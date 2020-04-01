Best luxury SUVs 2025
Luxury SUVs combine the sophistication of a luxury car with the sheer practicality of an SUV. Here’s our pick of the current crop
The best luxury SUVs take the opulence and refinement of a posh saloon, and then combine these with the practicality and ruggedness offered by an SUV. This blend of space and elegance, combined with a commanding on-road presence have made SUVs the bodystyle of choice in the luxury car market.
Anyone in the market for a luxury SUV is now spoiled for choice. From blistering supercar-like performance to outstanding off-road ability, virtually every major luxury manufacturer has something to offer.
Our experts have thoroughly tested every luxury SUV on sale in the UK, and you can find the best ones to buy right here.
Compare the best luxury SUVs
|Best luxury SUV ranking
|Model
|Prices from
|Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5)
|1
|BMW iX
|£75,400
|4.5
|2
|Porsche Cayenne
|£77,500
|4
|3
|Range Rover Sport
|£76,400
|4.5
|4
|BMW X5
|£73,400
|4.5
|5
|Range Rover
|£105,700
|5
|6
|Bentley Bentayga
|£172,500
|3.5
|7
|Audi Q7
|£71,500
|4
|8
|Rolls-Royce Cullinan
|£332,000
|5
|9
|Ferrari Purosangue
|£313,000
|4.5
|10
|Lotus Eletre
|£85,000
|4.5
Take a look below to see our list of the top 10 best luxury SUVs to buy right now or click the links in the table above to look at a specific model
1. BMW iX
- Prices from £75,400
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
While the BMW iX might be rather divisive in the styling department, this electric SUV is a showcase of the company’s engineering brilliance.
Take a seat inside the iX and the sheer level of quality will quickly become apparent, with top-end materials and cutting-edge technology found in abundance. Two 14.5-inch curved screens dominate the dashboard, and these feature BMW’s latest iDrive infotainment system. The ‘Sky Lounge’ panoramic sunroof means there’s plenty of natural light, too.
There’s no denying the luxury, but this is still a BMW, so it’s only fitting that the iX is great to drive. Regardless of its bulk, this SUV feels truly agile when tackling corners, while the build quality, suspension and electric powertrain all work together to maintain a very impressive level of refinement. Only the very worst of Britain’s tarmac is able to upset the ride.
Prices for the BMW iX start from more than £75,000, but running costs for this large SUV should be pretty low thanks to its electric powertrain. Depending on your chosen spec, BMW claims that the iX can achieve up to 426 miles of range. Even when you do need to top up the battery, rapid charging from 10 to 80 per cent takes around 35 minutes.
“The iX is superb to drive, surprisingly agile through the twisty stuff and provides decent steering feel. It also offers bags of grip and fills you with confidence as you turn into a corner. The throttle is easy to modulate, too.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
2. Porsche Cayenne
- Prices from £77,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Porsche has brought its renowned sports car knowhow to bear on the Cayenne and the result is a large SUV with the enthusiast driver in mind.
Inside, the Porsche Cayenne’s interior is finished to a very high standard and it features a suitably driver-focused layout. Porsche’s latest technology is first-rate, too, with the latest Cayenne drawing design inspiration from the Taycan EV. This means a 12.6-inch curved driver’s display takes centre stage on the dashboard, along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen. The cabin retains a crucially sporty feel, but it’s still very comfortable for long journeys.
As we’d all expect from a Porsche, the Cayenne provides plenty of performance along with a level of agility that’s almost ridiculous for a car of this stature. Throw the Cayenne into a corner and its clever chassis control and active air-suspension system almost entirely eradicate body roll. This, combined with the highly responsive steering, delivers a driving experience that could almost cause you to forget that you’re driving such a hefty vehicle.
While low running costs aren’t exactly associated with Porsche, the Cayenne does come with the option of a plug-in hybrid powertrain. This model can cover over 50 miles on pure-electric power but still pumps out up to 729bhp, depending on your chosen spec. For those who prefer traditional petrol and aren’t too fussed about regular refuelling, there are a selection of V6 and V8 engines to choose from.
