Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Skoda Superb review: a supremely spacious family car that’s hard to fault

Skoda’s huge hatchback still focuses on space and comfort, but now does it all with a touch more class

by: Ellis Hyde, Max Adams
18 Jun 2024
Skoda Superb - front20
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.5 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£34,845 to £46,195
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Carnavous interior and boot
  • Classy design
  • Smart technology
  • Not exciting to drive
  • Only the estate gets plug-in hybrid
  • Not as cheap as it used to be
Find your Skoda Superb
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
From:£339 pm
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Quick verdict

The Skoda Superb combines everything we loved about its award-winning predecessor with newfound sophistication. Both the king-size hatchback and massively practical estate car versions are comfortable, hugely spacious, and offer a well-finished interior at an affordable price. There’s also a host of smart and intuitive technology on offer that’s equally impressive, as it adds more functionality without overcomplicating matters – in typical Skoda fashion. 

Key specs

Fuel type

Mild-hybrid petrol, petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid

Body style

5-door hatchback and estate car

Powertrain

1.5-litre 4cyl mild-hybrid petrol

2.0-litre 4cyl diesel

2.0-litre 4cyl petrol* (not available to order yet)

1.5-litre 4cyl petrol plus electric motor and 25.7kWh battery

Safety

N/A

Warranty

3-years/60,000 miles

Skoda Superb: price, specs and rivals

The fourth-generation Skoda Superb has a lot to live up to. The last one was such a brilliant all-rounder that it won our Family Car of the Year award an impressive four times. That was no mean feat against a sea of talented alternatives and underlines the car’s strengths as a tempting option for modern families that are inevitably also having their heads turned by SUVs.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Like before, the Superb is offered as a five-door saloon-cum-hatchback and a hugely practical estate car. The Skoda Superb Estate is expected to be the more popular of the two in the UK, as was the case with the previous model, because the large hatchback bodystyle has fallen out of favour.

Most of the Skoda Superb hatchback’s key rivals (like the Ford Mondeo and Vauxhall Insignia) have kicked the bucket, and even its sister car, the Volkswagen Passat, is offered exclusively as a wagon these days. The Peugeot 508 is probably the most direct rival to the Superb Hatch still left, although the unconventional Citroen C5 X is also a worthy adversary. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

Mid-size SUVs such as the Hyundai Tucson are the bane of the Skoda Superb Estate, but it also faces competition from the latest Passat, the Peugeot 508 SW, and our reigning estate car of the year, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports. Meanwhile, the BMW 3 Series Touring and Mercedes C-Class Estate offer more premium alternatives.

The Skoda Superb stands out because of its impressive value, because prices start at just under £35,000 for the hatchback, and a little over £36,000 for the estate. The entry-level SE Technology spec – which Skoda expects to be the most popular with Brits – comes generously equipped with a big touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, cooled wireless charging pad, keyless start, heated and massaging front seats with adjustable lumbar support, a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning and traffic-jam assist.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Upgrade to mid-range SE L trim to add larger 18-inch rims, sports comfort seats, a hands-free powered tailgate, leather and artificial upholster, and matrix LED headlights with dynamic range control and cornering functionality. Estate models in this trim also benefit from an electric sliding parcel shelf for the boot.

Skoda’s poshest specification, Laurin & Klement, costs over £10,000 more than the base cars, and gets a dark chrome grille surround with matching exterior trim, unique wheels, a choice of either black or cognac brown leather upholstery, a heated leather steering wheel, heated rear seats, a heated windscreen and even heated washer nozzles. Range-topping models do feature Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus) adaptive dampers and more driver assistance features.

Skoda Superb - front tracking20

Engines, performance & drive

While it isn’t surprising to read that the Skoda Superb isn’t a particularly engaging car to drive, it is a refined and comfortable place to spend time on a long trip. In particular, the ride manages to balance comfort and control well, so it doesn’t feel all at sea over undulations at motorway speeds or tackling a few bends on a B-road blast. The smallest petrol tends to hang on to gears a bit too much when accelerating, while the 2.0 TDI 150 provides plenty of grunt in all situations. Read more about the Skoda Superb's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

