Skoda Superb Estate review

You can add rear side airbags to your Superb as part of the Simply Clever Family Package, which costs just under £700. A tyre pressure monitoring system costs an extra £145.

Key standard safety features Euro NCAP safety ratings Adaptive cruise control

Lane departure warning

Traffic sign recognition

Traffic jam assist Euro NCAP safety rating - TBC

The Superb Estate comes with a three-year/60,000-mile (whichever comes soonest) warranty, which is the same as what you’ll find with most Volkswagen group cars - including the latest Volkswagen Passat. This can be extended to four years/80,000 miles for under £400 or up to a maximum of five years/100,000 miles for just over £800. There are plenty of manufacturers out there that offer longer warranties, such as Hyundai, which can provide a five-year unlimited mileage warranty as standard, or Toyota, which can offer an extended warranty of up to 10 years/100,000 miles just by having your car serviced annually at a Toyota franchise dealership.

Servicing for the 1.5 eTSI, 2.0 TDI and plug-in hybrid iV models is required every 12 months or 18,600 miles, whichever comes first. Additionally, the 2.0 TDI needs a new timing belt every 130,000 miles. When you purchase your Skoda, you can also specify a service plan for just under £500 to cover the first two services

Should you buy a Skoda Superb Estate?

The latest Skoda Superb Estate continues in the fine tradition of offering a well-rounded package that delivers on the key aim of an estate - being highly practical. The fact that it offers a bigger boot than far pricier premium offerings like the Mercedes E-Class Estate, whether you’re looking at traditional petrol or diesel power of plug-in hybrid, shouldn’t be overlooked. Nor that there’s no shortage of space in the back seats, which means that the Superb Estate would make an excellent family car, whether your children are still in child seats or lanky teenagers you’re about to cart off to university.

We’re impressed by its interior, which is far simpler to operate than the tech in the Superb’s sibling, the Volkswagen Passat, thanks to the innovative ‘Smart Dials’ that give us some physical controls in the age of the touchscreen. The build quality is good, and the overall finish looks the part. It’s not the most fun to drive, but it is comfortable, and will hold its own against larger SUVs. Company car drivers should pick the plug-in hybrid because of its excellent electric range and low-tax benefits, while private buyers should stick with the 148bhp 2.0 TDI diesel, because its extra low-down grunt can cope with a car load of people, and it has the capability to tow a sizeable caravan or trailer, all while being quite economical.