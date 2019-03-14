Volkswagen T-Roc review

Or are you looking to sell your car?

Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...

The Volkswagen T-Roc was a relative latecomer to the compact SUV segment, but the Golf-sized SUV is a strong contender in this hotly contested class, as well as being a sales hit for VW. The T-Roc ushered in a new level of design emotion for the brand, with a cute, compact shape and lots of personalisation options. Best of all, it’s great to drive with spirited engines and a chassis that blends control and fun with a fair degree of comfort. Inside there’s more space for passengers and luggage than in a Golf (thanks to the increased height), plus plenty of hi-tech connectivity, autonomous driving and safety kit available. Our previous bugbear with the T-Roc's interior quality has been somewhat addressed with a mid-life facelift for 2022, although it was much needed given the list prices, which are close to premium. About the Volkswagen T-Roc The Volkswagen T-Roc arrived in 2017 as an SUV-style spin-off from the best-selling VW Golf. Like many crossover-type vehicles the T-Roc is blessed with off-road style chunky design cues, but the reality is that it’s configured to be easy to drive on tarmac, to be practical and (reasonably) affordable, and not to look like a boring old family hatchback.