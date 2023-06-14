Volkswagen Tiguan review

Well-specified Match trim is next at a touch over £36,000, and adds an electric tailgate, privacy glass, and keyless entry and start. That’s followed by Elegance trim at just under £39,500, which includes 19-inch alloys, a 30-colour ambient interior lighting system, heated front seats with a massage function, and a 360-degree camera system. The priciest R Line costs a little over £39,500, and has sportier exterior and interior styling, 20-inch alloys, and sports front seats.

Engines, performance & drive

The latest Volkswagen Tiguan is an easy to drive and refined mid-size SUV. The 148bhp 1.5 eTSI is our preferred version because it provides the performance you’d need without sacrificing economy. The optional Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC) adaptive suspension doesn’t offer the smoothest of rides at speed compared with more accomplished rivals. Read more about the Volkswagen Tiguan's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

There shouldn’t be any complaints about the fuel economy from the 1.5 eTSI or the 2.0 TDI, while the long electric range of the plug-in eHybrid should please company car drivers. Unfortunately, like most plug-ins, the Tiguan will incur a surcharge on top of the yearly road tax. Other running costs should be reasonable, such as the competitive insurance rankings and solid residual values. Read more about the Volkswagen Tiguan's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

The latest Tiguan may have lost the easy-to-use physical controls of its forbear, but at least the latest Volkswagen infotainment system has been made more responsive and with clearer graphics than before that it’ll hopefully not cause too many issues for owners. There’s stacks of high-tech features available, although many are part of very expensive option packs. Read more about the Volkswagen Tiguan's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

Despite the passing of the seven-seat Tiguan Allspace, the latest five-seat Tiguan should still provide all the practicality needs of a family. The boot is competitive with a number of its key rivals, while the back seat is easily big enough to fit bulky child seats or taller adults. Towing capacity is up there with the best, but there are some versions of Ford Kuga that do even better. Read more about the Volkswagen Tiguan's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

A solid five-star safety rating and plenty of standard safety assistance features should provide peace of mind for parents. We can’t comment on what the ownership experience will be like for the latest Tiguan, but the VW brand really needs to do better in order to improve its Driver Power score, and the standard manufacturer's warranty is pretty average compared with rivals. Read more about the Volkswagen Tiguan’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Volkswagen Tiguan?

The latest Volkswagen Tiguan is great for families; it’s even more practical inside, with a bigger boot for your clobber, and slightly more room in the back for adults and bulky child car seats. The Tiguan is quieter, too, making longer trips during the summer holidays more bearable, while the infotainment shouldn’t raise too many concerns compared with what went before.

However, we’d still recommend the Hyundai Tucson because it is significantly cheaper than the Tiguan yet offers just as plush an interior and enough space inside. You can have a full hybrid version instead of the expensive plug-in used in the Tiguan, too. The latter will appeal to company car drivers, though, especially given its huge electric range and low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) tax implications.