Mid-size SUV of the Year 2025: Skoda Elroq
The Skoda Elroq is the Auto Express 2025 Mid-size SUV of the Year with the Dacia Bigster and Tesla Model Y commended
Skoda has become a byword for dependable family transport over the years, and while the Enyaq moved things emphatically into the electric era, the follow-up, the Elroq, is even better. It sits below the Enyaq in the brand’s family SUV range – a perfect fit for our Mid-size SUV category – but diving into just how and why it sits below the Enyaq made us realise what a fantastic prospect the Elroq would turn out to be.
In short, the Elroq gets all the perks of its big brother in terms of cabin quality, interior space and road manners, but sacrifices 115 litres of boot space, down to a still reasonable 470 litres. And what’s the price of that compromise? Well, like for like, the Elroq is almost £6,000 cheaper than the Enyaq. And given that the Enyaq is already competitively priced against the competition, that shows what a bargain the Elroq is.
Prices for this roomy, comfortable and smartly finished SUV start from just over £31,000, making this a staggering amount of car for the cash. That gets you a fairly modest 52kWh battery, but bigger units are available; the 59kWh pack adds a useful 30 miles of range, to a total of 266 miles, while the 85 powertrain is capable of as much as 355 miles on a charge. There’s even a slightly bonkers hot vRS model, complete with lurid ‘Hyper Green’ paint and a 5.4-second 0-62mph time. There really is something for all the family.
Our choice
- Skoda Elroq SE L 60 (£33,360)
For most buyers, the SE L 60 will be all the car they’ll ever need. An official range of up to 266 miles will cover off even longer journeys, while standard sat-nav, all-round parking sensors, plus a heated steering wheel and front seats, mean that it’s generously kitted out, too.
Commended
Dacia Bigster
The Dacia Bigster does exactly what it says on the tin. It really is big for the cash; prices start at just over £25,000 for a spacious, comfortable five-seat SUV with a boot capacity of up to 677 litres, depending on the powertrain. The options include pure petrol with front or four-wheel drive, and a hybrid that is impressively frugal in everyday driving.
Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y EV was updated for 2025, becoming better than ever. Refinements to the powertrain boosted its already impressive efficiency, but it was the changes to the chassis, which have vastly improved refinement and ride comfort, that please us most. As ever, Tesla’s Supercharger network is unbeatable, too.
