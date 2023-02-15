BMW X1 review

Our opinion on the BMW X1

The third generation BMW X1 is the best yet, as this premium small SUV offers numerous upgrades over the old car. It’s more spacious inside, the on-board tech has been significantly upgraded, and hybrid technology helps the petrol and diesel engine line-up to deliver greater efficiency. Plug-in hybrid models are also available, which widens the appeal of the X1 even further, particularly for business users.

Downsides? Well, the ride can be a little firm, particularly with the M Sport suspension set-up, and there are rivals that are cheaper to buy. The flaws are minimal, though, and we’ve been so impressed by the X1 that we previously named it as our Small Premium SUV of the Year at the Auto Express New Car Awards.

About the BMW X1

If truth be told, the first-generation BMW X1 didn’t quite deliver the goods. It was rather drab to look at, while its lacklustre interior and dreary diesel engines certainly weren’t of the calibre buyers had come to expect, especially from a brand that took pride in making ‘The Ultimate Driving Machine’.

The third-generation BMW X1 has matured into a capable family car that’s come a very long way from its ancestor. This car offers more interior space than before, improved on-board technology and an appealing blend of performance and economy. It’s these attributes that are helping it to win over customers in this competitive market.