Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Volkswagen T-Cross review: affordable, flexible small SUV

The Volkswagen T-Cross is a competent small SUV, but it’s relatively expensive and lacks pizzazz

by: Ellis Hyde
24 Apr 2024
Volkswagen T-Cross - main image24
Overall Auto Express Rating

3.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£23,945 to £31,635
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Easy to drive
  • Standard adjustable height boot floor
  • Sliding rear seats
  • No hybrid or electric options
  • Not much fun to drive
  • Low-quality interior plastics
Find your Volkswagen T-Cross
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£227 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

The Volkswagen T-Cross has all the fundamentals to provide stiff competition in the compact crossover segment. Among its many attributes are a practical cabin with a sliding rear bench seat, and a strong engine line-up, which provides enough performance and decent fuel-efficiency. However, it’s not quite capable of toppling the best in the class.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Many of the T-Cross’ rivals are much more eye-catching, for instance. The VW is rather plain inside and out, and as a result, lacks the fun factor most alternatives offer. It’s as refined and as easy to drive as you’d expect a VW to be, although that comes at the expense of the T-Cross not being the most exciting behind the wheel. 

Pricing and specifications have been altered throughout the life of the T-Cross to address concerns of it being undercut by rivals, to the point where the T-Cross is one of the more affordable options in the sector. Indeed, our preferred entry-level trim is so well equipped, that it makes more expensive trims look redundant.

Our choice: Volkswagen T-Cross Life 1.0 115 TSI manual

About the VW T-Cross

The Volkswagen T-Cross started from a rather left-field concept called the Breeze that was unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show. The Breeze looked pretty much identical to the production-spec T-Cross, aside from not having a roof. The T-Roc Convertible filled VW’s drop-top SUV niche a few years later, and the T-Cross took on the popular small SUV segment, first going on sale in March 2019. It’s been well-received by buyers, and has only needed minor updates to keep it relevant in 2024.

Rivals include the Citroen C3 AircrossRenault CapturNissan JukeToyota Yaris Cross and Peugeot 2008, as well as the other similarly sized models from within the Volkswagen Group: the Seat Arona and Skoda Kamiq. The higher-spec Style and R-Line versions of the T-Cross are even priced as rivals to our reigning Car of the Year and Small SUV of the Year, the Hyundai Kona. The T-Cross is the smallest of the six SUVs in Volkswagen’s range, sitting below the TaigoT-RocTiguanTiguan Allspace and Touareg.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

The majority of the VW T-Cross line-up is powered by a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces either 94bhp or 113bhp, while higher-spec models can also be had with a 148bhp 1.5-litre TSI EVO engine. The 1.0 motor comes with a five-speed manual in 94bhp form, or can be paired with a six-speed manual or seven-speed automatic transmission in 113bhp form; the 1.5 is auto-only.

Volkswagen T-Cross - rear panning shot24

There are four trim levels available for the T-Cross: Life, Match, Style and R-Line. Life kicks the range off at just under £24,000. Despite being the base model, it’s well equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, an eight-inch digital driver’s display, an eight-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus several safety features including front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and driver fatigue detection.

For a little over £24,000, Match trim adds 17-inch rims, tinted windows, a reversing camera, and keyless entry and start. Next up is the Style trim, which costs around £2,600 more than the equivalent Match trim, and adds different wheels, silver roof rails, two-zone climate control, a built-in sat-nav, and matrix LED headlights. For around £900 over the Style, the range-topping R-Line adds 18-inch alloys, a host of interior and exterior styling upgrades and a standard 10.25-inch fully-configurable digital instrument cluster, and slightly more supportive sports front seats.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Volkswagen T-Cross isn’t the roomiest or the most enjoyable car in this highly competitive segment, but it is a very competent and appealing compact SUV, especially in well-priced, entry-level Life trim.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on T-Cross

Show me:
New Volkswagen T-Cross 2024 review: a small SUV that struggles to stand out
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross in R-Line trim - front tracking
Road tests
11 Apr 2024

New Volkswagen T-Cross 2024 review: a small SUV that struggles to stand out

VW’s smallest SUV leads on value and image, but is too unremarkable to stand out in its crowded segment?
Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced VW T-Cross for £185 a month
New Volkswagen T-Cross - front driving
News
22 Mar 2024

