Best car wash wax sprays 2024

Whichever method you use, one bottle should be enough to treat a car at least 10 times. But Dodo Juice suggests you’ll need to leave the Future Armour to cure in the dry for 24 hours, which could be tricky in our unpredictable climate.

ValetPro Snow Seal

Price: Around £12.60

Around £12.60 Size: 500ml

500ml Website: valetpro.global

There was just one point between the Dodo Juice and ValetPro in our scores. Snow Seal is applied with a pressure- washer foam lance at a ratio of 1:4, so the 500ml should do 10 average-sized cars. You then dry the surface using a microfibre or drying cloth. Unlike the Dodo Juice, there’s no curing time.

Ultimately we preferred the choice of application methods offered by Dodo Juice. There wasn’t much in it, but our winner’s protection lasted longer, too, with a better beading performance.

Autoglym Polar Seal

Price: Around £28

Around £28 Size: 1 litre

1 litre Website: autoglym.com

Autoglym has a three-stage process that’s designed to clean and protect a car using products dispensed from a snow foam lance. Polar Seal is the final treatment, following Polar Blast snow foam and Polar Wash shampoo.

To give a fair comparison to its rivals, we skipped these and applied Polar Seal to clean paint that had been stripped of other products. Its beading performance was initially impressive, but had faded by the end of our test. It would work well if you are willing to use it after every wash.

Sonax Xtreme Spray+Seal

Price: Around £22

Around £22 Size: 750ml

750ml Website: sonax.co.uk

Sonax has previously won this category, but a £5 price increase has hit its value score, and it doesn’t have the versatility of our winners. There is only one way to apply Xtreme, and that’s spraying it from the bottle directly onto wet paintwork. You then rinse it and dry the car.

This is more effort and takes longer than pressure washer-applied methods, but limits overspray onto areas such as glass. The beading performance was strong at first, but was noticeably behind the leaders by the end of our test.

