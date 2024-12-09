Volkswagen Tiguan and T-Cross ranges grow as Black Editions introduced

Volkswagen has announced new Black Edition trim levels for its T-Cross and Tiguan SUVs. Both models were updated in 2024, with the T-Cross getting a mid-life facelift while an all-new, third-generation Tiguan joined the VW line-up.

Sitting above the sporty R-Line trim, Black Edition adds some stylistic elements and – for the Tiguan – a new powertrain option. Pricing for the T-Cross Black Edition starts at £29,985, while the Tiguan Black Edition runs from £46,605, and both are available to order from 12 December.

Both cars get black exterior trim accents, black 18-inch alloy wheels (for the T-Cross) and 20-inch rims (for the Tiguan), Volkswagen’s IQ.Light matrix headlights and LED rear lights with a scrolling function for the indicators. The Tiguan Black Edition also gets VW’s Driver Assistance package, adding Lane Assist and Emergency Assist. T-Cross Black Edition buyers can also choose Pure white paint at no extra cost.

All T-Cross Black Editions come with a 1.5-litre TSI engine, either with 114bhp and the choice of a manual or automatic DSG, or with 148bhp and paired with a DSG.

The Tiguan Black Edition comes with a powertrain new to the Tiguan line-up: a 201bhp 2.0-litre TSI four-cylinder petrol with a DSG automatic and 4Motion all-wheel drive. There’s also the option of the same set-up with 261bhp.

These new models mean there are now eight Volkswagens available as Black Editions, with the T-Cross and Tiguan being added to the Polo, Taigo, T-Roc, T-Roc R, Golf Hatch and Golf R Black Editions unveiled earlier in 2024.

