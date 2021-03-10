Hyundai Tucson review

The N Line models feature sporty tweaks inside and outside, and this trim is Hyundai’s riposte to cars like the VW Tiguan R-Line. You get 19-inch alloys, more aggressive bumpers, twin tailpipes, a tailgate spoiler, and sports front seats. Top-spec cars feature luxuries such as adaptive cruise control, an electric tailgate, a panoramic glass sunroof, heated and ventilated front seats and wireless mobile phone charging.

Power options centre around a 1.6-litre turbocharged petrol engine in various states of tune and with varying degrees of hybrid assistance. You can have a 158bhp petrol-only model with a regular six-speed manual gearbox, or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic with 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.

A full-hybrid model is also available, using a 1.49kWh battery and a 59bhp electric motor that works with the petrol engine to produce a total output of 212bhp. The engine options are rounded off with a 249bhp plug-in hybrid version with a pure-electric driving range of 38 miles.

Engines, performance & drive

The Hyundai Tucson strikes a good balance between being easy to drive and manoeuvre in town, stable and grippy enough for you to confidently maintain speed on a country road and offering a composed ride on the motorway. The petrol engines can be a bit thrashy when pushed, which is why we’d recommend going for the hybrid, because that can run without the engine in certain situations, improving refinement in the process. Read more about the Hyundai Tucson's engines, performance and drive…

MPG, emissions & running costs

While the petrol Hyundai Tucson isn’t quite as economical as some of its rivals, the hybrid model we recommend has genuine efficiency that translates well into the real world, as we have discovered during our long-term test. Depreciation is respectable compared with the Tucson’s rivals, as well as its insurance rankings. Read more about the Hyundai Tucson's MPG, emissions and running costs…

Interior, design & technology

Big changes have been made to the interior of the Hyundai Tucson, which now has a dashboard design similar to that of its smaller Hyundai Kona and all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5 siblings. The interior upgrade brings with it some infotainment improvements that make it easier to find the driver assistance menu, plus physical dials for the climate control. Read more about the Hyundai Tucson's interior, design and technology…

Boot space, comfort & practicality

You won’t be wanting for boot capacity with the Hyundai Tucson, which has much more cargo carrying capacity than a Nissan Qashqai, or (if you happen to go for a hybrid or plug-in hybrid Tucson) a eHybrid Volkswagen Tiguan. The Tucson also has a versatile 40/20/40 split folding rear seat design, plus there’s plenty or room whether you’re sat in the front or the back. Read more about the Hyundai Tucson's boot space, comfort and practicality…

Reliability & safety

The Hyundai Tucson scored a maximum five-star rating when it was crash tested in 2021. The Tucson comes with plenty of standard safety assistance technology, although you’ll need to go for an N Line S or Ultimate trim to get blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. The Hyundai brand offers a longer warranty than many of its rivals, and the manufacturer does reasonably well in our Driver Power customer satisfaction survey. Read more about the Hyundai Tucson’s reliability and safety…

Should you buy a Hyundai Tucson?

If ever there was a mid-size SUV that you should put at the top of your shopping list, the Hyundai Tucson is it. We’ve voted it best in class for the last four years, and the facelifted version only improves what was already a winning formula.