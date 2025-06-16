New Skoda Elroq vRS 2025 review: hot SUV is good but lacks some sparkle
As good as the new Skoda Elroq vRS is, it’s hard to recommend it over lesser models in the impressive EV’s range
Verdict
The Skoda Elroq vRS is, fundamentally, a really good car. The thing is, it’s almost impossible to recommend alongside the already brilliant standard model; it doesn’t feel significantly harder, sharper or faster, plus the styling upgrades are so subtle only the keenest eye will spot what’s lurking beneath the skin. When it comes to the Elroq, basic really is best.
The Skoda Elroq is set to be another runaway success for the Czech car maker. The company has taken 70,000 orders in nine months, and it was Europe’s best-selling electric car in April.
The firm’s sporty vRS brand continues to flourish, too; almost half a million models – across the Fabia, Octavia, Kodiaq and Enyaq nameplates – have left the factory with the hallowed badge on the back, and the story looks set to continue with its next instalment: the Elroq vRS.
Except, as you’ll notice here, the Elroq doesn’t get a vRS badge on the back – only on the front wings. The styling for Skoda’s latest sporting hopeful is best described as subdued; apart from our car’s Mamba Green paint (a no-cost option, in case you’re wondering), external changes are largely limited to new bumpers, different wheels, and some gloss-black details for the exterior trim.
Indeed, in some of the specifications we tried on the international launch rotation, you’d be hard-pushed to know that this, the hottest of all Elroqs, is a vRS at all. In Moon White, fitted with the smaller of the two wheel options, it looks – dare we say – a bit boring.
But vRS buyers have long loved that inconspicuous, undercover police-car vibe, and while the Elroq certainly ticks those boxes from the outside, the cabin is a bit bolder. There’s green stitching for the dashboard and steering wheel, and similar-coloured piping for the seats, plus a decent mix of premium-feeling microsuede and artificial leather throughout. Aside from some slightly suspect stitching on the headrests, it appears reassuringly expensive, yet also built to stand the test of time.
We found those seats supportive during our drive, which not only took in the smooth motorways north of Prague, but also some scarred urban roads and rougher sections of the stunning Czech countryside. Yet the Elroq vRS rides very well indeed, even factoring in the top-spec model’s specific suspension tune and stiffer anti-roll bars. We’d opt for the smaller 20-inch wheels (the more visually arresting 21s are a £620 option) if comfort is a concern. It really needn’t be, though.
Elsewhere, the vRS feels more like a slightly faster, slightly sharper version of the standard car than a fully fledged performance flagship. That’s to say it drives neatly even at pace, with a predictable chassis and not much movement in the body. The Dynamic Chassis Control can be adjusted up to 15 ways, and configured just so using the car’s Individual drive mode, and there’s plenty of grip from the wide-section Hankook tyres and dual-motor powertrain, too.
The throttle map is linear, even in Sport, with the car building speed progressively rather than pinning you in your seat like you might expect in something pushing out 335bhp. Officially, 0-62mph takes 5.4 seconds – making this the fastest-accelerating Skoda ever – but we found mid-speed shove the more impressive facet of the vRS’s straight-line performance. With 545Nm of torque, planting your foot for an overtake sees the Elroq surge forward and pass slower-moving traffic with ease.
The steering is well weighted and the brakes are strong, too. There’s good feel through the controls and various settings for the recuperation; the strength can be adjusted on the fly via the steering wheel-mounted paddles, although in Comfort or Normal it resets to a coast every time you re-engage the throttle. In Sport it’ll hold one of the more aggressive settings, but none is powerful enough to bring the car to a complete stop.
Overall then, the Elroq vRS is an easy car to drive quickly, if one that lacks a little when it comes to excitement or on-the-edge thrills. There are no drift modes or simulated gear changes like you might find in alternatives such as the (much more expensive) Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but the Elroq feels more grown up as a result. Admittedly most of this car’s direct rivals – including the mechanically-similar Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, and smaller, less practical Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance – target a similar audience with little ill effect.
One thing we do think is lacking, however, is any kind of synthesised sound for the cabin. It’s a complaint we’ve levelled at the GTX in the past, and is a problem here as well. There are two settings for the Skoda’s low-speed external sound generator, but neither is obvious from inside. As such, it’s very hard to ascertain any sense of speed – only heightened by the Elroq’s excellent refinement – limiting the feeling of exhilaration or connection with the car.
Away from the driving experience, the vRS is as practical and ‘Simply Clever’ as any Elroq, with room inside for a young family and almost everything they want to bring with them. The 470-litre boot is square and wide, while a clever net sealed to the underside of the parcel shelf means you can avoid the faff of cramming the charging cables under the floor. As ever, no one does neat touches quite like Skoda.
Speaking of charging, the vRS boasts the quickest top-up times of any Elroq, with the 185kW enabling a 10 to 80 per cent DC fast charge of its 84kWh (79kWh usable capacity) battery in 26 minutes. The Elroq also comes pre-loaded with Plug & Charge functionality, and the navigation is crammed with charge points that, when a destination has been set, can tell the car to pre-heat the battery for the very best charging performance. AC charging is possible at up to 11kW, meaning if you have access to three-phase electricity – most likely in a work or on-street environment – you can refill the battery to 100 per cent in eight and a half hours.
Skoda claims a range of 339 miles, and on a reasonably warm day in eastern Europe, we returned a decent 3.8 miles/kWh without much effort at all. That’s enough for almost exactly 300 miles of real-world range; more than the aforementioned Volvo manages even on the generous WLTP test cycle. It’s worth noting that an energy-saving heat pump will set you back £1,100; without which, efficiency is likely to take a hit in the colder months.
Yet standard equipment is generous, whichever way you frame it. Every version gets matrix LED headlights, LED rear lights with dynamic indicators, plus the subtle styling cues and at least 20-inch wheels. Acoustic side windows and tinted rear glass are also included, while inside you’ll find sunshades, two-zone climate control, and heated front seats.
The 13-inch widescreen infotainment system is lifted from the standard car, albeit with vRS-specific graphics, and the small instrument cluster is complemented by an augmented-reality head-up display. Every element is crystal clear and super-simple to read; the clinical, does-as-it-says-on-the-tin philosophy is backed up by a row of intuitive shortcut buttons on the centre stack. We found ourselves using these to adjust the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and drive modes on numerous occasions during our test. Other tech highlights include a 12-speaker, 675-watt Canton stereo, wireless phone charging and four USB-C ports.
But here’s the kicker: the Elroq vRS is £4,950 more than the already lavishly-equipped Elroq Sportline with the long-range ‘85’ powertrain. That car is quick (0-62mph in 6.6 seconds), will go a little further (up to 350 miles) on a charge, and to the untrained eye it looks all but identical. If those are compromises you’re willing to make, the smart money would go on the more mundane model.
|Model:
|Skoda Elroq vRS
|Price:
|£46,560
|Powertrain:
|79kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|335bhp/545Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed auto, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.4 seconds
|Top speed:
|111mph
|Range:
|339 miles
|Max charging:
|185kW, 10-80% in 26 mins
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,488/2,148/1,608mm
|On sale:
|Now