A mixture of efficient petrol and diesel engines, competitive insurance costs, and residual values that are on par with its main rivals means the Skoda Superb shouldn’t be all that expensive to run. The diesel will give the range you’d need for long trips, while the plug-in hybrid has a long electric range and low emissions to keep company car drivers paying Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax happy. The only downside with the latter, is that it costs over £40,000 when new, and is, therefore, liable for a surcharge in yearly VED tax. Read more about the Skoda Superb's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The exterior design of the Superb is classy and restrained, while the interior has seen a significant upgrade in terms of technology. Every version gets a digital virtual cockpit for the driver’s instrument cluster that’s easy to use and comes packed with features. We’re impressed with ‘Smart Dials’ that easily allow you to switch between various functions without having to delve into the central touchscreen – unlike on the pricer Volkswagen Passat. Read more about the Skoda Superb's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Skoda Superb is supremely practical whether you go for it in hatchback or estate form. The 28 simply clever touches help set it apart from rivals, such as the handy umbrella in the driver’s door and the convenient ice-scraper that lives behind the fuel filler flap. There’s virtually limo-like amounts of room for passengers in the back, and the estate version, in particular, could embarrass estate cars costing significantly more with the amount of cargo carrying capacity it has. Read more about the Skoda Superb's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Safety & reliability

It’s too early to comment on how the latest Skoda Superb will do in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Likewise, safety experts Euro NCAP haven’t tested the Superb yet, but it comes with all the latest safety assistance technology, so we anticipate that it should do well. The standard Skoda warranty is on par with most manufacturers, but there are a growing number that will offer significantly greater coverage. Read more about the Skoda Superb’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Skoda Superb?

Just because it isn’t an SUV is no reason to dismiss the Skoda Superb, because it does everything you’d need of a family car while being more efficient and cost-effective to run. The estate is likely to be the more popular choice, and given how cavernous the boot is, we can understand why. 

That boot is just as big as what you’ll find in the pricier Volkswagen Passat, but the Superb is the better choice because it offers a more diverse range of engines, including diesel power that’ll be important to private buyers and anyone who uses their car to tow a caravan. Company car drivers can also get exactly the same plug-in hybrid system as the Passat, but for thousands less, which all helps in terms of costs. 

We think the Superb has a more user friendly interior thanks to its ‘Smart Dials’, which offer a neat physical control for frequently used functions that you would otherwise have to delve into the central infotainment system of the Passat to find. While the Superb might be a small step behind the Passat in terms of refinement, we think the difference is small enough that you can easily use its lower price to justify choosing the Superb

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    1.5 TSI e-TEC SE Technology 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £34,845

Most Economical

  • Name
    2.0 TDI SE Technology 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £35,360

Fastest

  • Name
    2.0 TSI Laurin + Klement 4X4 5dr DSG
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £46,195
See More Stats
In this review
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Superb

Show me:
Best estate cars to buy 2024
Best estate cars - header image
Best cars & vans
5 Jun 2024

Best estate cars to buy 2024

A good estate car delivers practicality, space and low running costs - here are the 10 best estates on sale in the UK today
Best cars for £10,000 or less
Best cars for £10,000 - header
Best cars & vans
14 Mar 2024

Best cars for £10,000 or less

£10,000 is a strong budget in the used car market, here are some of the best cars for the money
New 2024 Skoda Superb hatchback and Estate available to order now: full prices and specs
Two Skoda Superb Estates - front and rear
News
14 Mar 2024

New 2024 Skoda Superb hatchback and Estate available to order now: full prices and specs

Prices for the new Skoda Superb start from £34,865, and the first examples are due to arrive in June 2024
New Skoda Superb Estate 2024 review: excellent estate car is now even better
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
Road tests
14 Mar 2024

New Skoda Superb Estate 2024 review: excellent estate car is now even better

Skoda’s big Superb Estate really is a superb estate. It doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it didn’t need to
Skoda really does make a Superb armoured car: 3-tonne, bulletproof monster driven
Armoured Skoda Superb Estate - front
Features
12 Mar 2024

Skoda really does make a Superb armoured car: 3-tonne, bulletproof monster driven

Serious police work requires serious machinery. We get behind the wheel of an armoured Skoda Superb
Top 10 best family cars to buy 2024
Best family cars - header image
Best cars & vans
23 Jan 2024

Top 10 best family cars to buy 2024

What are the best family cars on sale? Whether you're after an SUV or an affordable hatchback, our top 10 list reveals all...
Best used estate cars 2024
Best used estate cars - header image
Best cars & vans
10 Jan 2024

