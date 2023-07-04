Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

Hyundai Kona Electric review

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the best small SUVs around and a previous Car of the Year winner

By:Gavin Braithwaite-Smith, Alastair Crooks
25 Sep 2024
Overall Auto Express rating

5.0

How we review cars
Price
£34,995 - £45,595
  • Strong electric range
  • Practical and spacious
  • Plush interior
  • Dull to drive
  • Divisive styling
  • Some versions are expensive
SPECIFICATIONS
Find your Hyundai Kona
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £2,920 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing deals
From £294 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric a good car?

The original Hyundai Kona Electric was good, but the second-generation model is even better. It’s larger, which means it’s more practical than many of its rivals, while a combination of plush materials and the latest tech make the interior feel more upmarket than before. The entry-level version with the smaller battery is temptingly affordable, while the larger battery offers up to 319 miles of range from a full charge. Small wonder we deemed it good enough to win the coveted Auto Express Car of the Year 2023 trophy.

Key specs

Fuel type

Electric

Body style

Five-door SUV

Powertrain

48.4kWh battery, 1x e-motor front-wheel drive

65.5kWh battery, 1x e-motor front-wheel drive

Safety

Four-star Euro NCAP (2023)

Warranty

5yrs/unlimited mileage

How much does the Hyundai Kona Electric cost?

The entry-level Hyundai Kona Electric costs a reasonable £35,000, but this is for a car in Advance trim and with the smallest 48.4kWh battery. Upgrading to the 65.4kWh battery adds £3,500 to the price. The 48.4kWh battery is available only with the Advance trim, so if you’re after the mid-range N Line or N Line S trims, or the high-spec Ultimate trim levels, you’ll need to buy a Kona Electric with a 65.4kWh battery. The prices range from around £40,500 to £43,000.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kona Electric comes with a generous level of equipment as standard, but there are a handful of optional extras available. These include metallic paint (£650), a two-tone roof on the N Line and N Line S models (£500) and full leather upholstery on the Ultimate trim (£900).

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests

Lux packs are available on the N Line S and Ultimate trims and, depending on the model, include memory settings for the driver’s seat, digital key, remote park assist and a heated charging door.

Hyundai Kona Electric - front corner left30

Electric motor, performance & drive

The Hyundai Kona Electric is comfortable on a long trip, but excitement and pace are in short supply

With the smaller battery model there’s only 154bhp on offer, well down on the 215bhp the 65.4kWh battery version conjures up. Crucially though, the torque figures remain the same, so the lesser-power version is only a second slower to 62mph. 

The torque delivery is as instant as you’d expect from an EV, and around town, the Kona has the grunt to feel very nippy. So grunty, in fact, that it’s easy to cause the front wheels to scramble for grip with too much throttle. 

The Kona is bigger than before in every dimension, but its turning circle hasn’t increased, remaining at 10.6 metres. The steering is light, and you can easily turn the wheel with one finger – although we obviously wouldn’t recommend this on the road. That might be good for parking, but there’s virtually no feedback at higher speeds, meaning the Kona Electric isn’t a particularly exciting car to drive on a twisty B road.

Model 

Power

0-62mph

Top speed

Kona Electric Advance 48.4kWh

154bhp

8.8 seconds

101 mph

Kona Electric N Line 65.4kWh

215bhp

7.8 seconds

107 mph

Kona Electric Ultimate 65.4kWh

215bhp

7.8 seconds

107 mph

We found the Kona Electric wasn’t quite as eager at motorway speeds, but should you need to overtake, there’s just enough punch to do so reasonably quickly. Even when you’re thrashing the Kona, its refinement remains excellent. There’s plenty of suspension travel to deal with cratered roads, but the suppleness doesn’t result in too much body lean in the corners. It’s a good balance with a clear focus on comfort.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Advance comes on 17-inch wheels rather than the 19-inch rims found on the rest of the range, and we suspect these go some way to enhancing that impressive ride quality.

Hyundai Kona Electric - efficiency screen30

Range, charging & running costs

Equipped with the bigger battery, the Kona Electric can travel further than many of its rivals

A 234-mile range from the smaller battery isn’t anything to shout about, especially given that the bigger battery dwarfs this with 319 miles. Unlike many of its rivals, though, the Kona will get near to that figure all year round thanks to a standard-fit heat pump, which is a more efficient way of heating the interior of a car in colder weather. 

The peak 74kW charging figure for the 48.4kWh version means it’ll take 41 minutes to go from 10 to 80 per cent, while the 65.4kWh model has a higher 101kW charging speed that cuts the same 10 to 80 per cent top-up time to 34 minutes. 

