Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30

Configure your perfect Volvo EX30 through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Volvo EX30 from stock or top prices on used Volvo EX30 models...

Our choice

Volvo EX30 Core Single Motor Extended Range (£37,260)

All versions of the EX30 feel suitably plush inside, so we’d happily get along with the entry-level Core. But we’d jump one up from the base powertrain and get the Single Motor Extended Range – it delivers up to an impressive 296 miles between charges on the WLTP cycle.

Commended

BMW X1

It’s no surprise that the BMW Group has locked out both commended spots here, because the X1 and the MINI Countryman are closely related. The BMW X1’s more understated design hides a capable chassis, and with a range of superb petrol, diesel, PHEV and fully electric options; nothing else in the segment offers so much choice.

MINI Countryman

The Mini Countryman was last year’s Small Premium SUV champ, and despite improvements to the EX30’s line-up, the MINI is still very much worthy of a commended spot. Spacious, fun to drive and with a cabin offering a sense of occasion that nothing else in the class can match, it’s big on personality and ability.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...