The best luxury SUVs take the opulence and refinement of a posh saloon, and then combine these with the practicality and ruggedness offered by an SUV. This blend of space and elegance, combined with a commanding on-road presence have made SUVs the bodystyle of choice in the luxury car market.

Anyone in the market for a luxury SUV is now spoiled for choice. From blistering supercar-like performance to outstanding off-road ability, virtually every major luxury manufacturer has something to offer.

Our experts have thoroughly tested every luxury SUV on sale in the UK, and you can find the best ones to buy right here.

Compare the best luxury SUVs

Take a look below to see our list of the top 10 best luxury SUVs to buy right now or click the links in the table above to look at a specific model

1. BMW iX

Prices from £75,400

Pros Cons Interior quality

Efficient

Great to drive Smaller boot than rivals

Expensive to buy

Polarising looks

While the BMW iX might be rather divisive in the styling department, this electric SUV is a showcase of the company’s engineering brilliance.

Take a seat inside the iX and the sheer level of quality will quickly become apparent, with top-end materials and cutting-edge technology found in abundance. Two 14.5-inch curved screens dominate the dashboard, and these feature BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system. The ‘Sky Lounge’ panoramic sunroof means there’s plenty of natural light, too.