 View iX

Look past the bold design that won’t be to all tastes and the iX has never been short of talent. It’s not just the driver who’ll enjoy travelling in the iX, either, as passengers will also benefit from the supreme levels of comfort and on-board tech, not to mention the whisper-quiet electric powertrain and luxury cabin feel: the interior is swathed in soft-touch fabrics, while the futuristic dash design is a standout feature.

We've tested this BMW a number of times, and we've also tested the pre-facelift BMW iX as part of a six-month, long-term test. Our most recent group test pitted the iX against a Volvo EX90, and it's here where the electric BMW took the win thanks to its superior performance, handling and efficiency.

BMW iX prices and latest deals

How much does the BMW iX cost? Well, official ‘on the road’ prices range from £75,985 to £120,385 but you can currently save an average of £20,175 through the Auto Express Find A Car service, where prices start at £60,361. You can lease a BMW iX from £698 per month or buy a used model at prices starting from £21,995.

Check out our latest new car deals, leasing deals and used car deals for the top offers available now on Auto Express. And don't forget we can help you sell your car, too.

Performance & driving experience We genuinely found the BMW iX difficult to fault on the road

Pros No lack of proper BMW engagement

Strong performance across the line-up

Settles down into a comfy cruiser Cons There’s no hiding this car’s sheer weight

Wind noise manages to intrude into the cabin

M70’s suspension isn’t quite up to the task

Unlike the brand’s smaller electric SUVs which share components with combustion-engined counterparts, the iX uses a dedicated EV platform using plenty of weight-reducing materials. This is a big car, though, and the fact that it weighs in at 2.4 tonnes certainly raises a question over the ride and handling.

Well, you needn’t worry, because the iX is superb to drive; surprisingly agile through the twisty stuff and providing decent steering feel, it offers bags of grip and fills you with confidence as you turn into a corner. The throttle is easy to modulate, too, whether you’re in slower town traffic or travelling more quickly down an A or B road.