VED (road tax) is free until the 2025 rule changes, and it’s worth remembering that EV drivers can enter the London ULEZ area for free until 2025, too. However, it’s company car drivers who will see the biggest savings due to extremely low Benefit-in-Kind (BiK) taxation for electric vehicles when compared with regular petrol and diesel cars.

Model 

Battery size

Range

Insurance group

Kona Electric Advance 48.4kWh

48.4kWh

234 miles

25A

Kona Electric Advance 65.4kWh

65.4kWh

319 miles

31D

Kona Electric Ultimate 65.4kWh

65.4kWh

319 miles

33D

Thanks to a group rating of 25 (out of 50), the Kona Electric in Advance trim with the 48.4kWh battery will be the cheapest to insure. Even the Ultimate trim with the 65.4kWh battery gets a group 33 rating, so insurance should be affordable across the range.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Kona electric should hang on 51 per cent of its original purchase price after three years and 36,000 miles according to our expert data. That’s on par with the Kia EV3, and is considerably better than the Peugeot E-2008, which is only expected to retain 37 per cent of its value over the same period.

Hyundai Kona Electric - dashboard30

Design, interior & technology

Plush materials and the latest tech combine in the Hyundai Kona Electric to deliver an impressive interior

Unlike the bigger battery Hyundai Kona, which comes in Advance, N Line, N Line S and range-topping Ultimate trim levels, the smaller battery car is only offered in Advance. 

Don’t think the base-spec Kona Electric lacks equipment because there’s dual-zone climate control, front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, two USB-C ports up front and two in the rear. There are even the same twin 12.3-inch screens found in the higher specification Kona models. 

There’s clear influence from the brand’s Ioniq range of cars with the Kona, not just with the pixelated lightbars and eye-catching angular design on the outside, but with the bright and airy interior, too. It’s a pleasant place to sit with plenty of room front and rear, and it certainly feels well screwed together.

Hyundai proudly states that the Kona’s interior is a result of customer feedback, which is usually reassuring. Yes, there are larger screens on the dash, which is customary for most EVs with premium aspirations, but we like the fact they’ve kept physical buttons for frequently-used functions like the radio and climate controls, making it easier to make quick adjustments while driving than in rivals that only use touchscreen-based controls.

Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment

The infotainment system is a doddle to use in the Kona and even the Advance version comes with sat-nav and EV route planning to help make sure you’re not scrambling to find a charger. Hyundai says over-the-air updates will be made available throughout the Kona’s lifespan, potentially including an ‘app shop’ to add more widgets and functionality to the menu.

Hyundai Kona Electric - boot30

Boot space, comfort & practicality

The Hyundai Kona is bigger than many of its rivals, with lots of space for a family and their luggage

 

Dimensions

Length

4,355mm

Width

1,825mm

Height

1,580mm

Number of seats

5

Boot space 

466-1,300 litres

An increase in size means the second-generation Hyundai Kona Electric offers more interior space than the older version. You sit higher up and the car feels like it has a bit more presence about it; there’s more headroom, legroom and shoulder room than before.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The boot provides a handy 466 litres of luggage capacity, up from 374 litres in the old car, and the space increases to 1,300 litres with the rear seats folded down. There’s more space under the boot floor for storing the charging cables, and although the Kona Electric doesn’t have a proper ‘frunk’ under the bonnet, there’s enough space for a handbag or small shopping bag.

All versions come with Vehicle to Load (V2L) charging capability, which means you can power anything from a kettle to a microwave using the three-pin socket in the centre console. 

Hyundai Kona Electric - &#039;Kona&#039; tailgate badge30

Safety & reliability

Reliability shouldn’t be an issue, although a four-star safety rating is disappointing

The standard version of the second-generation Hyundai Kona was awarded a disappointing four-star safety rating when it was tested by safety experts Euro NCAP in 2023. A poor performance in the vulnerable road user protection test and the absence of driver assistance systems on low-spec models were behind the less-than-stellar rating for the Hyundai.

On the plus side, every Kona Electric is fitted with multiple airbags, a driver attention warning, forward collision avoidance assist, lane-keep assist, lane-follow assist, front and rear parking sensors, and a rearview camera.

N Line S and Ultimate models are also equipped with blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist, parking distance warning (side), safe exit warning and a surround view monitor, among other kit.

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Hyundai finished a middling 17th out of 32 on the list of manufacturers in our recent 2024 Driver Power customer satisfaction survey, with the infotainment system given the biggest thumbs up. Owners were less satisfied with the cabin quality, ride and handling, and driving pleasure. The fact that Hyundai’s sibling brand Kia finished third suggests that there’s work to be done for Hyundai.

At least owners can rely on Hyundai’s excellent five-year unlimited mileage warranty. Although Kia offers cover for seven years, it’s worth noting that the mileage is capped at 100,000 miles.

