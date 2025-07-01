Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30
The Volvo EX30 is the Auto Express 2025 Small Premium SUV of the Year with the BMW X1 and MINI Countryman commended
Premium in name, but not in price. The Volvo EX30 comes with the prestige connotations of the cool, stylish Swedish brand, but does so at a price that undercuts many of its mainstream rivals. And just because its cheaper doesn’t means that it’s lacking in specs, either – quite the opposite, in fact.
The range kicks off with a Single Motor model that’s capable of 0-62mph in just 5.7 seconds, while the
most potent Twin Motor Performance achieves the benchmark sprint in a scarcely believable 3.6 seconds. Our favourite is the line-up’s mid-spec model, though; the Extended Range is only a little bit quicker than the base model, but thanks to its 64kWh (usable) battery, it will cover 296 miles (WLTP) between charges – or still comfortably more than 220 miles in our hands with plenty of motorway mileage factored in. Thanks to the Volvo’s 153kW charging capability, you won’t have to wait long to get back on the road, either.
Of course, all of this would be irrelevant if the EX30 didn’t stack up well elsewhere, but the Swedish car is
a true all-rounder. In our most recent comparison test, the EX30 scored brilliantly, with its comfortable driving experience (which doesn’t come at the expense of sure-footed handling), performance and interior finish all earning plenty of praise. Of course, being a Volvo, it’s packed with loads of standard safety kit, and Euro NCAP ranked it one of the safest models in its class. When it comes to big poshness on a small budget, little else even comes close to the EX30.
Configure your perfect Volvo EX30 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Volvo EX30 from stock or top prices on used Volvo EX30 models...
Our choice
- Volvo EX30 Core Single Motor Extended Range (£37,260)
All versions of the EX30 feel suitably plush inside, so we’d happily get along with the entry-level Core. But we’d jump one up from the base powertrain and get the Single Motor Extended Range – it delivers up to an impressive 296 miles between charges on the WLTP cycle.
Commended
BMW X1
It’s no surprise that the BMW Group has locked out both commended spots here, because the X1 and the MINI Countryman are closely related. The BMW X1’s more understated design hides a capable chassis, and with a range of superb petrol, diesel, PHEV and fully electric options; nothing else in the segment offers so much choice.
MINI Countryman
The Mini Countryman was last year’s Small Premium SUV champ, and despite improvements to the EX30’s line-up, the MINI is still very much worthy of a commended spot. Spacious, fun to drive and with a cabin offering a sense of occasion that nothing else in the class can match, it’s big on personality and ability.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2025: the winners
Subscribe to Auto Express magazine
For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.
You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.
- Visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express
- Download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio
- Buy single issues of Auto Express
Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel
- Follow us on Twitter
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on TikTok
Great leasing deals on a Volvo EX30 and rivals
Volvo Ex30
Mini Countryman
Find a car with the experts