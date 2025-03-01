Volvo EC40 Plus long-term test: understated EV is great for long trips

Verdict

I’m really enjoying my time with the Volvo EC40. It looks great without being ostentatious. It’s simple throughout, with clear displays and sensible tech, plus it’s easy to drive. It’s comfortable, practical and the decent range has removed any anxiety.

Mileage: 3,555

3,555 Efficiency: 3.2miles/kWh

Of all the electric cars that I’ve tested, this Volvo seems to have finally killed off any lingering range anxiety. And the more I drive our EC40 the more I like it.

I’ve added a couple of thousand miles since my first report back in February, the majority of which have come via home charging using my 7.4kW charge port. I’ve heeded the in-car advice and limited the battery charge to 90 per cent. Based on my standard home electricity tariff of 27.03 pence per kilowatt-hour (kWh) a full home charge of the Volvo’s 75kWh battery (usable) would cost £18.24.

That gives me about 240 miles based on my average efficiency of 3.2 miles per kWh, although I’m increasingly aware that EV efficiency is a grey area and the key word is ‘average’; the EC40 is currently achieving far more than that figure. The weather is fine, the heating is off, but it’s not so hot as to require air-conditioning, so the EC40 is in a sweet spot in terms of power consumption.