Key standard safety features

Euro NCAP safety ratings

  • Driver Status Monitor (DSM)
  • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist
  • Highway Drive Assist
  • Hill-start Assist Control (HAC)
  • Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  • Lane Follow Assist (LFA)
  • Euro NCAP safety rating - 4
  • Adult occupant protection - 80%
  • Child occupant protection - 83%
  • Vulnerable road user protection - 64% 
  • Safety assist - 60%

Hyundai Kona Electric alternatives

The Kona Electric is one of three EVs currently offered by Hyundai and, until the arrival of the Inster, its smallest SUV. There’s also a choice of petrol and hybrid power, if you’re not quite ready to take the leap into EV ownership.

Key rivals include the Kia Niro EV, which uses the same K3 platform as the Kona Electric, along with other electric small SUVs, such as the Peugeot E-2008, Vauxhall Mokka Electric and Volkswagen ID.3 and Cupra Born.

Frequently Asked Questions

The Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, which is better than many of its rivals.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    115kW Advance 48kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £34,995

Most Economical

  • Name
    160kW Advance 65kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £38,595

Fastest

  • Name
    160kW Advance 65kWh 5dr Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Auto
  • Price
    £38,595
Skip advert
Advertisement

More on Kona Electric

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today
Best electric cards header image

Best electric cars 2024: the top 20 EVs you can buy today

These are the EVs that should be on your shortlist if you’re thinking about making the switch
Best cars & vans
23 Sep 2024
Hyundai Kona Electric N Line review: not as exciting as its looks suggest
Hyundai Kona N Line - front tracking

Hyundai Kona Electric N Line review: not as exciting as its looks suggest

N Line trim brings more kit and some sporty design tweaks to Hyundai’s sensible small SUV, but it isn’t any sharper to drive
Road tests
20 Aug 2024
Best electric SUVs to buy 2024
Best electric SUVs - header image

Best electric SUVs to buy 2024

The electric SUV market is growing rapidly, so we’re here to help you pick the best ones to buy
Best cars & vans
3 Jun 2024
Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate long-term test: our Car of the Year continues to impress
Auto Express creative director Darren Wilson&#039;s family standing next to the Hyundai Kona

Hyundai Kona Electric Ultimate long-term test: our Car of the Year continues to impress

Final report: our electric SUV again shows why it was our Car of the Year in 2023
Long-term tests
24 May 2024
Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Hyundai Kona Electric for a remarkable £260 a month
Honda e:Ny1 vs Hyundai Kona Electric - Hyundai Kona Electric front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: our perfect-spec Hyundai Kona Electric for a remarkable £260 a month

Our reigning Car of the Year for much less than we’ve ever seen it before is the Car Deal of the Day for 8 April
News
8 Apr 2024
Best cars for £15,000 or less
Best cars for £15,000 - header

Best cars for £15,000 or less

Spending around £15,000 doesn’t get you much in the new car market these days, but it can land you a brilliant used model
Best cars & vans
18 Mar 2024
Best cheap company cars 2024
Best cheap company cars - header image

Best cheap company cars 2024

These are the best company cars for a limited budget
Best cars & vans
19 Dec 2023
Hyundai Kona Electric (2018-2023) review
Hyundai Kona electric - front

Hyundai Kona Electric (2018-2023) review

Big on range and performance, practical and stylish – the Hyundai Kona Electric is a fantastic EV
In-depth reviews
26 May 2023
MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: 2022 twin test review
MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona N - front tracking

MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric: 2022 twin test review

Entry-level electric SUVs from MG and Hyundai are put through their paces to find the penny-pinching champion
Car group tests
17 Sep 2022
Hyundai leasing deals 2022
Hyundai Ioniq 5 front tracking

Hyundai leasing deals 2022

The best Hyundai leasing deals available right now
Best cars & vans
14 Sep 2022
New Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 review
Hyundai Kona electric

New Hyundai Kona Electric 2021 review

Can the newly revised Hyundai Kona Electric challenge the tough electric crossover segment?
Road tests
26 Mar 2021
Skip advert
Advertisement
Peugeot e-2008 vs Hyundai Kona Electric vs Kia Soul EV

Peugeot e-2008 vs Hyundai Kona Electric vs Kia Soul EV

We put the new Peugeot e-2008, up against the Kia Soul EV and Hyundai Kona Electric
Car group tests
7 Nov 2020
Hyundai Kona Electric recalled over fire risk

Hyundai Kona Electric recalled over fire risk

Hyundai Kona Electric recalled in South Korea; investigation currently underway to establish need for recall in UK and Europe
News
13 Oct 2020
Hyundai Kona Electric - Best electric cars

Hyundai Kona Electric - Best electric cars

Hyundai Kona makes use of battery sharing to create oen of the best EVs on the market
Best cars & vans
5 Aug 2020
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content