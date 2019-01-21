Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Product group tests

Best car wash wax sprays 2024

Want to just wash and go but also need protection? Here’s the answer

by: Kim Adams
31 May 2024
Best car wash wax - header image 5

While there are generally few shortcuts to keeping your car looking its best, new tech has brought us a few innovations that make it easier to maintain a shine. 

Among the most interesting are wash waxes. These can be applied after cleaning your pride and joy simply by spraying the car with the solution, usually via a snow foam bottle. After rinsing and drying, the paint will seem to bead water just as if it had been coated with wax, without the effort of rubbing and buffing that’s associated with a traditional coating. 

How we tested them

To test the products, we followed the manufacturer’s instructions, applied them to a scrap bonnet and left it outside for 10 weeks, washing it once a fortnight with a wax-free and pH-neutral detergent. We assessed the water-repelling ability, ease of use and value for money.

Reviews:

Dodo Juice Future Armour

Best car wash wax - Dodo Juice 5
Advertisement - Article continues below

Dodo Juice’s Future Armour can be applied in several ways, making it very versatile. The first is to spray it directly from the bottle onto wet or dry paint and wipe off with a microfibre cloth. But if you’re in a hurry, it can be diluted and fed through a snow foam bottle. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Whichever method you use, one bottle should be enough to treat a car at least 10 times. But Dodo Juice suggests you’ll need to leave the Future Armour to cure in the dry for 24 hours, which could be tricky in our unpredictable climate. 

Buy now from Amazon...

ValetPro Snow Seal

Best car wash wax - Valet Pro 5

There was just one point between the Dodo Juice and ValetPro in our scores. Snow Seal is applied with a pressure- washer foam lance at a ratio of 1:4, so the 500ml should do 10 average-sized cars. You then dry the surface using a microfibre or drying cloth. Unlike the Dodo Juice, there’s no curing time. 

Ultimately we preferred the choice of application methods offered by Dodo Juice. There wasn’t much in it, but our winner’s protection lasted longer, too, with a better beading performance.

Buy now from Amazon...

Autoglym Polar Seal

Best car wash wax - Autoglym Sealant 5
Advertisement - Article continues below

Autoglym has a three-stage process that’s designed to clean and protect a car using products dispensed from a snow foam lance. Polar Seal is the final treatment, following Polar Blast snow foam and Polar Wash shampoo. 

To give a fair comparison to its rivals, we skipped these and applied Polar Seal to clean paint that had been stripped of other products. Its beading performance was initially impressive, but had faded by the end of our test. It would work well if you are willing to use it after every wash. 

​​​​​​​Buy now from Halfords...

Sonax Xtreme Spray+Seal

Best car wash wax - Sonax5
  • Price: Around £22  
  • Size: 750ml
  • Website: sonax.co.uk

Sonax has previously won this category, but a £5 price increase has hit its value score, and it doesn’t have the versatility of our winners. There is only one way to apply Xtreme, and that’s spraying it from the bottle directly onto wet paintwork. You then rinse it and dry the car. 

This is more effort and takes longer than pressure washer-applied methods, but limits overspray onto areas such as glass. The beading performance was strong at first, but was noticeably behind the leaders by the end of our test. 

Buy now from Amazon...

Now you can pick out the best paint protection, take a look at the best glass cleaners on sale...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Kim Adams
Products editor

Kim has worked for Auto Express for more than three decades and all but a year of that time in the Products section. His current role as products editor involves managing the section’s content and team of testers plus doing some of the tests himself. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New BMW 3 Series drops diesel as part of 2024 facelift
BMW 3 Series Facelift front 3/4
News

New BMW 3 Series drops diesel as part of 2024 facelift

The facelifted BMW 3 Series saloon and Touring estate look towards an electrified future, with the plug-in hybrid now getting a 63-mile EV range
29 May 2024
New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power
Porsche 911 GTS - front
News

New Porsche 911 revealed and it's got hybrid power

Porsche’s mid-generation 992.2 update introduces a hybrid powertrain for the first time
28 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…
Skoda Octavia - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: brilliant Skoda Octavia for just £168 per month, for now…

Skodas have always represented a colossal amount of car of the money, now more so with our Deal of the Day for 30 May
30 May 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content