“With a huge boot and decent passenger space, practicality is taken care of, while reliability and safety are first-rate. To buyers that can afford to buy and run a Porsche Cayenne, we'd say go for it.” - Max Adams, reviews editor
3. Range Rover Sport
- Prices from £76,400
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
It might be the smaller, cheaper sibling to the full-size Range Rover, but the Range Rover Sport is still a highly capable and sophisticated SUV.
Physically, the Range Rover Sport isn’t actually that much smaller than its sister car, which means there’s still a great deal of interior and luggage space. There are plenty of equally fancy materials to be found, too, regardless of its lower starting price. While JLR has done away with numerous buttons and switches, the infotainment software has been drastically improved so any potential frustrations should be kept at bay.
The Range Rover Sport drives just as a Range Rover should. Not only will this luxury SUV take tough terrain in its stride, but you’ll be enjoying outstanding comfort throughout the whole process. Another similarity to the full-size Range Rover is the choice of petrol, diesel or plug-in hybrid power, all of which come with four-wheel drive as standard. We found the optional rear-wheel steering was a bit of a blessing when driving in urban areas, as this is an undeniably large car.
Those in the biggest hurry will want to look towards the mighty SV model with its 626bhp twin-turbocharged V8 engine. However, there are also two plug-in hybrid models, the more powerful of which offers a decent amount of shove along with some slight financial relief, as this too produces a potent 523bhp. Either way, you’ll be blasted from 0-62mph in well under five seconds.
“The Sport offers excellent grip, while the steering is light but accurate, inspiring confidence when navigating twisty B-roads. If you’re prioritising the Sport’s dynamic ability, then we’d advise ticking the Stormer Handling Pack on the options list.” - Max Adams, reviews editor
Latest Range Rover Sport deals
4. BMW X5
- Prices from £73,400
- Best for families
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Just like the Cayenne above, the BMW X5 also finds itself at the sportier end of the luxury SUV spectrum.
Inside the X5 you’ll find plenty of features and materials that would be at home within many of the far pricier models on this list. BMW’s iDrive infotainment software is one of our favourite operating systems on today’s market, too. Unlike many other luxury SUVs, this BMW comes with the option of seven seats, so you can bring the whole family along for the ride.
It’s not quite as thrilling to drive as the Porsche, but the less expensive X5 does come pretty close, as we found out when we pitted the two cars against each other in a twin test. On Britain’s pitted roads, the X5 is also the more comfortable of the pair. If you spend time off the road as well as on it, you can opt for the optional xOffroad package, provided you choose diesel power.
There are two diesels to choose from, along with a performance-focused petrol M60i variant. Alternatively, if you’re somewhat eco-conscious, there’s the plug-in hybrid BMW X5 xDrive50e. This is powered by a 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine that’s combined with an electric motor to return an official fuel economy figure of around 313mpg – but in the real world, we only managed around 43.5mpg during testing. The X5 PHEV also claims up to 67 miles of range on pure-electric power. Not only does this mean reduced exhaust emissions, but there are some Benefit-in-Kind tax savings to be had for company car drivers, too.
“All versions of X5 feature the same super-smooth eight-speed automatic gearbox and a 4x4 ‘xDrive’ drivetrain, although it does send more torque to the rear wheels to emphasise the sporty driving feel.” - Max Adams, online reviews editor
5. Range Rover
- Prices from £105,700
- Best for off-roading
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The original Range Rover is often credited as the pioneer of the luxury SUV breed, and it continues to find itself at the top of the class many decades after the first model made its debut.
Although the starting price has worked its way into six-figure territory over the years, the good news is that this British bruiser has become more luxurious than ever. There’s limo-like space inside (especially if you opt for the four-seater version) and there’s plenty of adjustment for just about everything ranging from seating position to the suspension height.
