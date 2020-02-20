Best small SUVs to buy 2025

​​Thanks to their huge and growing popularity, there’s no shortage of small SUVs on the UK’s roads.

The combination of small car running costs and big car practicality offered by these tough-looking runabouts suits plenty of buyers. Just about every mainstream automotive manufacturer has tried its hand at being top dog in the class. The competition is fierce and the choice is wide but we’re here to help you find the very best small SUVs to buy right now.

Every small SUV on this list has been carefully tested and rated by our expert road testers to come out close to the head of the pack. Our small SUV testing regime is based on essential criteria for cars like this such as value for money, efficiency, equipment and urban driving performance.

There are a variety of fuel types to choose from, ranging from traditional petrol to fully electric power. The latter will be particularly tempting for company car users, thanks to low Benefit-in-Kind tax rates, while private buyers who can charge at home can also slash their running costs.

If you’re still undecided as to which small SUV model you’d prefer after reading our list below, we also have a dedicated page that covers the best crossovers - conventional cars with a mild SUV flavour. Now let’s get started on the best small SUVs…

Compare the best small SUVs

You can see our individual review star ratings for the top 10 small SUVs in the table below, along with their starting price, fuel types and efficiency rating. Now scroll down for more details on each of our top rated small electric cars…

1. Renault 4

Prices from £27,000

Auto Express Small SUV of the Year

Pros Cons Larger and more practical than a Renault 5

Competitive pricing when compared with rivals

Generous standard equipment across the range Back-seat space could be a bit more generous

100kW charging is the fastest speed offered

Column shift can be easily confused with the wiper stalk

The original Renault 4 was an approachable workhorse for the masses, and now the new model intends to continue this legacy into the electric era.