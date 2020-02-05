These are officially Britain’s biggest-selling new cars so far this year

Latest MG ZS deals

8. Volkswagen Tiguan - 12,634

Many people appreciate a no-nonsense approach, and the Volkswagen Tiguan is a pretty solid all-rounder that’s good at ticking many of the essential boxes. It’s practical, well built, efficient and feels a bit more premium inside than it actually is. Company car drivers are best catered for by the plug-in hybrid model, which should help keep running costs in check.

9. Volvo XC40 - 12,606

It’s no longer the youngest member of the Swedish brand’s line-up, but the Volvo XC40 is clearly still a winner in terms of pure buyer appeal. This upmarket small SUV faces no shortage of competitors, but the combination of ride and interior comfort, a full suite of safety kit and a healthy dose of family-friendly practicality is helping to keep this ageing Volvo close to the competition (at least for now).

10. MG HS - 12,548

The MG HS was a common sight in this top-10 list in 2024, and 2025 isn’t looking too shabby for this budget SUV, either. The HS received an update midway through last year, but the second-generation car follows the same ethos as its predecessor: generous levels of kit as standard, lots of usable space and, most importantly, good value for money. Opt for the fuel-sipping plug-in hybrid HS and you’ll be able to drive up to 75 miles on pure-electric power.

Sales vs registrations: inside the numbers

There’s an important distinction to be made where the UK’s monthly and annual ‘car sales’ figures are concerned. Namely, that they don’t actually count the number of cars sold in the sense that many people might expect. The numbers provided by the SMMT are for car ‘registrations’ rather than being sales figures.

When customers buy a new car, it is registered before it can be driven on the road, but cars are also registered by manufacturers and dealers before they have a customer to go to. This practice of processing pre-registered cars is done for various reasons, but often the goal is to move stock through the supply chain, avoiding bottlenecks or to hit targets. It means that a significant proportion of the cars in the figures could be pre-registered, and estimates of how many range between 10 and 20 per cent.

