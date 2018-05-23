Used Audi Q3 (Mk1, 2011-2018) review

Used - available now 2021 Audi Q3 48,489 milesManualDiesel2.0L Cash £17,699 View Q3 2023 Audi Q3 26,680 milesManualPetrol1.5L Cash £26,299 View Q3 2023 Audi Q3 40,848 milesManualPetrol1.5L Cash £20,495 View Q3 2023 Audi Q3 53,678 milesAutomaticDiesel2.0L Cash £19,861 View Q3

In April 2015, the Audi Q3 Mk1 range was given a mid-life update, which would take the small SUV through to the end of production in 2018. Key changes included more standard kit, a tweaked exterior design and a mild power bump for the two 2.0-litre diesel engine options.

Standard equipment and safety feature levels were generally good across the board, and all of the engines suit the car well, so your ideal spec will depend on personal preferences. The diesel models in lower trim levels will represent the most affordable way into Audi Q3 Mk1 ownership, with the more powerful cars in higher trim levels coming with better performance and equipment levels – though they’re also more expensive to buy and run.

What are the alternatives?

Many premium car companies were building small SUVs when the Audi Q3 Mk1 was on sale, so there are plenty of alternatives to pick from. Rivals from compatriot car makers include the Mercedes GLA and BMW X1, with other upmarket offerings ranging from the Volvo XC40 to the DS 4 Crossback and the Range Rover Evoque.

The Mini Countryman is a respectable shout, too. While it wasn’t quite a direct rival to the Audi Q3 Mk1 when new, it did bridge the gap somewhat between premium small SUVs and their more mainstream counterparts. Speaking of which, there’s lots of choice if you aren’t ruling out non-premium small SUVs – for example, there are the Ford Kuga and Mazda CX-5 to consider.

Audi Q3 vs BMW X1 vs Volvo XC40

In January 2018, we pitted the Audi Q3 Mk1 against the BMW X1 and an early pre-production version of the Volvo XC40. While it was able to keep pace with its newer-at-the-time rivals when it came to performance, the Audi Q3 was starting to really feel its age in interior technology and ride and handling, so we ranked it worse than the BMW and the victorious Volvo. Read the full test...

Audi Q3 vs Range Rover Evoque

Fresh from a light mid-life refresh, the Audi Q3 went up against the Range Rover Evoque in our upmarket SUV head-to-head from June 2015. In this test, the Audi Q3 Mk1 emerged as the winner, thanks to its sharper handling, more efficient diesel engine and superior performance. Read the full test...

Audi Q3 vs Volvo V40 Cross Country vs DS 4 Crossback

In our upmarket crossover group test from June 2016, the Audi Q3 went up against two less-conventional rivals. As well as competing with the DS 4 Crossback, it was also pitted with the Volvo V40 Cross Country, which was a higher-riding version of the regular V40 hatchback. While the Audi Q3 was the priciest car here, we reckoned it was worth the extra thanks to the roomier interior and better performance, so we rated the Audi ahead of the DS and Volvo. Read the full test...

How much will a used Audi Q3 Mk1 cost?

The Audi Q3 Mk1 has held on to its value well, so expect to pay a bit more for a used Q3 than you would for a like-for-like model from a more mainstream manufacturer. Fuel economy is good from the diesels and the least powerful petrol models, although the more potent models are more expensive to run.

Prices

Thanks to its premium image, the Audi Q3 Mk1 has held on to its value quite well. While this means you’ll need to pay a bit more than you would for an equivalent car with a less prestigious badge, it should also mean you’ll get a decent amount of your money back when you sell the car on again.

Because the Audi Q3 Mk1 was a strong seller, a healthy number of used examples are available on the used market, with a decent spread of diesel and petrol options to choose from. Entry-level engines and trims will be the more affordable options, with prices rising for models in plusher trim levels.