New Skoda Elroq vRS 2025 review: hot SUV is good but lacks some sparkle

Overall then, the Elroq vRS is an easy car to drive quickly, if one that lacks a little when it comes to excitement or on-the-edge thrills. There are no drift modes or simulated gear changes like you might find in alternatives such as the (much more expensive) Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, but the Elroq feels more grown up as a result. Admittedly most of this car’s direct rivals – including the mechanically-similar Volkswagen ID.4 GTX, and smaller, less practical Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance – target a similar audience with little ill effect.

One thing we do think is lacking, however, is any kind of synthesised sound for the cabin. It’s a complaint we’ve levelled at the GTX in the past, and is a problem here as well. There are two settings for the Skoda’s low-speed external sound generator, but neither is obvious from inside. As such, it’s very hard to ascertain any sense of speed – only heightened by the Elroq’s excellent refinement – limiting the feeling of exhilaration or connection with the car.

Away from the driving experience, the vRS is as practical and ‘Simply Clever’ as any Elroq, with room inside for a young family and almost everything they want to bring with them. The 470-litre boot is square and wide, while a clever net sealed to the underside of the parcel shelf means you can avoid the faff of cramming the charging cables under the floor. As ever, no one does neat touches quite like Skoda.

Speaking of charging, the vRS boasts the quickest top-up times of any Elroq, with the 185kW enabling a 10 to 80 per cent DC fast charge of its 84kWh (79kWh usable capacity) battery in 26 minutes. The Elroq also comes pre-loaded with Plug & Charge functionality, and the navigation is crammed with charge points that, when a destination has been set, can tell the car to pre-heat the battery for the very best charging performance. AC charging is possible at up to 11kW, meaning if you have access to three-phase electricity – most likely in a work or on-street environment – you can refill the battery to 100 per cent in eight and a half hours.