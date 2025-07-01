Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Configure your perfect Skoda Octavia through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Skoda Octavia from stock or top prices on used Skoda Octavia models...

Our choice

Skoda Octavia 1.5 TSI SE Technology (£27,845)

The entry-level Octavia has all the kit you need, down to its digital driver’s display and durable but classy ‘Loft’ cloth interior. The £27k base car gets a 114bhp petrol engine and a six-speed manual, or go for the punchy 148bhp diesel with its DSG transmission while you still can.

Commended

Citroen C4

The Citroen C4 is a very different proposition to the Octavia but it has similar virtues: bountiful space that belies its compact dimensions, keen prices and supreme comfort thanks to the French brand’s trick suspension. Buyers can pick from fuel-sipping mild-hybrid or all-electric power.

Dacia Jogger

Got a big family? Dacia’s Jogger is the cheapest seven-seater on the market, with prices starting a whisker beneath £19,000. That gets you a utilitarian but huge estate car with a choice of 108bhp petrol or 138bhp hybrid powertrains, officially good for up to 57mpg.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...