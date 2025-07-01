Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

The Skoda Elroq is the Auto Express 2025 Mid-size SUV of the Year with the Dacia Bigster and Tesla Model Y commended

By:Alex Ingram
1 Jul 2025
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Skoda has become a byword for dependable family transport over the years, and while the Enyaq moved things emphatically into the electric era, the follow-up, the Elroq, is even better. It sits below the Enyaq in the brand’s family SUV range – a perfect fit for our Mid-size SUV category – but diving into just how and why it sits below the Enyaq made us realise what a fantastic prospect the Elroq would turn out to be.

In short, the Elroq gets all the perks of its big brother in terms of cabin quality, interior space and road manners, but sacrifices 115 litres of boot space, down to a still reasonable 470 litres. And what’s the price of that compromise? Well, like for like, the Elroq is almost £6,000 cheaper than the Enyaq. And given that the Enyaq is already competitively priced against the competition, that shows what a bargain the Elroq is.

Prices for this roomy, comfortable and smartly finished SUV start from just over £31,000, making this a staggering amount of car for the cash. That gets you a fairly modest 52kWh battery, but bigger units are available; the 59kWh pack adds a useful 30 miles of range, to a total of 266 miles, while the 85 powertrain is capable of as much as 355 miles on a charge. There’s even a slightly bonkers hot vRS model, complete with lurid ‘Hyper Green’ paint and a 5.4-second 0-62mph time. There really is something for all the family.

Our choice

For most buyers, the SE L 60 will be all the car they’ll ever need. An official range of up to 266 miles will cover off even longer journeys, while standard sat-nav, all-round parking sensors, plus a heated steering wheel and front seats, mean that it’s generously kitted out, too.

Commended

Dacia Bigster

The Dacia Bigster does exactly what it says on the tin. It really is big for the cash; prices start at just over £25,000 for a spacious, comfortable five-seat SUV with a boot capacity of up to 677 litres, depending on the powertrain. The options include pure petrol with front or four-wheel drive, and a hybrid that is impressively frugal in everyday driving.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y EV was updated for 2025, becoming better than ever. Refinements to the powertrain boosted its already impressive efficiency, but it was the changes to the chassis, which have vastly improved refinement and ride comfort, that please us most. As ever, Tesla’s Supercharger network is unbeatable, too.

See all the winners...

Click on the gallery below to see all the winners of our 2025 New Car Awards...

Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq31

You can find all the information on our New Car Awards 2025 winners and the reasons why we chose them on the pages below. Just follow the links to read more…

New Car Awards 2025: the winners

New Car Awards 2025: introductionHot Hatch of the Year 2025: Honda Civic Type R
Car of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqCoupe of the Year 2025: BMW 2 Series
City Car of the Year 2025: Kia PicantoConvertible of the Year 2025: Mazda MX-5
Supermini of the Year 2025: Fiat Grande PandaPerformance Car of the Year 2025: McLaren Artura
Family Car of the Year 2025: Skoda OctaviaAffordable Electric Car of the Year 2025: Renault 5
Estate Car of the Year 2025: Skoda Superb EstatePremium Electric Car of the Year 2025: BMW iX
Small Company Car of the Year 2025: Kia EV3Affordable Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: MG3
Mid-size Company Car of the Year 2025: Tesla Model 3Premium Hybrid Car of the Year 2025: BMW 530e
Large Company Car of the Year 2025: Audi A6 e-tronPick-up of the Year 2025: Ford Ranger
Small SUV of the Year 2025: Renault 4Small Van of the Year 2025: Stellantis small vans
Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda ElroqMid-size Van of the Year 2025: Ford Transit Custom
Large SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda KodiaqLarge Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master
Small Premium SUV of the Year 2025: Volvo EX30Electric Van of the Year 2025: Renault Master E-Tech
Mid-size Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW X3Driver Power Award 2025: Mercedes GLE
Large Premium SUV of the Year 2025: BMW iXDriver Power Manufacturer Award 2025: Subaru
Luxury Car of the Year 2025: Bentley Flying SpurPrevious winners

