Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30

The Volvo EX30 is the Auto Express 2025 Small Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X1 and MINI Countryman commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Premium in name, but not in price. The Volvo EX30 comes with the prestige connotations of the cool, stylish Swedish brand, but does so at a price that undercuts many of its mainstream rivals. And just because its cheaper doesn’t means that it’s lacking in specs, either – quite the opposite, in fact.

The range kicks off with a Single Motor model that’s capable of 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds, while the 
most potent Twin Motor Performance achieves the benchmark sprint in a scarcely believable 3.6 seconds. Our favourite is the line-up’s mid-spec model, though; the Extended Range is only a little bit quicker than the base model, but thanks to its 64kWh (usable) battery, it will cover 296 miles (WLTP) between charges – or still comfortably more than 220 miles in our hands with plenty of motorway mileage factored in. Thanks to the Volvo’s 153kW charging capability, you won’t have to wait long to get back on the road, either.

Of course, all of this would be irrelevant if the EX30 didn’t stack up well elsewhere, but the Swedish car is 
a true all-rounder. In our most recent comparison test, the EX30 scored brilliantly, with its comfortable driving experience (which doesn’t come at the expense of sure-footed handling), performance and interior finish all earning plenty of praise. Of course, being a Volvo, it’s packed with loads of standard safety kit, and Euro NCAP ranked it one of the safest models in its class. When it comes to big poshness on a small budget, little else even comes close to the EX30.

Our choice

  • Volvo EX30 Core Single Motor Extended Range (£37,260)

All versions of the EX30 feel suitably plush inside, so we’d happily get along with the entry-level Core. But we’d jump one up from the base powertrain and get the Single Motor Extended Range – it delivers up to an impressive 296 miles between charges on the WLTP cycle.

Commended

BMW X1

It’s no surprise that the BMW Group has locked out both commended spots here, because the X1 and the MINI Countryman are closely related. The BMW X1’s more understated design hides a capable chassis, and with a range of superb petrol, diesel, PHEV and fully electric options; nothing else in the segment offers so much choice.

MINI Countryman

The Mini Countryman was last year’s Small Premium SUV champ, and despite improvements to the EX30’s line-up, the MINI is still very much worthy of a commended spot. Spacious, fun to drive and with a cabin offering a sense of occasion that nothing else in the class can match, it’s big on personality and ability.

