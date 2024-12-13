Best luxury electric cars 2025/2026

Few machines are better suited to electric power than luxury cars. Combining smooth, silent and effortless progress with a sumptuous interiors and exceptional quality, the best luxury electric cars offer the ultimate in refinement and comfort.

The luxury car class was once dominated by large saloons such as the Mercedes S-Class but the options facing buyers have expanded markedly in recent years. The adoption of electrification has allowed even more flexibility for manufacturers who no longer necessarily need to develop suitably large and potent engines. The modern luxury electric cars can be saloons, SUVs or four-door coupes.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Despite their widely different approaches, the very best electric luxury cars deliver the ultimate in high-end technology, comfort and opulence. Some of these upper class contenders have been designed to offer the best chauffeur experience for well-heeled owners that like to ride in the back seats, while others aim to satisfy captains of industry who prefer to take the wheel.

Compare the best luxury electric cars

Regardless of their size, shape or driving experience, all these luxury electric machines are vying to be considered as one of the ‘best cars in the world’.

Our expert road testers have driven every luxury electric car on sale in the UK and picked out the very best. The table below shows our top ten luxury electric cars with overall star ratings and maximum WLTP range.

Keep reading to find out about the very best electric luxury cars in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in our table to jump directly to a specific model..

.

1. BMW i7

Prices from £101,865

Maximum WLTP combined range: 387 miles

Pros Cons Superb ride comfort at all speeds

Spacious back seats with lots of luxuries

Refinement is boosted by all-electric drive Expensive to buy and upgrade with options

Some of the tech is a bit gimmicky

Exterior styling won’t be to all tastes

Whether you love to drive or prefer to be driven, the BMW i7 has all the luxury car bases covered.