Volkswagen Tiguan vs Hyundai Tucson 2024 twin test: family SUVs fight it out

Car buyers love to feel like they’re treating themselves. Given the choice of two cars with similar price and ability, you can’t blame someone for steering towards the one that feels like the slightly posher, more desirable alternative.

This aspirational goal is something that Volkswagen has tapped into brilliantly for decades, by giving its range of family cars a premium feel that does just enough to elevate the marque above most alternatives.

However, things haven’t been quite so straightforward in recent years, and other rivals have cracked that same formula. Now VW wants to re-establish its lead in the family SUV class with the third-generation Tiguan.

One of the toughest challengers in a class bursting at the seams with strong competition is the Hyundai Tucson. Its place

at the top is deserved; not only does it tick all of the family car boxes, but it also manages to sprinkle a dusting of the premium appeal that has been a key VW selling point for so long.

So does the latest Volkswagen Tiguan have the talent to overcome our current class favourite, or has Hyundai beaten VW at its own game?

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 eTSI DSG Elegance Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Hybrid N Line Price: £39,290 £38,385 Powertrain: 1.5-litre 4cyl turbo mHEV, 148bhp, front-wheel drive 1.6-litre 4cyl turbo HEV, 226bhp, front-wheel drive 0-62mph: 9.1 seconds 8.0 seconds Test efficiency: 38.1mpg/8.4mpl 39.9mpg/8.8mpl CO2: 149g/km 131g/km Annual VED: £180 £180

Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen has sold more than 7.6 million Tiguans since the first generation was launched in 2007, making it one of the firm’s most popular cars. This Mk3 model will target similar success, with a range starting from £34,075. Our test car comes in high-ranking Elegance trim, which costs £39,290 before options.

Tech highlights

While the Tiguan looks different from its predecessor – it ditches the Mk2’s sharp creases and sporty touches for a softer appearance – under the skin it’s riding on a heavily revised version of the same MQB platform. The updates allow the newcomer to take VW’s latest PHEV powertrains; a large 19.7kWh battery enables a WLTP range of up to 62 miles, while a 148bhp electric motor promises class-leading performance in EV mode.