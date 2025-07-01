Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Hot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R

The Honda Civic Type R is the 2025 Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year, with the Alpine A290 and Audi RS 3 commended

By:Jordan Katsianis
1 Jul 2025
Hot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R

You’d be forgiven for thinking we’d made a simple decision in giving the Civic Type R this award two years in a row. But the reality is quite different, because it’s had to overcome two hard-charging rivals that could have very easily taken the top spot. Yet it’s a testament to the world-class engineering that Honda has instilled into the Civic Type R that it’s retained its crown – and it will be for the last time, because Honda has chosen to take it off sale in the next few months.

So what’s this magic that’s soon to be taken away? Essentially, the Honda Civic Type R is engineered with all the precision and detail that Porsche would give to a 911 GT3. The difference is that instead of a sports car, it’s channelled into a practical, family-sized hatchback with a four-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual transmission.

The Honda’s chassis is almost perfect in its balance between capability and engagement, offering colossal grip at the same time as integrating the driver into the process in a way few other modern cars are capable of doing. The engine is effective, if not especially musical, but its responses are perfect, and the manual gearbox is on par with the best in the world. The Type R looks purposeful and aggressive, without seeming too over the top, and the perfectly executed interior is just the cherry on the cake. If this turns out to be the last petrol-powered hot hatch to win this category, it’s one hell of a sign off. Bravo, Honda.

Configure your perfect Honda Civic Type R through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Honda Civic Type R from stock or top prices on used Honda Civic Type R models...

Our choice

The choice is simple: buy whichever Civic Type R you can! Honda’s decision to take the car off sale this year has led to a spike in popularity, so the firm won’t be taking any new orders.

Commended

Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 proves how close we are to an all-electric hot hatch winning this award. The firm’s take on the Renault 5 adds critical upgrades, such as wider tracks, bigger wheels, more power and a finely tuned suspension to create what may be the first genuinely engaging EV. But it’s not quite there yet – especially in a world where the Civic Type R still exists. A Porsche Taycan is brilliant to drive, but it’s no GT3. The same principle applies here.

Audi RS 3

This year has seen Audi give the RS 3 a nip and tuck, with a subtly redesigned exterior, a fresh steering wheel and a few tasty new options. While these are all worthwhile, the reason the RS 3 nearly took the top spot is the chassis refinements that make the model far more engaging and entertaining then it’s ever been. They, together with its charismatic five-cylinder engine, mean this is still a unique entry in the hot-hatch class.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

