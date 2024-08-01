New Volkswagen T-Roc SUV will be VW’s last all-new ICE car for the UK market

The end is nigh for Volkswagen’s range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid cars. The maker is winding down the introduction of new combustion-engined models as it looks ahead to an electric car-only future.

But before the switch, the German company will manage to sneak in one last all-new petrol model: the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc crossover. It will follow in the wheeltracks of the revised Tiguan SUV, inheriting much of that car’s engine and interior tech, plus an evolutionary design in keeping with the updated family aesthetic. We expect to see the new T-Roc in 2025, and our exclusive images show how we think the car could look.

Based on a set of revealing spy pictures, our illustrations show that the VW T-Roc will get a recognisable front end, with swept-back headlights and a narrow, filled-in grille lifted almost wholesale from the recently launched third-generation Tiguan. The new T-Roc’s lower bumper has been more heavily disguised on prototypes, but the inverted L-shaped air intakes are visible, flanking a similarly dark central section that includes more cooling and vents for the car’s extensive range of powertrains.

So it’s business as usual from the front, and forward of the A-pillars, there’s not much to tell the T-Roc and Tiguan apart. From here, however, we see the roofline tail away, with a gentler rake to the bootlid giving a more coupé-like appearance for Volkswagen’s sportier, less practicality-focused small SUV. The T-Roc gets smaller rear quarter-lights, too.