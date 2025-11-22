Volkswagen T-Roc review

Our opinion on the Volkswagen T-Roc

Thanks to its size and shape, the Volkswagen T-Roc has very much fitted its brief of being a Volkswagen Golf-sized SUV, and this second-generation model makes more sense than the original, having been improved in every area. There’s a great new interior, much improved tech, efficient powertrains and a responsive driving experience, so VW has created a mature new T-Roc that’s a worthy addition to the range.

About the Volkswagen T-Roc

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a style-led SUV that sits between the T-Cross and Tiguan in the VW range. It doesn’t just fill a handily sized gap, though, because it’s also one of the firm’s more eccentrically designed SUVs, with bright colours, large wheels and even a high-performance range-topper on the way.

It has resonated with buyers, because the first-generation T-Roc was a huge success, with more than two million sold since 2017. Not wanting to isolate customers, VW says the new model enhances the original’s key traits with better quality, slicker powertrains and similar sleek styling.

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We've tested the T-Roc abroad on the international launch, and conducted a twin-test on home soil of a Volkswagen T-Roc R-Line against a Toyota C-HR GR Sport. We've also tested a T-Roc 1.5 R-Line as part of our 2026 Towcar of the Year awards.

Performance & driving experience Flexible 1.5 eTSI petrol makes life easy, while the chassis offers a good mix of comfort and handling

Pros Responsive petrol engines

Good handling and a comfortable ride

Easy to drive around town Cons DSG auto can be jerky at times

Adaptive dampers offer best ride but are an option

Base model isn’t the fastest around

At launch, the Volkswagen T-Roc has one 1.5-litre eTSI mild-hybrid turbo petrol engine on offer in two states of tune, and is available in all manner of VW Group models, and it offers a good mix of refinement, efficiency and performance. However, this is just the start of a wave of powertrain options.