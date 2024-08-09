New Skoda Superb 2024 review: large family car is better than ever

A trio of round knobs sit low down on the dashboard; Skoda calls them ‘Smart Dials’ because each has multiple functions. Press the driver’s-side temperature dial in for a couple of seconds and it syncs the temperature of the two-zone climate control. Press it in quickly and, where fitted, it operates the heated and cooled seats. The middle button is the smartest of the three, as through various presses this can control not only the fan speed and the air direction, but also the volume, map zoom and driving modes.

The physical dials sit below a new infotainment screen which, depending on model, measures a vast 13 inches. The large display means big on-screen keys, which combined with slick graphics and speedy loading times, make it generally easy to live with.

Skoda lists no fewer than 28 simply clever functions throughout the Superb. These range from the now-familiar umbrella and ice scraper (though both are now made from more sustainable materials) to the Smart Dials and an array of fold-out bag hooks, mobile-phone pockets in the back of the front seats, and levers in the boot to drop the rear-seat backs.

On the move, the Superb doesn’t feel wildly different from its predecessor. That is to say, it’s a very relaxing place to be. There is one difference, and it’s that the wind noise is even better isolated than before. Thank the new body for that; those familiar looks form a shape which is 10 per cent more slippery than before, with the hatchback returning a superb drag coefficient of 0.23Cd.

On a twisty road, the big Skoda gets the job done more than well enough for a car of this size and type. Load up the outside wheels and a little body roll reveals itself, but it feels well judged; it’s just enough to let you know how the car is behaving while maintaining a safe, predictable and ever-so slightly nose-heavy balance – a set-up that makes sense for a family car.