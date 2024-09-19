MG ZS Hybrid+ review

Is the MG ZS Hybrid+ a good car?

The MG ZS is back and (much) better than before. The hybrid powertrain suits this car well and sets it apart from its competitors, in what is fast becoming a vastly overcrowded market. It’s good enough to drive, spacious and economical, but the real selling point is its low list price, which allows it to undercut rivals by several thousand pounds. Even on a monthly finance deal, MG claims it’s over £100 less than a like-for-like Hyundai Kona. That alone should see the small SUV sell in strong numbers – even before the cheaper petrol version arrives in 2025.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol hybrid Body style Small SUV Powertrain(s) 1.5-litre 4cyl petrol-electric hybrid Safety NA Warranty Seven years or 80,000 miles

How much does the MG ZS Hybrid+ cost?

The MG ZS is back for a second generation and is now hybrid only. But fitting a relatively advanced powertrain doesn’t seem to have impacted the price you pay – the cheapest version costs £21,995, undercutting the base Ford Puma by nearly £4,000, and a Hyundai Kona Hybrid by more than £8k.

That sub-£22,000 starting price is, give or take a couple of hundred quid, what you’ll pay for a mid-level Renault Clio E-Tech – a smaller car that does without the all-important SUV looks. And even entry-level MGs (badged SE) come pretty well equipped, with a 12.3-inch touchscreen with built in sat-nav, plus Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a reversing camera and a suite of MG Pilot safety systems.