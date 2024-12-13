Best luxury electric cars 2025/2026
With their quiet, powerful performance, electric cars are well suited to delivering a high level of luxury, these are the pick of the current crop…
Few machines are better suited to electric power than luxury cars. Combining smooth, silent and effortless progress with a sumptuous interiors and exceptional quality, the best luxury electric cars offer the ultimate in refinement and comfort.
The luxury car class was once dominated by large saloons such as the Mercedes S-Class but the options facing buyers have expanded markedly in recent years. The adoption of electrification has allowed even more flexibility for manufacturers who no longer necessarily need to develop suitably large and potent engines. The modern luxury electric cars can be saloons, SUVs or four-door coupes.
Despite their widely different approaches, the very best electric luxury cars deliver the ultimate in high-end technology, comfort and opulence. Some of these upper class contenders have been designed to offer the best chauffeur experience for well-heeled owners that like to ride in the back seats, while others aim to satisfy captains of industry who prefer to take the wheel.
Compare the best luxury electric cars
Regardless of their size, shape or driving experience, all these luxury electric machines are vying to be considered as one of the ‘best cars in the world’.
Our expert road testers have driven every luxury electric car on sale in the UK and picked out the very best. The table below shows our top ten luxury electric cars with overall star ratings and maximum WLTP range.
|Rank/ car
|Overall Auto Express rating
|Maximum WLTP combined range
|1. BMW i7
|4.0
|387 miles
|2. BMW iX
|4.5
|424 miles
|3. Lotus Emeya
|4.5
|379 miles
|4. Porsche Taycan
|4.5
|422 miles
|5. Audi e-tron GT
|4.0
|386 miles
|6. Rolls Royce Spectre
|4.5
|329 miles
|7. Lotus Eletre
|4.5
|373 miles
|8. Lucid Air
|4.5
|512 miles
|9. Mercedes EQS
|3.5
|481 miles
|10. Genesis Electrified G80
|4.0
|354 miles
Keep reading to find out about the very best electric luxury cars in the UK. Alternatively, you can also click the links in our table to jump directly to a specific model..
1. BMW i7
- Prices from £101,865
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 387 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Whether you love to drive or prefer to be driven, the BMW i7 has all the luxury car bases covered.
The BMW i7 is the all-electric version of the brand’s 7 Series saloon, featuring an interior that’s lavishly appointed, beautifully finished and crammed with cutting edge tech, including the option of a drop down wide-screen TV for those in the back.
Speaking of which, the BMW benefits from plenty of room in the rear, with occupants able to stretch out in comfort on leather-trimmed, reclining seats. Factor in the hushed regiment and plush ride and few cars will leave you feeling so relaxed and refreshed.
If you prefer to drive your own car, you’ll also get the finely honed driving experience BMW is known for. Despite its vast dimensions and 2.8 tonne kerbweight, the big BMW feels poised and precise on the road, while even the 449bhp entry-level single motor eDrive50 will blast from 0-62mph in 5.5 seconds.
A range of up to 386 miles and a 10 to 80 per cent battery top-up time of around 30 minutes from a suitably fast charger is the icing on the cake.
"As well as including the B&W sound system and automatically opening and closing doors, the Ultimate pack also includes massaging, heated and ventilated reclining rear seats. All of the functions are controlled via the touchscreen controls on the doors, and makes the i7’s cabin a relaxing place to be." - Dean Gibson, senior test editor
2. BMW iX
- Prices from £75,405
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 424 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
When it comes to a luxury car that attracts attention, few models can match the BMW iX.
With its bold slab-sided styling and prominent double kidney front grille this vast, luxury German SUV turns as many heads today as it did at its launch in 2021. Yet like the i7 above, the iX’s distinctive looks hide a luxury car that serves-up incredible levels of comfort, refinement and technology.
For starters, that boxy body covers an interior that delivers acres of space and is bursting with upmarket appeal. Top-notch materials are used throughout, while highlights include the trademark curved digital dash and commanding high–set driving position.
