New Skoda Superb 2024 review: large family car is better than ever
Skoda’s focus on evolution, rather than revolution, makes it the best Superb yet
Verdict
Skoda has known for a long time that it’s been onto a winning formula with the Skoda Superb, which is why the evolutionary approach it has taken with this new model was the perfect way to go. There’s slightly more space inside, the tech has improved usability (a very rare thing in this current touchscreens era) and the powertrain line-up is stronger than ever, while the car itself drives just as well as ever. If you’re in the market for a large family car, little else comes close.
It’s a bold move when a car manufacturer names its vehicle after a positive adjective, because it opens itself up to plenty of ridicule if the car isn’t up to scratch. The Mitsubishi Carisma and Triumph Acclaim spring to mind.
One of the few that has lived up to the lofty billing of its name is the Skoda Superb. Previous generations have been genuinely as good as the name would have you believe – big, comfy family cars delivering huge interior space and getting on with their job flawlessly and without any fuss. Now there’s a fourth-generation model, and Skoda reckons it’s bigger, cleverer and better than ever before.
More reviews
Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests
Fundamentally, the latest Skoda Superb runs on the same platform as its predecessor, but the MQB architecture has been revised to accommodate more safety kit, more in-car tech and the brand’s latest range of electrified powertrains.
From the outside, there’s a more modern look but it’s still familiar Superb fare. The front grille is wider and the headlights are a little slimmer, yet there’s no mistaking the newcomer for anything other than Skoda’s flagship family car. At 4,912mm, it’s grown 43mm longer and it’s also 12mm taller than before, but it’s actually breathed in a little to become 15mm narrower.
The interior is an even more lovely place to be than ever – and not just because those increased dimensions have delivered even more ample head and kneeroom in the back, pushing it even further beyond the reach of rivals like the Citroen C5 X. At 645 litres, the boot offers 20 litres more space than the Mk3 Superb, and makes most other alternatives look positively pokey. That is, of course, except for the Superb Estate, which does even better, at 690 litres.
Further forward, the latest dashboard layout takes all of the smart, wonderfully finished themes from the likes of the Octavia and the Enyaq, and repositions the gear selector to the right of the steering column to open up even more storage space in the centre console. It scores highly for usability, too, thanks to the inclusion of physical climate controls.
A trio of round knobs sit low down on the dashboard; Skoda calls them ‘Smart Dials’ because each has multiple functions. Press the driver’s-side temperature dial in for a couple of seconds and it syncs the temperature of the two-zone climate control. Press it in quickly and, where fitted, it operates the heated and cooled seats. The middle button is the smartest of the three, as through various presses this can control not only the fan speed and the air direction, but also the volume, map zoom and driving modes.
The physical dials sit below a new infotainment screen which, depending on model, measures a vast 13 inches. The large display means big on-screen keys, which combined with slick graphics and speedy loading times, make it generally easy to live with.
Skoda lists no fewer than 28 simply clever functions throughout the Superb. These range from the now-familiar umbrella and ice scraper (though both are now made from more sustainable materials) to the Smart Dials and an array of fold-out bag hooks, mobile-phone pockets in the back of the front seats, and levers in the boot to drop the rear-seat backs.
On the move, the Superb doesn’t feel wildly different from its predecessor. That is to say, it’s a very relaxing place to be. There is one difference, and it’s that the wind noise is even better isolated than before. Thank the new body for that; those familiar looks form a shape which is 10 per cent more slippery than before, with the hatchback returning a superb drag coefficient of 0.23Cd.
On a twisty road, the big Skoda gets the job done more than well enough for a car of this size and type. Load up the outside wheels and a little body roll reveals itself, but it feels well judged; it’s just enough to let you know how the car is behaving while maintaining a safe, predictable and ever-so slightly nose-heavy balance – a set-up that makes sense for a family car.
For the most part, the ride is soft and forgiving, too, but if we’re being hypercritical, the ride on our 18-inch wheel-shod test car wasn’t as immaculate as we’d hoped, with just a touch more fidget than we’d like across smaller bumps. We’d be keen to see if the adaptive dampers, a £1,260 option on the SE L and standard on the top spec L&K edition, help here.
Diesel is becoming a rarity in modern cars, but the Superb shows that it still has its place in a vehicle that does its best work pounding up and down the country’s motorways. While the outright performance of the 148bhp 2.0-litre unit is nothing special, the strong 360Nm of torque means that it rarely feels sluggish, and it’s hushed from behind the wheel. If you do need more shove, there's a more potent option with 190bhp and 400Nm. During our time behind the wheel, we saw as high as 60mpg on a motorway run, which settled down to a figure in the high forties in mixed use – frugal for such a large car.
With diesel making up an ever-dwindling number of new car sales, Skoda has also offered up a range of petrol options, too. A mild-hybrid unit – a first for the Superb – with 148bhp kicks things off, while top-spec L&K models come with a 2.0 TSI with a 261bhp. That’s a little down on the 276bhp offered by the outgoing Sportline model, but there will still be few more understated ways of covering 0-62mph in 5.6 seconds.
As it stands, the hatchback isn’t offered with the plug-in hybrid powertrain that features in the Estate; thanks to a 20kWh battery, that model can cover up to 83 miles on a charge, according to WLTP figures.
There are three trim levels to choose from, with the car in these images representing the middling SE L. Standard kit is excellent at this level, with 18-inch alloy wheels, a rear-view camera, front and rear parking sensors, matrix-LED headlights, eight airbags and ventilated front seats with a massage function. Top spec L&K models also add an all-round parking monitor, an uprated Canton sound system, heated rear seats and the aforementioned adaptive dampers.
|Model:
|Skoda Superb Hatch SE L 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG
|Starting price:
|£34,875
|Price as tested:
|£38,405
|Engine:
|2.0-litre 4cyl turbo diesel
|Power/torque:
|148bhp/360Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed auto, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|9.2 seconds
|Top speed:
|139mph
|Economy/CO2:
|54.8mpg/135g/km
|Dimensions:
|4,912/1,849/1,481mm
|On sale:
|Now