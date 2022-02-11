Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

BMW iX review

Remarkably capable in almost every area, the BMW iX is expensive to buy, but is a deeply impressive all-electric family SUV

by: Ellis Hyde
27 Nov 2023
BMW iX - front tracking28
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£69,905 to £122,775
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Interior quality
  • Efficient
  • Great to drive
  • Smaller boot than rivals
  • Expensive to buy
  • Polarising looks
Find your BMW iX
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Biggest comparison website
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Sell your carSell your car
Sell your car
Find your highest offer
Advertisement

The BMW iX is a seriously impressive achievement from the German manufacturer. Famed for its engineering prowess, BMW has developed a large, all-electric SUV that is supremely comfortable, great to drive and leads the way with first-rate on-board technology.

Luxury levels of ride and refinement add to the sense of occasion, as does the interior quality, although the obvious catch is that you will have to pay handsomely for the privilege of owning one. Other minor grumbles are that the iX’s boot is a touch too small compared to some rivals, while overall range is good, but not class-leading. Other than that, the BMW iX is a superb EV and one we definitely recommend – if your pockets are deep enough.

About the BMW iX 

The BMW iX is the Bavarian automaker’s first all-electric car since the i3 supermini was launched back in 2013, and is regarded in some circles as a surefire future classic. The i brand has also included the i8 plug-in hybrid sports car and, more recently, the battery-powered iX3 SUVi4 Gran Coupei7 luxury limousine and iX1 compact SUV, although the iX is the first of the company’s EVs to use an all-new, scalable platform for electric cars.

Based on the iNext concept that was showcased at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, the iX is roughly the same size as its X5 sibling, and is being similarly marketed as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) to highlight both its dynamic and lifestyle qualities. This may sound like PR guff, but the luxury iX really does deliver across the board; equipped with a surprising ability to take on A and B-roads with confidence and delivering a level of poise and assurance that belies its 2.4-tonne kerbweight, particularly in high-performance M60 guise.

BMW iX - rear tracking28

But it’s not just the driver who’ll enjoy travelling in the iX, as passengers will also benefit from the supreme levels of comfort and on-board tech, not to mention the whisper-quiet electric powertrain and luxury cabin feel: the interior is swathed in soft-touch fabrics, while the futuristic dash design is a standout feature.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

Unsurprisingly, it’s rivals from other premium manufacturers that offer up some SUV/SAV competition to the iX, such as the Jaguar I-PaceAudi Q8 e-tron, Mercedes EQC or EQE SUV, and the Tesla Model X. There's plenty more flagship electric SUVs on the way though, including the Polestar 3, Volvo EX90 and Lotus Eletre, all of which will be looking to give the iX a run for its money.

The xDrive40 model is the entry point into regular iX ownership and can manage up to 257 miles from a single charge of its 71kWh battery, while BMW claims the xDrive50 version is good for up to 380 miles between top-ups thanks to its bigger 105.2kWh battery. The xDrive40 is offered in both Sport or M Sport specifications, but the xDrive50 comes exclusively in M Sport trim at the moment.

Sitting at the top of the iX range is the standalone iX M60 performance model that pumps out 610bhp from its pair of electric motors for a 0-62mph time of just 3.8 seconds. It also boasts an official range of up to 349 miles, although it’s eye-wateringly expensive at more than £119,000.

Partnership
Need to sell your car?
Find your best offer from over 5,000+ dealers. It’s that easy.
Sell your car
Rated 'Excellent' icon Trustpilot

With prices starting from around £70,000, you'd expect the iX to feature decent levels of standard kit and it doesn’t disappoint; the entry-level xDrive40 in Sport trim gets 21-inch alloy wheels, four-zone climate control, heated front seats, 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a 14.9-inch central touchscreen running the eighth-generation of BMW's iDrive infotainment system, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Every model also comes with safety systems like BMW's Parking Assistant and Driving Assistant Professional.

BMW iX xDrive50 long term test

BMW iX long termer - header20

Our editor-in-chief Steve Fowler is currently running a BMW iX on our long-term fleet. It’s still early days, but he’s fallen in love with the car, especially just how easy it is to live with on a day-to-day basis. Regardless of the speed or the conditions, it’s proving to be a capable all-electric family car.

