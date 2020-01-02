Sales of diesel-powered cars have been on a steady decline for the past few years, with some manufacturers dropping these engines from certain model line-ups all together. But even in 2026, there’s still a strong case for choosing a diesel car over a petrol, hybrid or electric one.

The best diesel cars on sale still offer advantages in fuel economy and CO2 emissions over petrol-engined cars, making them a sensible choice for some buyers. They are particularly suitable for people who need a larger car, cover higher mileages and don't have easy access to EV charging infrastructure.

The smooth, muscular power delivery of a diesel engine really comes into its own on longer journeys, as does the long driving range. Diesel-power can’t really be beaten when it comes to towing trailers or caravans, either, thanks to its strong torque.

With that in mind, we’ve pulled together the top 10 best diesel cars on sale now as chosen by our expert road testers. These cars offer a great combination of low running costs and superb performance...

Compare the best diesel cars

You can find our ratings for the top 10 diesel cars using the table below, along with our scores and official ratings for each model's efficiency. Scroll down or use the links to jump to a particular make and model..

1. Skoda Octavia

Our favourite diesel car right now is a great all-rounder with very few downsides.

Prices from £32,000

Pros Cons Huge boot compared to rivals

Comfortable ride

Smart interior design Not as cheap as its predecessor

Some rivals are more fun to drive

Rear headroom is a little compromised

The Skoda Octavia is one of the best family cars currently on the market thanks to its efficient engines, practical cabin, great user-friendly technology and focus on value for money.