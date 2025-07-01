Hot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R

Configure your perfect Honda Civic Type R through our Find A Car service now. Alternatively, check out the best deals out there on a new Honda Civic Type R from stock or top prices on used Honda Civic Type R models...

Our choice

Honda Civic Type R (£51,905)

Advertisement - Article continues below

The choice is simple: buy whichever Civic Type R you can! Honda’s decision to take the car off sale this year has led to a spike in popularity, so the firm won’t be taking any new orders.

Commended

Alpine A290

The Alpine A290 proves how close we are to an all-electric hot hatch winning this award. The firm’s take on the Renault 5 adds critical upgrades, such as wider tracks, bigger wheels, more power and a finely tuned suspension to create what may be the first genuinely engaging EV. But it’s not quite there yet – especially in a world where the Civic Type R still exists. A Porsche Taycan is brilliant to drive, but it’s no GT3. The same principle applies here.

Audi RS 3

This year has seen Audi give the RS 3 a nip and tuck, with a subtly redesigned exterior, a fresh steering wheel and a few tasty new options. While these are all worthwhile, the reason the RS 3 nearly took the top spot is the chassis refinements that make the model far more engaging and entertaining then it’s ever been. They, together with its charismatic five-cylinder engine, mean this is still a unique entry in the hot-hatch class.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...