Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq

Our choice

Skoda Elroq SE L 60 (£33,360)

For most buyers, the SE L 60 will be all the car they’ll ever need. An official range of up to 266 miles will cover off even longer journeys, while standard sat-nav, all-round parking sensors, plus a heated steering wheel and front seats, mean that it’s generously kitted out, too.

Commended

Dacia Bigster

The Dacia Bigster does exactly what it says on the tin. It really is big for the cash; prices start at just over £25,000 for a spacious, comfortable five-seat SUV with a boot capacity of up to 677 litres, depending on the powertrain. The options include pure petrol with front or four-wheel drive, and a hybrid that is impressively frugal in everyday driving.

Tesla Model Y

The Tesla Model Y EV was updated for 2025, becoming better than ever. Refinements to the powertrain boosted its already impressive efficiency, but it was the changes to the chassis, which have vastly improved refinement and ride comfort, that please us most. As ever, Tesla’s Supercharger network is unbeatable, too.

