Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
Awards

Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans

The Stellantis small vans are the 2025 Auto Express Small Vans of the Year, with the Ford Transit Courier and Renault Kangoo commended

By:Dean Gibson
1 Jul 2025
Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans

When it came to stacking up the numbers on our small-van category winner, the updated Citroen Berlingo, Fiat Doblo, Peugeot Partner and Vauxhall Combo all finished so close to each other that it seemed unfair to single out any one specific model. So for the first time in our judging history, we’ve awarded the gong to the companies' parent firm – in this case Stellantis – to share among its brands.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The Berlingo and Partner were first on the scene, but updates across the four models late last year have given them all a boost in terms of technology, exterior style and, for the electric versions especially, efficiency. From behind the wheel, these small vans benefit from a range of safety updates, while a standard-fit 10-inch touchscreen features connected services and a user-friendly interface to help you out during a day’s work.

There are two body lengths to choose from and a crew van, too, while the whole line-up offers cargo volumes and payload capacities that mean users looking to downsize from a medium-sized model won’t have to compromise on what they carry with them on a daily basis.

Diesel power delivers decent economy and power, and the new automatic gearbox is better to use than before. In the electric version, a slightly bigger battery boosts overall range, while the smooth transmission takes the stress out of daily driving, especially in town.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Our Find A Car service has the best deals out there on a new car from stock or top prices on used cars...

Our choice

Citroen e-Berlingo Enterprise Plus (£26,455, after PiVG)

The electric version of the Berlingo undercuts the equivalent diesel automatic when you factor in the still-active Plug-in Van Grant, and if you only do local trips, it has all the range you should need for a day’s work. Enterprise Plus trim adds some useful extras such as the Extenso through-loading bulkhead and twin passenger seats, plus a 10-inch instrument cluster.

Commended

Ford Transit Courier

The Ford Transit Courier took the top prize last year, and its compact dimensions and car-like driving character help it hold on to a commendation in 2025. The running gear, derived from the Puma small SUV, delivers more fun than a small van should, while the bias towards petrol power in the line-up adds to its character.

Renault Kangoo

Renault’s smallest van is a past Van of the Year champion, and the expansion of our commercial vehicle categories means we can praise it once more. Electric and diesel options are efficient, while the Kangoo EV especially delivers an easy driving experience. The longer body option offers plenty of space, too.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

Subscribe to Auto Express magazine

For the full New Car Awards experience, make sure you pick up a copy of our special 2025 New Car Awards collectors' edition of the Auto Express magazine, which will be available in shops from July 2nd.

You can buy individual issues of Auto Express or subscribe for even bigger discounts on the print magazine cover price. You can also subscribe or download individual issues of our digital edition direct to your desktop, phone or tablet as well.

Stay right up to date with the latest from the world of cars in 2025 and beyond, subscribe to our email newsletter and follow us on social media...

Great leasing deals on van-based MPVs

Citroen Berlingo

Citroen Berlingo

New Citroen BerlingoFrom £315 ppm**
Vauxhall Combo Life

Vauxhall Combo Life

New Vauxhall Combo LifeFrom £398 ppm**
Peugeot Rifter

Peugeot Rifter

New Peugeot RifterFrom £390 ppm**
Skip advert
Advertisement
Dean Gibson
Senior test editor

Dean has been part of the Auto Express team for more than 20 years, and has worked across nearly all departments, starting on magazine production, then moving to road tests and reviews. He's our resident van expert, but covers everything from scooters and motorbikes to supercars and consumer products.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The new all-electric Skoda Elroq SUV is the Auto Express Car of the Year for 2025
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is the 2025 Auto Express Family Car of the Year, with the Citroen C4 and Dacia Jogger commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

City Car of the Year 2025: Kia Picanto

The Kia Picanto is the 2025 Auto Express City Car of the Year, with the Hyundai i10 and Leapmotor T03 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande Panda

The Fiat Grande Panda is the 2025 Auto Express Supermini of the Year, with the Citroen C3 and Renault 5 commended
Awards
1 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal
BMW M5 Touring - front action

Car Deal of the Day: 717bhp BMW M5 Touring super-estate on a tasty lease deal

The BMW M5 Touring is M car royalty, with a thoroughly impressive PHEV powertrain. It’s our Deal of the Day for 29 June
News
29 Jun 2025
Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019
Opinion - Kia EV9 GT

Electric car appeal is at its lowest since 2019

From poor electric car sales to crashes in F1, Mike Rutherford thinks its been a crazy few weeks in the automotive world
Opinion
29 Jun 2025
New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught
Skoda Epiq vRS exclusive image

New Skoda Epiq vRS to headline brand’s hot-SUV onslaught

Every future Skoda will get the go-faster treatment, with the brand also working on making cars sharper and more engaging
News
27 Jun 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content