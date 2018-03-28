Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
In-depth reviews

Audi Q2 review: premium small SUV with plenty of style

The Audi Q2 is a stylish crossover with big car features, but it’s dated and less well-finished than you might expect

by: Alastair Crooks
12 Feb 2024
Audi Q217
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£29,065 to £49,510
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Spacious interior
  • Impressive safety kit
  • Good build quality
  • Starting to feel its age
  • Firm ride on larger wheels
  • Best features are optional
New Car Deals
Leasing deals
Sell your car
Audi has an extremely wide range of SUVs these days and kicking off the lineup is the Q2, which aims to offer the same style of its larger siblings in a compact crossover package. It sits below the Q3, Q5, Q7 and Q8 in the internal-combustion engined side of Audi’s SUV range, with the Q4 e-tron, Q6 e-tron and Q8 e-tron providing the all-electric alternatives. 

The Q2 sits in the same class as the BMW X2 and Mercedes GLA, but having launched back in 2017, the Audi is feeling its age compared to its relatively fresh rivals. In some areas that’s a good thing though, because inside you get lots of old-school physical buttons and good overall ergonomics. There’s a pretty firm ride, however, and the technology on entry-level models is a bit low-rent for a premium SUV. 

Still, there’s lots to like about the Audi. It’s good to drive, roomy and offers a range of personalisation options. It’s also backed by some tempting finance deals. You’ll just need to watch the options list to stop the price spiralling out of control.

About the Audi Q2

You have to be impressed at the speed with which Audi has filled and/or helped to invent the wide range of SUV niches we’re blessed with today. The company hadn’t built an SUV before the game-changing Q7 first arrived in 2005, and nowadays they’ve got a desirable option in almost every segment of the sector you can think of.

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests

The Q2 fits into the line-up beneath the Q3 and Q5 models - at least for now. Audi announced in early 2022 that it would axe the small crossover at the end of its current life-cycle, with no direct successor planned and its focus switching to larger models and full electrification. Audi also plans on making every even-numbered car an EV. 

The Q2 is pretty close to the Q3 in size as both share a platform related to that of the previous-generation A3 hatchback. Interestingly, while the success of the Audi SUV line-up has been built to some extent off the back of its reputation for quattro four-wheel drive, it’s a feature that’s only of passing interest to buyers of the Q2. Most of the line-up is front-wheel drive only, and only the most powerful SQ2 variants receive a quattro drivetrain.

Audi Q217

The engine range features two petrol engines, with diesel power no longer available: a 109bhp 1.0 TFSI three-cylinder turbo, badged 30 TFSI, and a 148bhp 1.5 TFSI turbo four-cylinder, badged 35 TFSI.

You won't find the 187bhp 2.0 TFSI 40 TFSI model on the price list any longer, or the 114bhp 1.6 TDI and 148bhp 2.0 TDI, badged 30 TDI and 35 TDI respectively.

All models get a six-speed manual, while the 35 TFSI can also be had with Audi's seven-speed S tronic twin-clutch gearbox. Performance fans will be better served by the sporty Audi SQ2 model, which brings a 296bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine, quattro four-wheel drive and a DSG gearbox. In mechanical terms it's similar to the previous-generation Audi S3 and Volkswagen Golf R.

The old Technik trim level was removed so the cheapest Q2 is based on the Sport model. These are sparsely equipped in comparison to the rest of the range, but they do get 17-inch alloy wheels, sport seats and an 8.3-inch central screen and Audi’s ‘Virtual Cockpit’. 

S line models feature a different look, courtesy of body coloured wheelarches, a silver grille and redesigned bumpers. 18-inch wheels, full LED lights with scrolling indicators at the rear, leather seats and sports suspension are also included. However, in our experience the sports suspension is too stiff to be comfortable on British roads, so we'd recommend switching to comfort suspension, which you can do at no extra cost. S line cars also get LED interior lighting that bathes the cabin in gentle light and illuminates various trim elements. There’s also a free choice between silver or white for the third-pillar ‘blade’.

Audi Q217

Black Edition models add 19-inch black alloys and a gloss black exterior pack, while the top-level Vorsprung trim no longer features on the price list.

One highlight of the Q2 is that it comes with Audi’s Pre Sense safety kit. It's standard on all models and includes Autonomous Emergency Braking, which will put the brakes on if the sensors detect a pedestrian stepping out in front of the car. Other helpful driver assist options include adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and lane keep assistance, plus traffic sign recognition and rear traffic alert when you’re reversing.

With the loss of the basic Technik trim level the Q2’s starting price increased from £24,000 to around £28,000, with S Line starting at just over £30,000 and Black Edition starting from around £32,000. The sporty SQ2 starts at over £45,000.

As it's a premium model, rivals for the Q2 are from the higher end of the small crossover class. Chief among these rivals are the BMW X1 and X2 twins, the Mercedes GLA and Range Rover Evoque. All of those have since launched with brand-new iterations, however, making them a fair bit more expensive than the Audi. Elsewhere, the MINI Countryman is worth considering, while high-end versions of the Hyundai Kona and Jeep Avenger offer a lot of kit for similar money to basic versions of the Q2.

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    30 TFSI Technik 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £24,635

Most Economical

  • Name
    30 TDI Technik 5dr
  • Gearbox type
    Manual
  • Price
    £26,820

Fastest

  • Name
    SQ2 Quattro 5dr S Tronic
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £39,540
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

