Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
The Stellantis small vans are the 2025 Auto Express Small Vans of the Year, with the Ford Transit Courier and Renault Kangoo commended
When it came to stacking up the numbers on our small-van category winner, the updated Citroen Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Peugeot Partner and Vauxhall Combo all finished so close to each other that it seemed unfair to single out any one specific model. So for the first time in our judging history, we’ve awarded the gong to the companies' parent firm – in this case Stellantis – to share among its brands.
The Berlingo and Partner were first on the scene, but updates across the four models late last year have given them all a boost in terms of technology, exterior style and, for the electric versions especially, efficiency. From behind the wheel, these small vans benefit from a range of safety updates, while a standard-fit 10-inch touchscreen features connected services and a user-friendly interface to help you out during a day’s work.
There are two body lengths to choose from and a crew van, too, while the whole line-up offers cargo volumes and payload capacities that mean users looking to downsize from a medium-sized model won’t have to compromise on what they carry with them on a daily basis.
Diesel power delivers decent economy and power, and the new automatic gearbox is better to use than before. In the electric version, a slightly bigger battery boosts overall range, while the smooth transmission takes the stress out of daily driving, especially in town.
Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...
Our choice
Citroen e-Berlingo Enterprise Plus (£26,455, after PiVG)
The electric version of the Berlingo undercuts the equivalent diesel automatic when you factor in the still-active Plug-in Van Grant, and if you only do local trips, it has all the range you should need for a day’s work. Enterprise Plus trim adds some useful extras such as the Extenso through-loading bulkhead and twin passenger seats, plus a 10-inch instrument cluster.
Commended
Ford Transit Courier
The Ford Transit Courier took the top prize last year, and its compact dimensions and car-like driving character help it hold on to a commendation in 2025. The running gear, derived from the Puma small SUV, delivers more fun than a small van should, while the bias towards petrol power in the line-up adds to its character.
Renault Kangoo
Renault’s smallest van is a past Van of the Year champion, and the expansion of our commercial vehicle categories means we can praise it once more. Electric and diesel options are efficient, while the Kangoo EV especially delivers an easy driving experience. The longer body option offers plenty of space, too.
See all the winners...
Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...
You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…
New Car Awards 2025: the winners
Subscribe to Auto Express magazine
For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.
You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.
- Visit our secure online shop and subscribe to Auto Express
- Download Auto Express digital edition from Zinio
- Buy single issues of Auto Express
Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel
- Follow us on Twitter
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on TikTok
Great leasing deals on van-based MPVs
Citroen Berlingo
Vauxhall Combo Life
Peugeot Rifter
Find a car with the experts