Technically speaking, the latest Range Rover is a much more sophisticated machine than its ancestor, but this model still retains full off-road capability. The Range Rover feels at home just about anywhere, whether cruising on the motorway, gliding through town or conquering a muddy and slippery field or track. Whatever kind of terrain passes under the wheels, you’re unlikely to notice too much difference thanks to the Range Rover’s excellent refinement and ride quality.
The latest Range Rover is also the most advanced yet in terms of powertrains, and the new MLA-Flex platform can cater for just about any need. Petrol, diesel and even plug-in hybrid variants are all on offer, and an all-electric version of the Range Rover is on the way for the first time, too, which truly slashes costs and emissions.
“The accelerator response is smooth and well calibrated, making the Range Rover quite relaxing to pilot through traffic, and the brakes are easy to modulate. The raised driving position also provides a good view out over that long bonnet.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter
6. Bentley Bentayga
- Prices from £172,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Bentley Bentayga offers a careful blend of prestige and performance, so it’s popular for a reason.
Although it shares the same basic underpinnings as the Porsche Cayenne, the Bentayga is very different in the metal. Inside you will find the sort of interior craftsmanship you’d expect in the Continental GT. A huge amount of personalisation options are also available via the marque’s Mulliner division, too. For maximum space, you can also choose the long wheelbase Bentayga EWB, but the standard model is far from cramped inside.
Bentley is no stranger to building burly performance machines, so the Bentayga packs plenty of punch to match its presence. Power comes courtesy of a 456bhp 3.0-litre V6 plug-in hybrid or a more traditional 542bhp 4.0-litre petrol V8, and neither of these will leave you wanting for more. Either way, we’re willing to bet that anyone in the market for a Bentley won’t be too perturbed by its notable running costs.
“There’s barely any wind noise, and the air-suspension’s soft ride means it handles bumps with supple composure. In a corner, however, the Bentley responds with the poise and agility of a car half its size.” - Max Adams, reviews editor
7. Audi Q7
- Prices from £71,500
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Audi Q7 has been with us since 2007, and the current model retains plenty of what has made this car such a success story for the brand.
Audi has a very strong reputation for its interior design, and the Q7 is indeed strong on tech, even if the car is getting a little bit long in the tooth. Our road testers are big fans of Audi’s Virtual Cockpit setup, and we think this is still one of the sharpest-looking and slickest infotainment set-ups out there. There’s a huge amount of passenger space and standard kit to enjoy, too.
The Q7 is pitched as one of the sportier offerings in this sector of the market, and that tells not just in the way it looks but also in the way this SUV drives. You can get a real move on while still feeling in complete control thanks to the Quattro four-wheel drive system. Body roll is also kept well in check whenever the big Audi faces a corner.
Plug-in hybrid power is offered with the Q7, but this exclusively available as a five-seater. If you require seven seats, you can pick from petrol or diesel power with mild-hybrid tech. There’s also an SQ7 model at the very top of the range, and this boasts a fiery 4.0-litre V8 producing 500bhp.
“This is a 4x4 you can drive incredibly quickly. Ramp things up to Dynamic mode and the Q7 immediately feels more alert – it’s never harsh, but the body control is tauter, which gives you more confidence to push the car harder.” - Paul Adam, Auto Express contributor
8. Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- Prices from £332,000
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
Not only is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan one of the most lavishly appointed and expensive SUVs you can buy in Britain, it’s one of the biggest, too.
Put simply, the Cullinan is one the most exclusive SUVs money can buy. This is reflected in its price, which starts at more than £300,000, as well as its interior. There’s lashings of the finest leather and wood everywhere, and these materials are combined with some great tech from BMW. The options list is a very long one, too, because at this price you can afford to be incredibly picky.
Rolls-Royce’s first SUV is aimed more towards people who will climb behind the wheel rather than the chauffeur market. To that end, it’s good to drive, too, while Rolls has worked hard to ensure that the Cullinan is not just a leviathan for the road — it’s immensely capable off-road as well. To allow a Roller’s ride quality to be compromised would be a travesty, so the suspension uses camera technology to read the road ahead to prepare itself. The automatic gearbox even uses GPS to be ready for incoming corners and gradients.
