Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans

Our choice

Citroen e-Berlingo Enterprise Plus (£26,455, after PiVG)

The electric version of the Berlingo undercuts the equivalent diesel automatic when you factor in the still-active Plug-in Van Grant, and if you only do local trips, it has all the range you should need for a day’s work. Enterprise Plus trim adds some useful extras such as the Extenso through-loading bulkhead and twin passenger seats, plus a 10-inch instrument cluster.

Commended

Ford Transit Courier

The Ford Transit Courier took the top prize last year, and its compact dimensions and car-like driving character help it hold on to a commendation in 2025. The running gear, derived from the Puma small SUV, delivers more fun than a small van should, while the bias towards petrol power in the line-up adds to its character.

Renault Kangoo

Renault’s smallest van is a past Van of the Year champion, and the expansion of our commercial vehicle categories means we can praise it once more. Electric and diesel options are efficient, while the Kangoo EV especially delivers an easy driving experience. The longer body option offers plenty of space, too.

