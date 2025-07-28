Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

How can we help you?
Buy a CarSell My Car
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 4 is a head-turning EV for a super cool price

The ‘car with no rear window’ is looking seriously cheap on lease right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 28

By:George Armitage
28 Jul 2025
Polestar 4 - cornering, low shot
  • Distinctive design 
  • 385-mile range; high levels of kit
  • Just £346.96 a month 

The Polestar 4 is doing a fantastic job of raising the profile of an already well known and charismatic Swedish electric car brand. It's a seriously desirable electric coupé-SUV that has a lot more going for it than just being 'a car with no rear window'.

Advertisement - Article continues below

One of those is value for money. While Polestar is undoubtedly a premium brand, there are still deals to be had with the 4, such as this one, which sees you taking the keys for less than £350 a month.

Via the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carparison is offering the sleek Swede for £346.96 a month after a modest £4,462.32 initial payment. 

It's a two-year deal with a very reasonable 6,000-miles-a-year cap. But, should you need more, you'll only need to find an extra £15.13 a month to bump this up to 8,000 miles per annum.

This deal is for the entry-level version, but in actual fact, it's the variant that'll appeal to most people, thanks to its long list of standard kit, and more importantly, high driving range. 

The Long Range Single Motor model packs a chunky 100kWh (94kWh useable) battery under its curvy body, giving a claimed range of up to 385 miles. A 200kW maximum DC charging speed means this large pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Meanwhile, the rear-mounted motor gives 268bhp and 343Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-62mph dash in 7.1 seconds. It's sufficiently fast for everyday driving, plus thanks to its smaller 20-inch wheels – compared with the rest of the range – it's the best riding 4 of the lot. 

The entry-level car has a whole wealth of standard equipment. Features such as an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and a six-way passenger seat, ambient lighting, a heat pump, wireless phone charging, along with a Google-based infotainment system are all included. 

Polestar 4 - dashboard, head on

Polestar UK also throws in free metallic paint (silver) and the Plus Pack, which adds a posh Harman Kardon Premium Sound audio system, pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam, and 22kW charging. 

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top Polestar 4 leasing offers from leading providers on our Polestar 4 page.

Deals on Polestar 4 rivals

Tesla Model Y

Tesla Model Y

New in-stock Tesla Model YCash £44,990
New Tesla Model Y

Configure now

Audi Q6

Audi Q6

New in-stock Audi Q6Cash £52,358Avg. savings £9,289
New Audi Q6

Configure now

KIA EV6

KIA EV6

New in-stock KIA EV6Cash £36,235Avg. savings £3,552
New KIA EV6

Configure now

Check out the Polestar 4 deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…

Skip advert
Advertisement
George Armitage

George Armitage is a content editor working on Auto Express, responsible for creating content for both websites. With experience in car sales and classic car restoration, he brings a hands-on passion for motoring to his role.

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers sci-fi styling for under £250 a month
Hyundai Ioniq 6 - full front

Car Deal of the Day: Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers sci-fi styling for under £250 a month

Even EV sceptics will be won over by the Ioniq 6’s funky design, great range and excellent charging. It’s our Deal of the Day for 27 July
News
27 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Enyaq is a fantastic family EV for just £264 a month
Skoda Enyaq front tracking

Car Deal of the Day: Skoda Enyaq is a fantastic family EV for just £264 a month

The Enyaq is one of our favourite electric cars for families, and fantastic value in entry-level guise. It’s our Deal of the Day for 26 July
News
26 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower offers supercar performance for just £282 a month
MG4 XPower tracking

Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower offers supercar performance for just £282 a month

The MG4 is an excellent electric hatch, and the XPower offers extra excitement. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 25
News
25 Jul 2025
Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month
Tesla Model 3 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: Thanks Elon! Tesla Model 3 now under £280 a month

Tesla’s Model 3 still represents the benchmark in the electric saloon car class, and it’s our Deal of the Day for July 24
News
24 Jul 2025

Most Popular

Hyundai reduces prices across its entire EV range
Hyundai Ioniq 5 - front cornering

Hyundai reduces prices across its entire EV range

Korean brand acts swiftly to cut prices on all its electric cars, amid confusion over Government’s grant scheme
News
25 Jul 2025
Congestion Charge EV exemption removal to generate over £75million per year
London congestion charge sign

Congestion Charge EV exemption removal to generate over £75million per year

TfL is planning to raise the Congestion Charge to £18, and EV drivers will have to pay too
News
24 Jul 2025
Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag
Dacia £15k EV design render

Dacia’s baby EV due in 12 months with a tiny £15k price tag

Dacia's new model will be developed in double-quick time, and it'll be built in Europe to avoid China tariffs
News
24 Jul 2025
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content