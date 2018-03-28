Or are you looking to sell your car?

Audi has an extremely wide range of SUVs these days and kicking off the lineup is the Q2, which aims to offer the same style of its larger siblings in a compact crossover package. It sits below the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 in the internal-combustion engined side of Audi’s SUV range, with the Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and Q8 e-tron providing the all-electric alternatives. The Q2 sits in the same class as the BMW X2 and Mercedes GLA, but having launched back in 2017, the Audi is feeling its age compared to its relatively fresh rivals. In some areas that’s a good thing though, because inside you get lots of old-school physical buttons and good overall ergonomics. There’s a pretty firm ride, however, and the technology on entry-level models is a bit low-rent for a premium SUV. Still, there’s lots to like about the Audi. It’s good to drive, roomy and offers a range of personalisation options. It’s also backed by some tempting finance deals. You’ll just need to watch the options list to stop the price spiralling out of control. About the Audi Q2 You have to be impressed at the speed with which Audi has filled and/or helped to invent the wide range of SUV niches we’re blessed with today. The company hadn’t built an SUV before the game-changing Q7 first arrived in 2005, and nowadays they’ve got a desirable option in almost every segment of the sector you can think of.

All models get a six-speed manual, while the 35 TFSI can also be had with Audi's seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch gearbox. Performance fans will be better served by the sporty Audi SQ2 model, which brings a 296bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, quattro four-wheel drive and a DSG gearbox. In mechanical terms it's similar to the previous-generation Audi S3 and Volkswagen Golf R. The old Technik trim level was removed so the cheapest Q2 is based on the Sport model. These are sparsely equipped in comparison to the rest of the range, but they do get 17-inch alloy wheels, sport seats and an 8.3-inch central screen and Audi's 'Virtual Cockpit'. S line models feature a different look, courtesy of body coloured wheelarches, a silver grille and redesigned bumpers. 18-inch wheels, full LED lights with scrolling indicators at the rear, leather seats and sports suspension are also included. However, in our experience the sports suspension is too stiff to be comfortable on British roads, so we'd recommend switching to comfort suspension, which you can do at no extra cost. S line cars also get LED interior lighting that bathes the cabin in gentle light and illuminates various trim elements. There's also a free choice between silver or white for the third-pillar 'blade'. 17 Black Edition models add 19-inch black alloys and a gloss black exterior pack, while the top-level Vorsprung trim no longer features on the price list.