New Aston Martin DBX707 2024 review: updated interior transforms Aston’s super-SUV

Verdict

Interior changes improve on the Aston Martin DBX707’s biggest weakness, and make an incredibly capable car even more appealing. It’s an absolute beast on demand, with the soundtrack to match and a level of agility that something of this height and weight shouldn’t be capable of, but can also lap-up the miles in refined comfort. Just don’t mention the horrific fuel economy.

The best place to start with Aston Martin’s mid-life revision of the DBX SUV is with what isn’t there any more, as two major things have been given the boot. Firstly, the regular 542bhp Aston Martin DBX model has gone, leaving only the beast that is the 697bhp DBX707. Which is fine, because getting on for 90 per cent of buyers wanted that one anyway, so Aston didn’t see the point in carrying on with the regular model.

The second removal is the only big thing that we criticised on the DBX, an opinion echoed by customers - the off-the-pace infotainment. From launch, Aston deployed previous-gen Mercedes tech that would have let down a car costing a fraction of the DBX’s price tag, which was then £190,000 but has now risen over the £200k mark with the new model.