Car Deal of the Day: fresh faced VW T-Cross for £185 a month

Volkswagen’s recently facelifted small SUV in value-focused Match trim is our Car Deal of the Day for 22 March
Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new look for 2024 and dips under £24,000
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross - front tracking
News
4 Jan 2024

Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new look for 2024 and dips under £24,000

The T-Cross has undergone a mid-life refresh to help it stand out in the small SUV market
New Volkswagen T-Cross facelift review: VW’s baby SUV gets a midlife refresh
2024 Volkswagen T-Cross - front tracking
Road tests
10 Nov 2023

New Volkswagen T-Cross facelift review: VW’s baby SUV gets a midlife refresh

Volkswagen's latest updates have given the T-Cross some much-needed interior upgrades, but not much else
Deal of the Day: VW T-Cross is great value at £205 per month
Volkswagen T-Cross Move - front cornering
News
6 Nov 2023

Deal of the Day: VW T-Cross is great value at £205 per month

Our Deal of the Day for 6 November is a lot of VW SUV for just over £200 per month
New Volkswagen T-Cross Move 2023 review
Volkswagen T-Cross Move - front tracking
Road tests
4 Oct 2023

New Volkswagen T-Cross Move 2023 review

The latest Volkswagen T-Cross trim level makes the rest of the lineup look a bit redundant
Used Volkswagen T-Cross (Mk1, 2019-date) review
Used Volkswagen T-Cross - front
Used car tests
8 Sep 2023

Used Volkswagen T-Cross (Mk1, 2019-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the Volkswagen T-Cross covering the T-Cross Mk1 that’s been on sale since 2019
New 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross facelift brings big redesign
New Volkswagen T-Cross - front
News
5 Jul 2023

New 2024 Volkswagen T-Cross facelift brings big redesign

Volkswagen’s baby SUV has received its mid-life update and the facelifted T-Cross will be on sale later this year
New Volkswagen T-Cross Move launched
Volkswagen T-Cross Move
News
19 Apr 2023

New Volkswagen T-Cross Move launched

VW’s baby SUV has gained a new trim level, starting from £23,470
New Volkswagen T-Cross Black Edition on sale now
VW T-Cross Black Edition
News
8 Apr 2021

New Volkswagen T-Cross Black Edition on sale now

New Volkswagen T-Cross Black Edition SUV launched, with black exterior styling and more interior tech
Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI: long-term test
Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI SE: long-term test main image
Long-term tests
29 May 2020

Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI: long-term test

Third report: Family life has been a real test of the small SUV’s versatility
Skip advert
Advertisement
Volkswagen T-Cross gains new 148bhp petrol engine
Volkswagen T-Cross - front
News
9 Jan 2020

Volkswagen T-Cross gains new 148bhp petrol engine

Volkswagen has expanded the engine range of the T-Cross SUV again, with a new 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit priced from £24,910
Skoda Kamiq vs Volkswagen T-Cross vs Citroen C3 Aircross
Kamiq group test
Car group tests
30 Nov 2019

Skoda Kamiq vs Volkswagen T-Cross vs Citroen C3 Aircross

We find out if the new Skoda Kamiq has what is takes to beat the Volkswagen T-Cross and Citroen C3 Aircross
Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new 1.6 TDI diesel engine
VW T-Cross - front action
News
10 Jun 2019

Volkswagen T-Cross gets a new 1.6 TDI diesel engine

The Volkswagen T-Cross compact SUV is now available with a 1.6-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, priced from £21,240
Volkswagen T-Cross vs Mazda CX-3 vs SEAT Arona
T-Cross vs CX-3 vs Arona
Car group tests
3 Jun 2019

Volkswagen T-Cross vs Mazda CX-3 vs SEAT Arona

VW are late to the small SUV party with the T-Cross - we test it against the SEAT Arona and Mazda CX-3 to see if it's been worth the wait
New Volkswagen T-Cross 2019 review
Road tests
30 Apr 2019

New Volkswagen T-Cross 2019 review

The new Volkswagen T-Cross is the firm’s smallest SUV, and it looks accomplished next to cheaper rivals
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content