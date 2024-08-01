New Volkswagen T-Roc SUV will be VW’s last all-new ICE car for the UK market
The next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc will take its tech from the Tiguan, and our exclusive images preview how it could look
The end is nigh for Volkswagen’s range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid cars. The maker is winding down the introduction of new combustion-engined models as it looks ahead to an electric car-only future.
But before the switch, the German company will manage to sneak in one last all-new petrol model: the next-generation Volkswagen T-Roc crossover. It will follow in the wheeltracks of the revised Tiguan SUV, inheriting much of that car’s engine and interior tech, plus an evolutionary design in keeping with the updated family aesthetic. We expect to see the new T-Roc in 2025, and our exclusive images show how we think the car could look.
Based on a set of revealing spy pictures, our illustrations show that the VW T-Roc will get a recognisable front end, with swept-back headlights and a narrow, filled-in grille lifted almost wholesale from the recently launched third-generation Tiguan. The new T-Roc’s lower bumper has been more heavily disguised on prototypes, but the inverted L-shaped air intakes are visible, flanking a similarly dark central section that includes more cooling and vents for the car’s extensive range of powertrains.
So it’s business as usual from the front, and forward of the A-pillars, there’s not much to tell the T-Roc and Tiguan apart. From here, however, we see the roofline tail away, with a gentler rake to the bootlid giving a more coupé-like appearance for Volkswagen’s sportier, less practicality-focused small SUV. The T-Roc gets smaller rear quarter-lights, too.
The back of the new T-Roc is set to be far more distinctive, helping to create greater clear air between the two cars. As well as the sloping tailgate, the T-Roc will get a narrower screen and small roof-mounted spoiler. As on the outgoing car, the number plate is fixed to the bumper rather than the bootlid, which itself will likely serve as a placeholder for enlarged ‘T-ROC’ badging, similar to that worn by VW’s latest models.
Other notable features, not immediately apparent from the spy pictures, include full-width light bars front and rear. We may also see VW choose to offer the T-Roc with illuminated logos, as seen on the recently introduced Mk8.5 Golf and flagship Touareg SUV.
We expect the T-Roc to grow for its second generation, with much of that extra length apparent in the car’s wheelbase. Moving to the same upgraded MQB Evo platform as the latest Golf, the T-Roc will hold its position as the Tiguan’s less-practical sibling, but it will offer more space inside than ever before. The boot is expected to increase in size, although that more rakish rear screen will inevitably have an impact on the car’s ultimate carrying capacity.
While we’ve not yet had a look inside, expect the T-Roc’s interior to mix elements from the Golf, Tiguan and latest Passat. Given that it’s an new-generation model, there should, for example, be the budget to integrate VW’s ‘smart dials’ – rotary multifunction controls – into the T-Roc. This would allow VW to avoid installing the controversial touch-slider for volume and climate controls in the new car.
At the heart of the fascia, there should be a 12.9-inch screen standing proud of the dashboard, alongside a digital driver interface – most probably without the usual cowling for the instrument binnacle. The T-Roc might also adopt the Tiguan’s space-saving column-mounted gear shifter. In terms of tech buried within, the T-Roc will utilise the new MIB4 infotainment system.
As mentioned, the T-Roc will be one of VW’s final combustion-engined cars to launch in Europe and the UK. However, we can expect nothing less than the firm’s latest, cleanest and most refined powerplants with varying degrees of hybrid technology. The base car is likely to feature a 1.5-litre turbo petrol with either 114bhp or 148bhp. Given the T-Roc’s growth spurt, there’s a chance VW may look to ditch the entry-level manual transmission, giving base cars an injection of mild-hybrid assistance by default.
The diesel engines will be relatively old-fashioned in comparison, with no MHEV tech to speak of. Again, these are likely to be rated at 114bhp and 148bhp, but with useful extra torque. There is a chance VW may turn its back on these powertrains completely, though, pointing buyers at a pair of big-battery PHEVs instead.
Indeed, this will be the first time the T-Roc will be offered with a plug. Assuming an identical layout to the one found in the latest Golf and Tiguan, a 19.7kWh (usable) battery should give it a zero-emissions range of more than 75 miles – comfortably sneaking it into the five-per cent (six-per cent from 2025/26) Benefit-in-Kind company-car tax band. Two power outputs are likely to be offered, the punchier of them boasting a combined 268bhp.
Most versions of the T-Roc will be front-wheel drive, but as before, we expect 4MOTION all-wheel drive to be available on selected models – most notably the plug-in hybrids. This is no serious off-roader, although 4x4 editions will benefit from an improved towing capacity, plus a bit of added all-weather capability.
It’s too early to say whether the hot T-Roc R edition will return, but given that the 300bhp 2.0-litre TSI range-topper has just been confirmed for the facelifted Golf, there’s no reason why it shouldn’t appear here, too. This will, of course, depend on market demand, and isn’t likely to appear for another 18-24 months. A T-Roc Cabriolet is unlikely but, given the popularity of the outgoing convertible in Germany, it certainly can’t be ruled out.
Despite the SUV’s growth in size, plus its revamped interior and more modern engines, the T-Roc will continue to be positioned beneath the Tiguan as a more compact and affordable take on the family- SUV formula. We therefore expect a starting price of around £30,000, with the plug-in hybrids commanding a premium of £5,000 to £6,000, depending on trim.
That will allow VW to pitch the second-generation T-Roc well shy of established rivals such as the BMW X2 and Mercedes GLA. Without a specific electric variant, the company will continue to direct customers towards the ID.4, which itself is due for a mid-life update in the not-too-distant future.
