Car Deal of the Day: Slash your bills with the Skoda Superb Estate plug-in hybrid for £266 a month

Spacious interior, massive boot

Efficient plug-in hybrid

Only £265.30 a month

Fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid estates don't come much more brilliant and well thought out than the Skoda Superb Estate – and, judging by the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can throw value for money into the mix, too.

This two-year deal from First Vehicle Leasing sees you taking the keys for just £265.30 a month, after an initial payment of £3,482.55. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum for an extra £23.72 a month.

This is especially good value for money when you realise what a great plug-in hybrid the Superb is.

It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor, which in turn, draws its power from a chunky 25.7kWh battery, providing up to 84 miles of electric range. Skoda claims a whopping 783.4mpg fuel economy, but you're going to get considerably less than that, based on our testing.

Despite this, the Superb plug-in hybrid will still likely slash your bills, plus thanks to 50kW DC charging capability, topping up that battery won't take long, either.

The latest Superb is a smart car and very comfortable car, with supple suspension, plus the added bonus of fantastic refinement, thanks to the PHEV's electric running credentials.

Naturally, just like all Superbs before, the current car has tons of interior space. Back-seat passengers can stretch out like they're in a limo, while the boot is an enormous 510 litres in the PHEV version, which can be expanded to a van-like 1,770 litres.

