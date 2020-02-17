The small car sector has more than its fair share of appealing yet affordable models to choose from, and many of these account for the market’s best new cars that you can buy for under £300 per month.

Ranging from the funky Fiat Grande Panda to the sensible Skoda Fabia, there’s a car on this list for just about every need, whether you’re after a family car or a cost-effective runaround. Our expert road testers have driven every model you’ll find below, so keep reading to find the very best deals.

Fiat Grande Panda - £242 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Fiat’s super-stylish small car shows that affordable doesn’t have to mean boring

You’ll derive plenty of pleasure from the Fiat Grande Panda’s styling before you even consider the value on offer. From the embossed side panels to the cute oval instrument panel (a reference to the old Lingotto rooftop test track in Turin), the little Fiat packs more flair and innovation than cars costing far more. In hybrid form there’s also substance behind the style, with 56.5mpg combined economy, slightly quicker acceleration than in the electric version, and tidy handling that makes it easy to drive. It’s not too troubled by speed bumps and urban craters either.

The Grande name hints at more space than the outgoing Panda and sure enough, this latest model is surprisingly accommodating inside. It offers 412 litres of boot space, too – you just can’t beat a boxy shape like this for practicality.

Model: Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop

Fiat Grande Panda Hybrid Pop Type: Supermini

Supermini Price: £19,995

£19,995 Deposit: £3,000

£3,000 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £1,280

£1,280 Monthly: £242

£242 Optional final payment: £9,807

£9,807 Total cost: £22,570

£22,570 Representative APR: 6.9%

Latest Fiat Grande Panda deals

Kia Picanto - £250 per month

Why it’s a great buy: The Kia Picanto shows there’s still plenty for buyers to like in such a simple, well designed city car.

Other petrol-powered city cars have come and gone, but the Kia Picanto is still going strong, and is one of the UK's cheapest new cars, even in mid- range GT-Line trim. The 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine has only 68bhp at its disposal, but the Picanto is featherlight next to similarly sized EVs, and it’s more fun than the near-15-second 0-62mph figure might suggest. For a tiny car, its ride and refinement are great, too, and 50mpg economy won’t undo the value proposition of this £250-a-month deal.

Model: Kia Picanto 1.0 GT-Line

Kia Picanto 1.0 GT-Line Type: City car

City car Price: £18,245

£18,245 Deposit: £2,700

£2,700 Months: 37

37 Deposit contribution: £500

£500 Monthly: £250

£250 Optional final payment: £8,104

£8,104 Total cost: £20,309

£20,309 Representative APR: 5.9%

Latest Kia Picanto deals

Citroen C3 - £251 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Citroen’s focus on comfort is more relevant than ever given the state of our roads.

Citroen’s been on a push for comfort in recent years and the Citroen C3 shows that you don’t need to spend a fortune to benefit. Less than £20,000, or in this case just over £250 a month, is enough for one of the most cushioned rides, and some of the softest seats, at this level of the market. The smart cabin design and good visibility, plus a simple infotainment system, add to the relaxing experience, and this 1.2-litre 99bhp turbocharged engine can hold its own in town. The C3 is also composed on the motorway.

Model: Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Collection

Citroen C3 1.2 Turbo Collection Type: Supermini

Supermini Price: £19,870

£19,870 Deposit: £3,000

£3,000 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £1,750

£1,750 Monthly: £251

£251 Optional final payment: £9,933

£9,933 Total cost: £23,454

£23,454 Representative APR: 9.9%

Latest Citroen C3 deals

Toyota Yaris - £265 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Low fuel bills and a long warranty combine to make the Toyota Yaris the ultimate safe bet if you’re looking for a supermini

Superminis don’t come much more sensible than the Toyota Yaris. The hybrid-only model offers near-70mpg economy – usefully frugal in an era of wobbly global supply and fluctuating fuel prices. The Yaris is simplicity itself to drive, undemanding in town, on rural roads and on the motorway, and it offers good low-down pep. Your £265-a-month investment will be protected by Toyota’s long warranty (up to 10 years if serviced at a main dealer) and incredible reputation for reliability.

Model: Toyota 1.5 Hybrid Yaris Design

Toyota 1.5 Hybrid Yaris Design Type: Supermini

Supermini Price: £25,345

£25,345 Deposit: £3,800

£3,800 Months: 36 Deposit contribution: £3,500

36 Deposit contribution: £3,500 Monthly: £265

£265 Optional final payment: £11,768

£11,768 Total cost: £28,351

Latest Toyota Yaris deals

Suzuki Swift - £281 per month

Why it’s a great buy: Suzuki’s back-to-basics but well equipped Suzuki Swift is one of the sweetest-handling superminis on the market.

You probably know that the Suzuki Swift won’t cost much to run, with a frugal 1.2-litre three-cylinder mild-hybrid engine and more than 60mpg. You might also know the cabin’s a lot smarter than it used to be. What you may not know is that despite modest performance, it’s good fun to drive, with an agile chassis and snappy gearshift. Light controls and good visibility mean it’s effective in town – and there’s even a four-wheel-drive version, although our £281-a-month deal is for the well equipped entry-level car.

Model: Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion

Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion Type: Supermini

Supermini Price: £19,999

£19,999 Deposit: £3,000

£3,000 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £0

£0 Monthly: £281

£281 Optional final payment: £9,054 Total cost: £21,883

£9,054 Total cost: £21,883 Representative APR: 4.9%

Latest Suzuki Swift deals

Skoda Fabia - £300 per month

Why it’s a great buy: The Skoda Fabia is a grown-up, well equipped hatch, and this version is better built and more spacious than any predecessor

Skoda is no longer the bargain-basement brand it once was, but that doesn’t mean its cars are out of reach. Exactly £300 a month is enough for a Fabia in mid-range SE L Edition trim (a car that’s just under £24k cash). It gets a 9.2-inch infotainment system and Virtual Cockpit display, dual-zone air-con, cruise control and LED headlights. The 1.0-litre TSI engine has a peppy 114bhp, with a manual gearbox. The Fabia’s among the more grown-up superminis, too, happy on motorways as it is in town.

Model: Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE L Edition

Skoda Fabia 1.0 TSI SE L Edition Price: £23,845

£23,845 Deposit: £3,600

£3,600 Months: 36

36 Deposit contribution: £2,000

£2,000 Monthly: £300

£300 Optional final payment: £10,418

£10,418 Total cost: £26,528

£26,528 Representative APR: 6.4%

Latest Skoda Fabia deals

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