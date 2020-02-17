Best new cars for under £300 per month
You can get these top cars for minimal cash
The small car sector has more than its fair share of appealing yet affordable models to choose from, and many of these account for the market’s best new cars that you can buy for under £300 per month.
Ranging from the funky Fiat Grande Panda to the sensible Skoda Fabia, there’s a car on this list for just about every need, whether you’re after a family car or a cost-effective runaround. Our expert road testers have driven every model you’ll find below, so keep reading to find the very best deals.
Fiat Grande Panda - £242 per month
Why it’s a great buy: Fiat’s super-stylish small car shows that affordable doesn’t have to mean boring
You’ll derive plenty of pleasure from the Fiat Grande Panda’s styling before you even consider the value on offer. From the embossed side panels to the cute oval instrument panel (a reference to the old Lingotto rooftop test track in Turin), the little Fiat packs more flair and innovation than cars costing far more. In hybrid form there’s also substance behind the style, with 56.5mpg combined economy, slightly quicker acceleration than in the electric version, and tidy handling that makes it easy to drive. It’s not too troubled by speed bumps and urban craters either.
The Grande name hints at more space than the outgoing Panda and sure enough, this latest model is surprisingly accommodating inside. It offers 412 litres of boot space, too – you just can’t beat a boxy shape like this for practicality.
- Model: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop
- Type: Supermini
- Price: £19,995
- Deposit: £3,000
- Months: 36
- Deposit contribution: £1,280
- Monthly: £242
- Optional final payment: £9,807
- Total cost: £22,570
- Representative APR: 6.9%
Latest Fiat Grande Panda deals
Kia Picanto - £250 per month
Why it’s a great buy: The Kia Picanto shows there’s still plenty for buyers to like in such a simple, well designed city car.
Other petrol-powered city cars have come and gone, but the Kia Picanto is still going strong, and is one of the UK's cheapest new cars, even in mid- range GT-Line trim. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine has only 68bhp at its disposal, but the Picanto is featherlight next to similarly sized EVs, and it’s more fun than the near-15-second 0-62mph figure might suggest. For a tiny car, its ride and refinement are great, too, and 50mpg economy won’t undo the value proposition of this £250-a-month deal.
- Model: Kia Picanto 1.0 GT-Line
- Type: City car
- Price: £18,245
- Deposit: £2,700
- Months: 37
- Deposit contribution: £500
- Monthly: £250
- Optional final payment: £8,104
- Total cost: £20,309
- Representative APR: 5.9%
Citroen C3 - £251 per month
Why it’s a great buy: Citroen’s focus on comfort is more relevant than ever given the state of our roads.
Citroen’s been on a push for comfort in recent years and the Citroen C3 shows that you don’t need to spend a fortune to benefit. Less than £20,000, or in this case just over £250 a month, is enough for one of the most cushioned rides, and some of the softest seats, at this level of the market. The smart cabin design and good visibility, plus a simple infotainment system, add to the relaxing experience, and this 1.2-litre 99bhp turbocharged engine can hold its own in town. The C3 is also composed on the motorway.
- Model: Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Collection
- Type: Supermini
- Price: £19,870
- Deposit: £3,000
- Months: 36
- Deposit contribution: £1,750
- Monthly: £251
- Optional final payment: £9,933
- Total cost: £23,454
- Representative APR: 9.9%
Toyota Yaris - £265 per month
Why it’s a great buy: Low fuel bills and a long warranty combine to make the Toyota Yaris the ultimate safe bet if you’re looking for a supermini
Superminis don’t come much more sensible than the Toyota Yaris. The hybrid-only model offers near-70mpg economy – usefully frugal in an era of wobbly global supply and fluctuating fuel prices. The Yaris is simplicity itself to drive, undemanding in town, on rural roads and on the motorway, and it offers good low-down pep. Your £265-a-month investment will be protected by Toyota’s long warranty (up to 10 years if serviced at a main dealer) and incredible reputation for reliability.
- Model: Toyota 1.5 Hybrid Yaris Design
- Type: Supermini
- Price: £25,345
- Deposit: £3,800
- Months: 36 Deposit contribution: £3,500
- Monthly: £265
- Optional final payment: £11,768
- Total cost: £28,351
Suzuki Swift - £281 per month
Why it’s a great buy: Suzuki’s back-to-basics but well equipped Suzuki Swift is one of the sweetest-handling superminis on the market.
You probably know that the Suzuki Swift won’t cost much to run, with a frugal 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine and more than 60mpg. You might also know the cabin’s a lot smarter than it used to be. What you may not know is that despite modest performance, it’s good fun to drive, with an agile chassis and snappy gearshift. Light controls and good visibility mean it’s effective in town – and there’s even a four-wheel-drive version, although our £281-a-month deal is for the well equipped entry-level car.
- Model: Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion
- Type: Supermini
- Price: £19,999
- Deposit: £3,000
- Months: 36
- Deposit contribution: £0
- Monthly: £281
- Optional final payment: £9,054 Total cost: £21,883
- Representative APR: 4.9%
Skoda Fabia - £300 per month
Why it’s a great buy: The Skoda Fabia is a grown-up, well equipped hatch, and this version is better built and more spacious than any predecessor
Skoda is no longer the bargain-basement brand it once was, but that doesn’t mean its cars are out of reach. Exactly £300 a month is enough for a Fabia in mid-range SE L Edition trim (a car that’s just under £24k cash). It gets a 9.2-inch infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit display, dual-zone air-con, cruise control and LED headlights. The 1.0-litre TSI engine has a peppy 114bhp, with a manual gearbox. The Fabia’s among the more grown-up superminis, too, happy on motorways as it is in town.
- Model: Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE L Edition
- Price: £23,845
- Deposit: £3,600
- Months: 36
- Deposit contribution: £2,000
- Monthly: £300
- Optional final payment: £10,418
- Total cost: £26,528
- Representative APR: 6.4%
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