Steve has also been impressed with the amount of tech on offer in the iX, praising BMW’s iDrive system and the brand’s use of AI. The car also has the ability to be controlled with a ‘Digital Key’, which works brilliantly. Steve just needs to have his phone in his pocket and the iX will unlock as soon as he approaches, while it will start at the push of a button. It all means there’s no need to carry a clunky key around in your pocket. You can read the full long term test here...

Continue ReadingElectric motor, drive and performance
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor on DrivingElectric.com and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Have you considered?

BMW iX xDrive50 long-term test: a high-tech SUV that's great to drive
BMW iX long termer - header
Long-term tests
25 Nov 2023

BMW iX xDrive50 long-term test: a high-tech SUV that's great to drive

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 review: a stunning electric performance car
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N - front
Road tests
22 Nov 2023

New Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2023 review: a stunning electric performance car

New Volkswagen ID.7 2023 review: VW’s flagship EV takes the fight to the BMW i5
Volkswagen ID.7 - front
Road tests
12 Nov 2023

New Volkswagen ID.7 2023 review: VW’s flagship EV takes the fight to the BMW i5

More on iX

BMW iX xDrive50 long-term test: a high-tech SUV that's great to drive
BMW iX long termer - header
Long-term tests
25 Nov 2023

BMW iX xDrive50 long-term test: a high-tech SUV that's great to drive

First report: all the tech is key to enjoying our new electric BMW iX long termer
Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2023
Longest electric car ranges
Best cars & vans
7 Sep 2023

Top 10 longest range electric cars on sale 2023

Racking up the miles? These are the electric cars with the longest battery ranges that you can buy in the UK
Best electric cars to buy 2023
Best electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans
31 Aug 2023

Best electric cars to buy 2023

If you're thinking of buying an electric car in 2023, these are the models that should be on your list – the best EVs on the market right now
Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2023
Best luxury SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
8 Aug 2023

Top 10 best luxury SUVs 2023

These are the 10 best posh SUVs on the UK market right now
Top 10 best SUVs to buy 2023
Best SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
1 Aug 2023

Top 10 best SUVs to buy 2023

We name the top 10 best SUVs and 4x4s you can buy on the new car market today
Top 10 best large SUVs to buy 2023
Best large SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
14 Jul 2023

Top 10 best large SUVs to buy 2023

Need a practical family car? Look no further than the best large SUVs on sale today
Large Company Car of the Year 2023: BMW iX
BMW iX - Large Company Car of the Year 2023
Awards
5 Jul 2023

Large Company Car of the Year 2023: BMW iX

The BMW iX is the 2023 Auto Express Large Company Car of the Year, with the Genesis Electrified G80 and Volkswagen ID. Buzz commended
Top 10 best electric SUVs to buy 2023
Best electric SUVs - header image
Best cars & vans
10 May 2023

Top 10 best electric SUVs to buy 2023

The electric SUV market is expanding rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy…
New BMW iX M60 2023 review
BMW iX M60 - front tracking
Road tests
25 Jan 2023

New BMW iX M60 2023 review

The M60 offers outstanding performance for a car of its size, but it doesn't completely outshine the lower-priced members of the iX range
BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback: 2022 group test review
BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback
Car group tests
29 Jan 2022

BMW iX vs Audi e-tron Sportback: 2022 group test review

BMW and Audi do battle once again - this time in the shape of electric SUVs with the new iX and e-tron Sportback
New BMW iX xDrive50 2022 review
BMW iX xDrive50 - front tracking
Road tests
26 Jan 2022

New BMW iX xDrive50 2022 review

We drive the new xDrive50 - the current range-topping version of the BMW iX electric SUV
BMW reveals colour changing paint and new infotainment tech at CES
BMW CES iX - side
News
5 Jan 2022

BMW reveals colour changing paint and new infotainment tech at CES

BMW has provided a glimpse into its future technology at CES 2022, with a 31-inch 8K interior cinema, colour changing E Ink paint and more
BMW iX M60 super-SUV storms in with 611bhp
BMW iX M60
News
4 Jan 2022

BMW iX M60 super-SUV storms in with 611bhp

BMW’s iX electric SUV gains M60 flagship model, with prices starting from £111,905
New BMW iX 2022 review
BMW iX - front
Road tests
13 Dec 2021

New BMW iX 2022 review

We try out the flagship electric BMW iX SUV on British roads to see if it’s worth its £70k+ price tag
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content