On the move the emphasis is on comfort, with a supple ride, whisper quiet refinement and a range of up to 424 miles on a single charge. And while the iX is no sports car, it’s surprisingly agile on a twisty road with the suspension making light work of even the bumpiest stretches of Tarmac on our test drives.
All models in the range offer serious levels of power, but it’s the 650bhp M70 xDrive which can humble some of the fastest supercars with its 0-62mph time of 3.8 seconds.
“The iX’s party piece is how it can combine this performance and refinement without feeling all at sea through the corners. Yes, that weight is ever-present, but it feels no more chunky than a decent-sized executive saloon would in most situations.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
3. Lotus Emeya
- Prices from £84,990
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 379 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Lotus is on a roll at the moment. Hot on the heels of its Eletre SUV comes its all new luxury saloon, the Lotus Emeya.
With formidable rivals such as the Porsche Taycan and Mercedes EQS firmly in its sights, the all-electric four-door serves-up a compelling blend of style, speed and sophistication. In fact, the Lotus Emeya is so impressive, that it was commended in the Premium Electric Car category at the 2025 Auto Express New Car Awards.
Based on the same Electric Premium Architecture as the Eletre, the Emeya comes with a twin motor set-up that packs an eye-watering 905bhp in flagship 900 Sport Carbon guise. The Emeya isn’t a one-trick pony, either, because despite its size and weight the Emeya serves-up agile and engaging handling.
On the inside, the car is supremely well put together with lavish materials to rival the very best in the business. It’s roomy enough for even the tallest company director, so no matter where you sit in the Emeya you’re in for a treat.
There’s also a vast 112kWh battery for a claimed 379-mile range, while the 800V architecture allows 350kW charging and a 10-80 percent battery top-up in just 18 minutes.
“The key benefit of the Emeya’s cabin over the Taycan’s is space. Kneeroom and elbow room are well beyond its German rival’s, and headroom is similar – even with the panoramic roof eating into the space slightly.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
4. Porsche Taycan
- Prices from £88,200
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 422 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Porsche Taycan is a luxury electric saloon with the soul of a sports car.
The legendary German brand’s first all-electric model hit showrooms in 2020 and immediately set new standards for EVs. Packing advanced 800-volt architecture it can add up to 80 per cent in as little as half an hour, while in range-topping Turbo GT guise it can zap from 0-62mph in a head-spinning 2.2 seconds.
Better still, a facelift in 2024 added even sharper looks and a boost in range, which depending on the model can be as much as 422 miles. However, the updates haven’t diluted the Taycan’s brilliant driving experience that effortlessly combines pin-sharp handling with enough comfort and silence to sooth the mood of any CEO at the end of a hard day.
The Porsche also packs a top notch interior that oozes luxury appeal and is dripping in tech. Better still, with the practical Sport Turismo and rugged Cross Turismo, there’s a Taycan to suit every need.
“While some EVs are plain difficult to get in and drive, the Taycan is simple and intuitive to operate, with all the controls exactly where you need them." - Paul Adam, Auto Express contributor
5. Audi e-tron GT
- Prices from £89,505
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 386 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
If you like the Porsche Taycan but aren’t convinced by its looks, then the Audi e-tron GT might fit the bill as under its sleek and sophisticated exterior, the Audi is pretty much identical to the Porsche.
That means you get a similarly-sized interior that manages to be both snug and spacious, and while the e-tron’s cabin doesn’t feel quite as special, it is solidly built and crammed with tech.
The GT can’t quite match the Taycan for engaging driver appeal, but it still feels alert and agile, plus its softer suspension settings means it’s even better at soaking up bumps and is an ideal long-distance cruiser.
All versions of the Audi feature dual motors for a confidence-inspiring quattro four-wheel drive set-up. The flagship RS e-tron GT with the Performance pack has a stonking 912bhp, a 0-62mph time of 2.5 seconds and a range of 364 miles, but even the standard e-tron GT quattro has 576bhp and a claimed range of up to 386 miles between battery top-ups.