Best used estate cars 2024

Our list of the best used estate cars will help you find a super-practical and affordable family car
Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024
Best cars for dog owners - header
Best cars & vans
1 Jan 2024

Top 10 best cars for dog owners to buy 2024

Our dogs deserve the best, so here are the cars that’ll keep their tails wagging.
First ever Skoda Superb vRS: new performance flagship is coming to top the range
Skoda Superb vRS - front (watermarked)
News
21 Dec 2023

First ever Skoda Superb vRS: new performance flagship is coming to top the range

The plug-in hybrid-powered Skoda Superb vRS is likely to be available in saloon and estate form, and our exclusive images preview how both models coul…
Best used family cars 2024
Best used family cars 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans
13 Dec 2023

Best used family cars 2024

Our guide to the best used family cars on sale in the UK today
Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month
Skoda Superb Estate - front tracking
News
4 Dec 2023

Deal of the Day: Spacious Skoda Superb is a peerless estate for £223 a month

The Superb is one of our favourite estates and our Deal of the Day for Monday 4 December
Skip advert
Advertisement
New Skoda Superb grows in size and turns up the style
Skoda Superb - front
News
2 Nov 2023

New Skoda Superb grows in size and turns up the style

The new Skoda Superb features petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but there will be no all-electric model
Fresh look at new 2024 Skoda Superb thanks to latest sketches
Skoda Superb estate sketches
News
25 Oct 2023

Fresh look at new 2024 Skoda Superb thanks to latest sketches

Skoda’s fourth-generation Superb will seek improvement to practicality and technology
New Skoda Superb prototype review
Skoda Superb Estate prototype - front
Road tests
21 Jul 2023

New Skoda Superb prototype review

We hit the road in the new Skoda Superb ahead of its official arrival later this year
Skoda Superb review
Skoda Superb
In-depth reviews
26 Sep 2022

Skoda Superb review

Skoda's flagship Superb boasts sleek styling, plenty of space and is great value for money
Citroen C5 X vs Skoda Superb: 2022 twin test review
Citroen C5 X vs Skoda Superb - both cars front tracking
Car group tests
24 Sep 2022

Citroen C5 X vs Skoda Superb: 2022 twin test review

The large family car class has been dominated by Skoda’s excellent Superb for decades. Citroen wants to change that with its new C5 X
Used Skoda Superb review
Used Skoda Superb - front static
Used car tests
21 Jun 2021

Used Skoda Superb review

A full used review of the Skoda Superb covering the Superb Mk3 (2015-date) and Superb Mk2 (2008-2015)
Skoda Superb iV: long-term test review
Skoda Superb iV long termer - final report header 2
Long-term tests
9 Apr 2021

Skoda Superb iV: long-term test review

Second report: the spacious Skoda Superb iV plug-in hybrid hatch boldly goes where no family car has gone before
Vauxhall Insignia vs Skoda Superb
Vauxhall Insignia vs Skoda Superb
Car group tests
3 Apr 2021

Vauxhall Insignia vs Skoda Superb

Vauxhall Insignia and Skoda Superb go head-to-head in a saloon showdown
Family Car of the Year 2020: Skoda Superb
News
13 Oct 2020

Family Car of the Year 2020: Skoda Superb

The Skoda Superb is the 2020 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Hyundai Ioniq and Peugeot 508 commended
Peugeot 508 Hybrid vs Skoda Superb iV
Car group tests
25 Jul 2020

Peugeot 508 Hybrid vs Skoda Superb iV

The new Peugeot 508 Hybrid and Skoda Superb iV do battle in the hybrid family car segment
New Skoda Superb iV Estate 2020 review
Skoda Superb iV Estate - front
Road tests
24 May 2020

New Skoda Superb iV Estate 2020 review

Adding a plug-in powertrain has done very little to dent the appeal of the new Skoda Superb Estate, in fact, it could become the pick of the range for…
Skoda Superb iV vs Volkswagen Passat GTE
VW Passat vs Skoda Superb hybrid
Car group tests
19 Feb 2020

Skoda Superb iV vs Volkswagen Passat GTE

Skoda Superb plug-in hybrid takes on its closely related Volkswagen Passat GTE rival in estate car showdown
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content