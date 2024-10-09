Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown
The chunky new Hyundai Santa Fe squares up against the Skoda Kodiaq in a battle of the family-friendly seven-seaters
Families looking for multi-seat transport aren’t as well served as they used to be. The MPV class has all but disappeared, with most options these days being either van-based or very expensive, so it’s down to seven-seat SUVs to fill the void.
One car that has always been a capable contender in the class is the Hyundai Santa Fe. It was initially launched as an awkward-looking 4x4, but each generation has improved in terms of design, quality and kit. And while the Mk4 was rather forgettable, the new fifth generation introduces a distinctive appearance that draws inspiration from Hyundai’s recent concept cars and electric Ioniq range.
This model also sees a line-up of petrol hybrid and plug-in options offered, with no room for diesel in the range. That’s a bold move when the latter still has a place in this market, thanks to its towing ability and long-distance fuel sipping.
One car that still offers diesel power alongside petrol and plug-in options is the Skoda Kodiaq. It hasn’t been around for as long as the Santa Fe, so the Czech firm has just launched the second-generation model, but it will still be a strong rival for Hyundai.
Hyundai Santa Fe
|Model:
|Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium
|Price:
|£46,775
|Powertrain:
|1.6-litre 4cyl hybrid/212bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.6 seconds
|Efficiency (WLTP):
|41.5mpg
|Official range:
|612 miles
|Annual VED:
|£590
Few car makers can offer a line-up as broad as Hyundai’s, and the Santa Fe is currently the largest model it sells in the UK. The arrival of the fifth generation introduces a radical look when compared with the outgoing car, but one that should ensure it still offers family-friendly practicality.
There are two engine options available, one hybrid and one plug-in, both of which are based on a 1.6 T-GDi petrol powerplant. Prices for the line-up range from £46,775 to £57,635, but all versions are well equipped.
Tester's notes
All versions of the new Santa Fe are well equipped, but the top-spec Calligraphy car in our pictures adds premium kit. There are 20-inch wheels, as with the rest of the range, but they’re finished in black, while the exterior trim gets the same treatment. Inside, there are premium seats in Nappa leather.
Our car’s Earthy Brass matt metallic paint is £1,200 – the standard Teracotta Orange has similar impact, or there’s a distinctive £900 Olive Green metallic. You can also add an ‘executive-style’ six-seat layout to this model for £1,000.
Skoda Kodiaq
|Model:
|Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI SE 7seat
|Price:
|£39,805
|Powertrain:
|2.0-litre 4cyl diesel/148bhp
|0-62mph:
|9.8 seconds
|Efficiency (WLTP):
|51.7mpg
|Official range:
|654 miles
|Annual VED:
|£190
The second-generation Kodiaq has a price advantage over the Hyundai, but that’s because there’s more variety within the line-up. At the entry point is a 148bhp 1.5 TSI mild hybrid costing £36,645, while adding a third row of seats is £860 extra.
Unlike the Santa Fe, you can’t have the Kodiaq PHEV as a seven-seater, and four-wheel drive is only for the top-spec diesels. However, even the priciest seven-seat 2.0 TDI SportLine 4x4 is £48,725 – nearly £10k less than the most costly Santa Fe.
Tester's notes
The plug-in hybrid Kodiaq 1.5 TSI iV has just joined the line-up. It uses the same 201bhp hybrid powertrain as other VW Group PHEVs, and features a respectable 25.7kWh battery that offers an all-electric range of up to 75 miles. In comparison, the Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV has a 13.8 kWh battery, and only has an electric range of 34 miles.
Another plus point is that the Skoda has 40kWh charging capability, so it can be taken from 10-80 per cent capacity in less than half an hour. This model can’t be had with seven seats, though.
Head-to-head
On the road
The Hyundai is more powerful than the Skoda by 10bhp and is faster from 0-62mph by two-tenths of a second, but it’s not as pleasant to use its maximum performance.
The gearbox lets the revs soar, and while the Santa Fe is refined most of the time, its coarse engine note is obvious when accelerating. Neither car is designed to be entertaining in corners, but it’s the Kodiaq that is the more agile of the two.
Design
There’s no arguing that the Santa Fe has had a distinctive makeover – during our time with the car, its chunky lines and pixel-style lighting turned heads like no other seven-seat SUV we’ve driven before.
In contrast, the Kodiaq is pretty evolutionary. The silver D-pillars remind us of those on the Audi Q2, while the bright Velvet Red paint is a £1,045 option that gives the car a bit more visual clout.
Price
A lower starting price means that finance costs for the Kodiaq are a chunk less than they are for the Santa Fe. They’re helped by a £1,250 dealer deposit contribution.
When comparing our two choices from each range, Kodiaq buyers will pay around £150 a month less on a four-year finance plan with similar deposits for both cars. Better efficiency and a price tag below the £40k road tax premium add to the savings.
Practicality
If your family car needs to prioritise carrying passengers, then the Santa Fe is the better option of these two. But if it’s cargo capacity that you’re after, then the Kodiaq edges ahead.
Both cars have sliding rear benches to create additional legroom for the third row, but the Hyundai’s boxier body means it has better elbow room in the back. Access to its seats is slightly easier, too.
Safety
The Skoda Kodiaq earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating in 2024, and its kit list includes seatbelt reminders for all seven seats.
The Santa Fe hasn’t been tested by Euro NCAP, but the mechanically similar Kia Sorento earned five stars in 2020. Both Hyundai and Skoda fit lane-keeping assist, but the Santa Fe also has Lane Follow Assist. This can help to keep the car centred in a lane when the cruise control is activated.
