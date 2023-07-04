Hyundai Kona Electric review

The Kona electric should hang on 51 per cent of its original purchase price after three years and 36,000 miles according to our expert data. That’s on par with the Kia EV3, and is considerably better than the Peugeot E-2008, which is only expected to retain 37 per cent of its value over the same period.

Design, interior & technology Plush materials and the latest tech combine in the Hyundai Kona Electric to deliver an impressive interior

Unlike the bigger battery Hyundai Kona, which comes in Advance, N Line, N Line S and range-topping Ultimate trim levels, the smaller battery car is only offered in Advance.

Don’t think the base-spec Kona Electric lacks equipment because there’s dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB-C ports up front and two in the rear. There are even the same twin 12.3-inch screens found in the higher specification Kona models.

There’s clear influence from the brand’s Ioniq range of cars with the Kona, not just with the pixelated lightbars and eye-catching angular design on the outside, but with the bright and airy interior, too. It’s a pleasant place to sit with plenty of room front and rear, and it certainly feels well screwed together.

Hyundai proudly states that the Kona’s interior is a result of customer feedback, which is usually reassuring. Yes, there are larger screens on the dash, which is customary for most EVs with premium aspirations, but we like the fact they’ve kept physical buttons for frequently-used functions like the radio and climate controls, making it easier to make quick adjustments while driving than in rivals that only use touchscreen-based controls.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The infotainment system is a doddle to use in the Kona and even the Advance version comes with sat-nav and EV route planning to help make sure you’re not scrambling to find a charger. Hyundai says over-the-air updates will be made available throughout the Kona’s lifespan, potentially including an ‘app shop’ to add more widgets and functionality to the menu.

Boot space, comfort & practicality The Hyundai Kona is bigger than many of its rivals, with lots of space for a family and their luggage

Dimensions Length 4,355mm Width 1,825mm Height 1,580mm Number of seats 5 Boot space 466-1,300 litres

An increase in size means the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric offers more interior space than the older version. You sit higher up and the car feels like it has a bit more presence about it; there’s more headroom, legroom and shoulder room than before.