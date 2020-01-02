​Seven-seater cars are as popular as ever with large families, and there’s a wider variety than ever to choose from with both SUVs and MPVs up for grabs. Our expert road testers have extensively tested every seven-seat car on today's market and here, we round up the top 10 best seven-seater cars to buy in the UK right now, based on this thorough real-world testing.

The kind of seven-seater car you choose will depend to an extent on how regularly you plan on using the third row of seating and who those seats will be for. If you regularly carry six or seven passengers who aren't small kids, you'll really need a seven-seater with a good amount of space in those back seats - something few models can genuinely offer.

If, however, you only occasionally carry more than five people or some of your passengers are small children, this outright capacity may be less of an issue and one of the more compact seven-seat models may work. Boot space is also a key consideration as the amount of room for luggage in some three-row cars is severely restricted when a full complement of passengers is on board.

Beyond the big space questions, family car buyers looking for a seven-seater will also have a keen eye on safety provision, running costs and those extra practical design features that make life with an army of children that little bit easier. We've considered all of the above in assembling our list of the top 10 seven-seaters on sale today. So, if you’re in the market for a car that can carry a couple of extra passengers, look no further.

Compare the best 7-seater cars to buy

Our expert road testers rate every new car in the context of rival models that can do a similar job and be bought for a similar price. Below you can see our top 10 7-seater cars drawn from across the car market with their prices and star ratings side-by-side…

Rank Name Prices from Practicality, comfort & boot space rating (out of 5) Overall Auto Express star rating (out of 5) Fuel types Max. WLTP combined efficiency 1 Dacia Jogger £18,970 4.8 4.5 Petrol, hybrid 58.9mpg 2 Skoda Kodiaq £39,000 5.0 4.5 Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid 691.5mpg 3 Hyundai Santa Fe £47,890 4.5 4.0 Hybrid, plug-in hybrid 166mpg 4 Peugeot 5008 £38,590 4.5 4.0 Mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid, electric 356.2mpg 5 Kia EV9 £65,035 4.8 4.5 Electric 349 miles 6 Citroen Berlingo £24,150 5.0 4.0 Petrol, diesel, electric 54.4mpg 7 Volkswagen ID.Buzz £59,645 4.7 4.5 Electric 293 miles 8 Nissan X-Trail £36,225 4.0 3.5 Petrol, hybrid 49.6mpg 9 Land Rover Defender £65,755 4.5 4.5 Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid 106.2mpg 10 BMW X7 £92,160 4.0 4.0 Petrol, diesel 36.2mpg

1. Dacia Jogger

Price from £18,970

Best 7-seat car overall