A 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 engine producing 563bhp and 950Nm of torque sits under the bonnet. This lives an unstressed life, and contributes to the immensely refined and serene environment the Cullinan offers when on the move.
“Through a combination of clever suspension technology and huge power, the Cullinan feels far more agile than its 2,660kg kerb weight would suggest. It feels much more poised than its Phantom sibling, with sharper steering and handling.” - Ellis Hyde, news reporter.
9. Ferrari Purosangue
- Prices from £313,000
- Best driving experience
|
Pros
|
Cons
|
|
The Ferrari Purosangue is a car they said they’d never make at Maranello, but here we are.
While Ferrari doesn't want the Pursoangue referred to as an SUV, we’re willing to be rebellious. This car is a V12 powered, £313k-plus, four-door answer to the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, but with much more focus placed on sportiness. Inside, you’ll find carbon fibre and a tonne of powertrain configuration options — there’s certainly no wood here.
While the Purosangue is brash, thirsty and extremely expensive, this Fezza offers a driving experience that its rivals simply can’t match. There’s almost endless clarity and speed when it comes to the chassis, steering and throttle response. Indeed, when you want to sit back and relax, the car settles down and morphs into a comfortable cruiser, albeit with a slightly firmer ride than its rivals.
The engine itself is the same 6.5-litre V12 that you’ll find in the Ferrari 12Cilindri. It’s slightly detuned for the Purosangue, but at no point were our road testers disappointed with the 715bhp on tap. A mere 3.3 second 0-62mph and 192mph top speed mean this car is indeed worthy of wearing the prancing horse badge.
“It’s the chassis and steering, plus the way the Purosangue stops, that truly distinguish it as something a little bit different compared with any other rival. Not even a Cayenne Turbo GT can get anywhere near the Purosangue’s clarity and speed of response.” - Steve Sutcliffe, Auto Express contributor.
10. Lotus Eletre
- Prices from £85,000
|Pros
|Cons
|
|
The mere thought of an electric Lotus SUV was a controversial one, but the Lotus Eletre is a hugely capable car.
Thanks to some serious investment from parent company Geely, this Lotus is a huge step in a new direction for the sporting brand. Technology, quality and outright appeal are in abundance, and the option of four seats only adds to an already spacious cabin.
Luxuriousness is only part of the equation, though, as this is still a Lotus. Thankfully, this EV is genuinely exciting to drive regardless of its bulk or fully electric powertrain. The ride feels very well controlled, there’s oodles of steering feedback and the brake and throttle are carefully balanced.
In standard guise, the Eletre is powered by a 112kWh battery and twin electric motors producing 595bhp and 710Nm of torque, and this means a 0-62mph time of just 4.5 seconds. The biggest thrillseekers may be further persuaded by the Eletre 900, which ups the rear motor’s power to produce a combined 893bhp and 985Nm. This results in a supercar-like sprint of just 2.9 seconds.
“The Eletre is a new kind of car for the firm, for a new kind of world. And mostly it works an absolute treat. It’s as entertaining to drive as it is high in quality, both inside and out.” - Steve Sutcliffe, Auto Express contributor.
How we choose the best luxury SUVs
If you’re someone who’s fortunate enough to be in the market for a luxury SUV, you’ll naturally want the very best when spending such a considerable amount of money. First and foremost, a luxury car should offer an interior like no other, with top-shelf materials, groundbreaking technology, superb quality and acres of space. With some of these cars costing hundreds of thousands of pounds, there’s no room for compromise here.
Accompanying this fine cabin should be an effortlessly smooth driving experience, ideally with a plentiful amount of power behind it. Our expert road testers drive every luxury SUV you can buy over thousands of miles over a variety of roads, so we know exactly just how well every model holds up in a very wide range of scenarios.
Need plenty of space but without such a grand price? These are the best large SUVs...
Best luxury SUV deals