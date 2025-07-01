Hot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
The Honda Civic Type R is the 2025 Auto Express Hot Hatch of the Year, with the Alpine A290 and Audi RS 3 commended
You’d be forgiven for thinking we’d made a simple decision in giving the Civic Type R this award two years in a row. But the reality is quite different, because it’s had to overcome two hard-charging rivals that could have very easily taken the top spot. Yet it’s a testament to the world-class engineering that Honda has instilled into the Civic Type R that it’s retained its crown – and it will be for the last time, because Honda has chosen to take it off sale in the next few months.
So what’s this magic that’s soon to be taken away? Essentially, the Honda Civic Type R is engineered with all the precision and detail that Porsche would give to a 911 GT3. The difference is that instead of a sports car, it’s channelled into a practical, family-sized hatchback with a four-cylinder petrol engine and a six-speed manual transmission.
The Honda’s chassis is almost perfect in its balance between capability and engagement, offering colossal grip at the same time as integrating the driver into the process in a way few other modern cars are capable of doing. The engine is effective, if not especially musical, but its responses are perfect, and the manual gearbox is on par with the best in the world. The Type R looks purposeful and aggressive, without seeming too over the top, and the perfectly executed interior is just the cherry on the cake. If this turns out to be the last petrol-powered hot hatch to win this category, it’s one hell of a sign off. Bravo, Honda.
Our choice
- Honda Civic Type R (£51,905)
The choice is simple: buy whichever Civic Type R you can! Honda’s decision to take the car off sale this year has led to a spike in popularity, so the firm won’t be taking any new orders.
Commended
Alpine A290
The Alpine A290 proves how close we are to an all-electric hot hatch winning this award. The firm’s take on the Renault 5 adds critical upgrades, such as wider tracks, bigger wheels, more power and a finely tuned suspension to create what may be the first genuinely engaging EV. But it’s not quite there yet – especially in a world where the Civic Type R still exists. A Porsche Taycan is brilliant to drive, but it’s no GT3. The same principle applies here.
Audi RS 3
This year has seen Audi give the RS 3 a nip and tuck, with a subtly redesigned exterior, a fresh steering wheel and a few tasty new options. While these are all worthwhile, the reason the RS 3 nearly took the top spot is the chassis refinements that make the model far more engaging and entertaining then it’s ever been. They, together with its charismatic five-cylinder engine, mean this is still a unique entry in the hot-hatch class.