“While the seats in the e-tron GT look sporty and can provide support when you want to lean on the car’s dynamic qualities, they’re surprisingly comfortable too. The driving position creates clear visibility to the front with the windscreen not sitting too far away and a relatively high seat base.” - Alastair Crooks, senior news reporter
6. Rolls Royce Spectre
- Prices from £332,055
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 329 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
There’s no denying that Rolls-Royce went all out when designing the Rolls-Royce Spectre, indulging its first EV to wear the Spirit of Ecstasy with a prominent chrome front grille, swooping coupé bodystyle and tons of road presence.
Measuring in at over five-metres in length, its long rear-hinged doors are even more of a talking point, opening to reveal a sumptuous interior that pampers its occupants like few others.
Soft leather seats and beautifully polished wood trim create a charming old school feel, but you get all the latest tech, too (although it’s not as roomy as you’d expect of such a large car).
Effortless and silent power comes from a 577bhp twin motor set-up, while the 102kWh battery will waft you 329 miles between charges. Four-wheel steering helps deliver decent agility and, apart from some low speed firmness, the smooth-riding Spectre simply steamrollers bumps into submission.
“Refinement is pretty astonishing, at least; a Rolls should arrive and leave with the minimum of aural fuss and the Spectre sets new standards in this regard, with a near-total absence of electric-motor noise.” - John McIlroy, Auto Express contributor
7. Lotus Eletre
- Prices from £84,990
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 373 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Packed with tech and weighing over two and half tons, the Lotus Eletre SUV doesn’t exactly follow the Norfolk firm’s tradition of lightweight sports cars, but that doesn’t stop it being a brilliant luxury electric car.
Despite being an electric SUV, the Eletre is surprisingly agile and with precise handling it’s clearly been injected with a healthy dose of Lotus DNA. Yet this sporty appeal doesn’t come at the expense of comfort, with the Eletre proving to be a refined and smooth long distance cruiser.
All versions of the Eletre are fast, but the flagship 900 Sport Carbon delivers a jaw-dropping 905bhp which makes it good for a 0-62mph time of just 2.95 seconds. The entry-level 600 is no slouch with 603bhp and 0-62mph completed in just 4.5 seconds either, plus it claims a healthy 373 miles on a single charge.
It’s worth noting that we struggled to get close to this figure when driving the Eletre, averaging only 2.1mi/kWh. This meant we only saw around 260 miles on a full charge on our tests.
“The Eletre is very marginally tighter than the BMW, but nothing else in the segment comes close for knee room – it’s simply vast. An optional four-seat package makes the Lotus’s rear quarters feel even more opulent, with superbly comfortable massaging seats.” - Alex Ingram, chief reviewer
8. Lucid Air
- Prices from £94,000
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 512 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Lucid has only been around for a few years, but already this ambitious American brand is looking to re-write the rule book for luxury electric cars with its Lucid Air.
Set-up by the same team of engineers that created the Tesla Model S, the Lucid Air is based on a bespoke platform, it manages to deliver Mercedes S-Class interior space in a car that’s no bigger on the outside than an E-Class.
The interior also offers a unique take on luxury, with bold shapes and rich materials combining with intuitive tech to serve-up a compelling blend of luxury and style. Yet while the Air is a brilliantly refined executive express, it can be turned into an agile and responsive sports saloon at the touch of a button.
The top of the range Grand Touring model also manages to combine an outrageous 819bhp with a range of 521 miles. The only catch is that you can’t currently buy the Air in the UK.
