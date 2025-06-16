Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Slash your bills with the Skoda Superb Estate plug-in hybrid for £266 a month

Smart, stylish and spacious, the Superb Estate is a great choice and is our Deal of the Day for 16 June.

By:George Armitage
16 Jun 2025
Skoda Superb Estate - front cornering turning left
  • Spacious interior, massive boot
  • Efficient plug-in hybrid
  • Only £265.30 a month

Fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid estates don't come much more brilliant and well thought out than the Skoda Superb Estate – and, judging by the Auto Express Find a Car service, you can throw value for money into the mix, too.

This two-year deal from First Vehicle Leasing sees you taking the keys for just £265.30 a month, after an initial payment of £3,482.55. Mileage is capped at 5,000 a year, but this can be nudged up to a more flexible 8,000 miles per annum for an extra £23.72 a month.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This is especially good value for money when you realise what a great plug-in hybrid the Superb is. 

It uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine combined with an electric motor, which in turn, draws its power from a chunky 25.7kWh battery, providing up to 84 miles of electric range. Skoda claims a whopping 783.4mpg fuel economy, but you're going to get considerably less than that, based on our testing. 

Despite this, the Superb plug-in hybrid will still likely slash your bills, plus thanks to 50kW DC charging capability, topping up that battery won't take long, either.  

The latest Superb is a smart car and very comfortable car, with supple suspension, plus the added bonus of fantastic refinement, thanks to the PHEV's electric running credentials. 

Naturally, just like all Superbs before, the current car has tons of interior space. Back-seat passengers can stretch out like they're in a limo, while the boot is an enormous 510 litres in the PHEV version, which can be expanded to a van-like 1,770 litres.   

Skoda Superb Estate - dashboard

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Skoda Superb Estate leasing offers from leading providers on our Skoda Superb Estate hub page.

Deals on Skoda Superb Estate rivals

Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla

New in-stock Toyota CorollaCash £28,726Avg. savings £2,345
New Toyota Corolla

Configure now

Volkswagen Passat

Volkswagen Passat

New in-stock Volkswagen PassatCash £37,248Avg. savings £3,161
New Volkswagen Passat

Configure now

Audi A6

Audi A6

New in-stock Audi A6Cash £44,276Avg. savings £7,388
New Audi A6

Configure now

Check out the Skoda Superb Estate deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express and DrivingElectric, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month
2022 Ford Focus - front action

Car Deal of the Day: Grab a Ford Focus while you can for less than £250 per month

The Ford Focus may be on its way out, but it’s still great value. It’s our Deal of the Day for 15 June
News
15 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month
Alfa Romeo Junior - front full width

Car Deal of the Day: Hot and spicy Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce for just £290 a month

Alfa Romeo’s first EV is a good one, especially in this Veloce spec. It’s our Deal of the Day for 13 June.
News
13 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month
Hyundai Kona - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: the Hyundai Kona is a bold family SUV for just £223 a month

The Hyundai Kona is a futuristic-looking high-rider, and our Deal of the Day for 12 June.
News
12 Jun 2025

Most Popular

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power
Peugeot E-208 GTi - reveal front

New Peugeot 208 GTi: electric hot hatch gets stunning looks and plenty of power

Hot Peugeot E-208 gets racier styling, 276bhp and does 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds
News
13 Jun 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular
Kia Sportage - side panning

Car Deal of the Day: Kia Sportage at £255 per month can’t be anything but popular

The Kia Sportage has earned its popularity over the years and deals like our Car Deal of the Day for June 14 won’t do it any harm at all.
News
14 Jun 2025
New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer
Volvo EM90 - front

New Volvo EM90 2025 review: the ultimate SUV killer

Volvo has made an ultra-luxurious van. Intrigued? You should be, but sadly it’s for China only
Road tests
16 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content