Ownership
Hyundai offers a long five-year warranty, with the added sweetener that there’s no upper mileage limit, which will be an attractive bonus for long-distance drivers.
Skoda offers a standard three-year/60,000-mile warranty that can be extended by up to two years at extra cost. The Czech firm also includes three years of roadside assistance on its new cars; Hyundai only has a 12-month plan.
Verdict
First place: Skoda Kodiaq
It’s not a clear-cut victory for the Skoda Kodiaq, because the Santa Fe has better space for five passengers in the back. But in every other regard the Skoda edges ahead of its rival.
Prices are lower than they are for the Hyundai, but the Kodiaq doesn’t feel any less well equipped, while the broader range of engine options make it more attractive. There’s plenty of luggage space, and while the seating isn’t as generous, it’ll be fine if you only need them on occasion. Or you could maximise boot space by choosing a five-seater.
Second place: Hyundai Santa Fe
The new Santa Fe is one of the coolest-looking SUVs around, and it backs up its obvious style with an exhaustive kit list, plenty of passenger space and more than enough cargo carrying for most needs – it’s just that the Skoda offers even more, as well as better towing ability.
The two sticking points for the Santa Fe are the engine options and its price. The hybrid isn’t as efficient as a diesel, and the PHEV will need charging regularly to reap the benefits. Combine this with high list prices, and the Skoda is a more attractive proposition overall.
Prices and specs
|Hyundai Santa Fe
|Skoda Kodiaq
|Our choice
|1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium
|2.0 TDI SE 7 seat
|Price from/price of our choice
|£46,775/£46,775
|£36,645/£39,805
|POWERTRAIN AND PERFORMANCE
|Powertrain
|4cyl in-line hybrid/1,598cc
|4cyl in-line diesel/1,968cc
|Power/torque
|212bhp/265Nm
|148bhp/360Nm
|Transmission
|Six-speed auto/fwd
|Seven-speed auto/fwd
|0-62mph/top speed
|9.6 seconds/112mph
|9.8 seconds/126mph
|Fuel tank
|67 litres/1.49kWh
|57.5 litres/N/A
|Efficiency (WLTP)
|41.5mpg/612 miles
|51.7mpg/654 miles
|CO2 emissions
|155g/km
|143g/km
|DIMENSIONS
|Length/wheelbase
|4,830/2,815mm
|4,758/2,791mm
|Width/height
|1,800/1,780mm
|1,864/1,678mm
|Rear kneeroom (2nd/3rd row)
|540-905/580mm
|465-850/535mm
|Rear headroom (2nd/3rd row)
|1,020/925mm
|1,000/875mm
|Elbow room (2nd/3rd row)
|1,610/1,385mm
|1,515/1,280mm
|Boot space (front/7/5/2 seats)
|N/A/628/1,959 litres
|340/845/2,035 litres
|Boot length (7/5 seats)/width
|397/1,650/1,090mm
|490/1,385/995mm
|Boot lip height
|730mm
|727mm
|Kerbweight/ towing weight
|1,900/1,110kg
|1,712/2,000kg
|Turning circle
|11.6 metres
|11.2 metres
|COSTS/OWNERSHIP
|Residuals (3yrs/36k miles, by CDL data)
|£22,358/47.8%
|£16,857/46.0%
|Depreciation
|£24,417
|£19,788
|Insurance group/quote/VED
|33/£579/£590
|20/£554/£190
|Three-year service cost
|£690
|£492 (2yrs)
|Annual tax liability std/higher rate
|£3,316/£6,631
|£2,606/£5,211
|Annual fuel cost (10k miles)
|£1,768
|£1,468
|Basic warranty (miles)/recovery
|5yrs (unlimited)/1yr
|3yrs (60,000)/3yrs
|Driver Power manufacturer position
|17th
|20th
|Euro NCAP Adult/child/ped./assist/stars
|N/A
|89/83/82/78/5 (2024)
|EQUIPMENT
|Metallic paint/wheel size
|£700-£1,200/20 inches
|£680-£1,045/18 inches
|Parking sensors/reversing camera
|Front & rear/rear
|Front & rear/rear
|Spare wheel/Isofix points
|Repair kit/two
|Repair kit/three
|Keyless entry & go/powered tailgate
|Yes/yes
|£1,110 Convenience Pack (both)
|Leather trim/heated seats
|Yes/two/yes
|No/two/£320 Winter Pack
|Screen size/digital dashboard
|12.3 inches/yes
|13.0 inches/yes
|Climate control/panoramic sunroof
|Two-zone/no
|Three-zone/£1,725
|USB count/wireless charging
|Six/one pad
|Five/two pads
|Wireless CarPlay/Android Auto
|Yes/yes
|Yes/yes
|Blind-spot warning/head-up display
|Yes/no
|Yes/no
|Adaptive cruise control/steering assist
|Yes/yes
|£810 Assistance Pack/no
What we would choose
Skoda Kodiaq
There are option packs to choose from, but some aren’t available on SE trim. The Winter Pack is useful, while matrix LED lights are in a £1,535 pack. A head-up display is £530 extra on SE L and SportLine cars only.
Hyundai Santa Fa
Smart Sense+ can be added to Premium trim for £500 on the hybrid or £1,500 on the PHEV and brings the suite of safety kit up to the same level as higher-spec cars. Six seats are offered on Calligraphy cars for £1,000.