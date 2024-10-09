Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Santa Fe: a 7-seater SUV showdown

Families looking for multi-seat transport aren’t as well served as they used to be. The MPV class has all but disappeared, with most options these days being either van-based or very expensive, so it’s down to seven-seat SUVs to fill the void.

One car that has always been a capable contender in the class is the Hyundai Santa Fe. It was initially launched as an awkward-looking 4x4, but each generation has improved in terms of design, quality and kit. And while the Mk4 was rather forgettable, the new fifth generation introduces a distinctive appearance that draws inspiration from Hyundai’s recent concept cars and electric Ioniq range.

This model also sees a line-up of petrol hybrid and plug-in options offered, with no room for diesel in the range. That’s a bold move when the latter still has a place in this market, thanks to its towing ability and long-distance fuel sipping.

One car that still offers diesel power alongside petrol and plug-in options is the Skoda Kodiaq. It hasn’t been around for as long as the Santa Fe, so the Czech firm has just launched the second-generation model, but it will still be a strong rival for Hyundai.

Hyundai Santa Fe

Model: Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6T Hybrid 2WD Premium Price: £46,775 Powertrain: 1.6-litre 4cyl hybrid/212bhp 0-62mph: 9.6 seconds Efficiency (WLTP): 41.5mpg Official range: 612 miles Annual VED: £590

Few car makers can offer a line-up as broad as Hyundai’s, and the Santa Fe is currently the largest model it sells in the UK. The arrival of the fifth generation introduces a radical look when compared with the outgoing car, but one that should ensure it still offers family-friendly practicality.