“Make no mistake, the Lucid Air is an extraordinary car, one that could alter car design forever – for lots of reasons. Some are practical (like its brilliant packaging) and some emotional (like its breathtaking cabin design). Fundamentally, though, it’s just a really great car to drive.” - Steve Sutcliffe, Auto Express contributor
9. Mercedes EQS
- Prices from £99,845
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 481 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The Mercedes EQS is Mercedes’ all-electric luxury flagship saloon, but unlike its BMW i7 rival which shares many of its underpinnings with internal combustion 7 Series, the EQS has nothing in common with the Mercedes S-Class.
Sleekly styled to enhance aerodynamic efficiency, the EQS isn’t short of classy kerb appeal, yet it’s the interior that’s the real star. The mix of luxury and tech creates a real sense of occasion with the real highlight being the Hyperscreen, a huge 56-inch digital dashboard that stretches the full width of the cabin.
Despite its swooping bodystyle, the Mercedes EQS is just as spacious as you’d expect from a luxury limo. There’s plenty of legroom to stretch out, especially in the rear, with multi-colour ambient lighting adding a touch of glamour after dark.
The EQS isn’t as engaging to drive as the BMW, plus the ride isn’t as wafty as you’d expect, but there’s plenty of performance and strong refinement. Better still, depending on the model the Merc claims an anxiety busting range of up to 481 miles, and a battery top-up time of under 30 minutes across the entire EQS line-up.
“The soft suspension soaks up bumps brilliantly and is one of the car’s best features. It’s excellent on the motorway, especially since the slippery shape means wind noise is low, and it’s really smooth at high speed.” - Sam Naylor, Auto Express contributor
10. Genesis Electrified G80
- Prices from £75,615
- Maximum WLTP combined range: 354 miles
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
Until a few years ago, very few people in Europe had probably heard of Genesis, but already the Korean brand has become a key player in the premium car sector.
First to arrive was the Bentley Bentayga-inspired GV80 SUV, but for those looking for something a little more traditional, there’s the Genesis Electrified G80.
Lurking beneath the big saloon’s fairly conservative exterior is some cutting-edge EV tech. With a large 94.5kWh battery the Genesis claims a WLTP range of 354 miles, while 800V architecture means a 10 to 80 percent charge can take as little as 25 minutes. During testing we saw 3.5mi/kWh, which means it’s possible to get over 300 miles to a charge in normal driving conditions.
Strong refinement and a soft ride means comfort trumps driver fun, but with 365bhp from its twin motor set-up the Genesis delivers a strong turn of speed. Crucially, the sumptuously finished and tech-laden interior lives up to the car’s luxury billing, with plenty of space to relax and a top notch finish.
“The Genesis G80 is plush inside, and now has bags more presence on the outside, thanks to the longer wheelbase and subtle design tweaks.” - Richard Ingram, deputy editor.
Latest Genesis Electrified G80 deals
How to choose the best luxury electric car
Unlike family hatchbacks or compact crossovers, luxury cars are machines that are bought with the heart as much as the head. Board directors and CEOs are more likely to be swayed by a car’s eye-catching exterior style or the pampering luxury of its interior than they are by its list price or running costs. That said, you don’t get to be successful in business without having a keen eye on the bottom line.
Costs
As a result, luxury cars that are also EVs make a lot of sense. Many are run as company cars by their users, and with zero emissions at the tailpipe that means they face a Benefit-in-Kind tax of just 3% for the 2025/26 tax year.
For example, a higher rate earner will pay just £1,222 in tax to run an entry-level BMW i7 - a car that retails at just over £100,000. By contrast, the same person will be liable for just over £3,800 a year if they were to choose a basic £30,000 BMW 120i. There are equally massive savings to be made if you buy an EV through your business.
Who’s driving?
Other things to consider are whether you prefer to drive or be driven. If it’s the former, then cars like the Porsche Taycan and Lotus Eletre are the best bet, while those that have a chauffeur should be looking more closely at models such as the Genesis or Mercedes.
Does it need to be a family car?
If your luxury electric car needs to double up as family transport, there are plenty of large SUVs which can provide you with the best of both worlds. These will prove more practical than the traditional saloons.
