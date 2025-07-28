Car Deal of the Day: Polestar 4 is a head-turning EV for a super cool price
The ‘car with no rear window’ is looking seriously cheap on lease right now. It’s our Deal of the Day for July 28
- Distinctive design
- 385-mile range; high levels of kit
- Just £346.96 a month
The Polestar 4 is doing a fantastic job of raising the profile of an already well known and charismatic Swedish electric car brand. It's a seriously desirable electric coupé-SUV that has a lot more going for it than just being 'a car with no rear window'.
One of those is value for money. While Polestar is undoubtedly a premium brand, there are still deals to be had with the 4, such as this one, which sees you taking the keys for less than £350 a month.
Via the Auto Express Find a Car service, Carparison is offering the sleek Swede for £346.96 a month after a modest £4,462.32 initial payment.
It's a two-year deal with a very reasonable 6,000-miles-a-year cap. But, should you need more, you'll only need to find an extra £15.13 a month to bump this up to 8,000 miles per annum.
This deal is for the entry-level version, but in actual fact, it's the variant that'll appeal to most people, thanks to its long list of standard kit, and more importantly, high driving range.
The Long Range Single Motor model packs a chunky 100kWh (94kWh useable) battery under its curvy body, giving a claimed range of up to 385 miles. A 200kW maximum DC charging speed means this large pack can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, the rear-mounted motor gives 268bhp and 343Nm of torque, allowing for a 0-62mph dash in 7.1 seconds. It's sufficiently fast for everyday driving, plus thanks to its smaller 20-inch wheels – compared with the rest of the range – it's the best riding 4 of the lot.
The entry-level car has a whole wealth of standard equipment. Features such as an eight-way electrically adjustable driver's seat and a six-way passenger seat, ambient lighting, a heat pump, wireless phone charging, along with a Google-based infotainment system are all included.
Polestar UK also throws in free metallic paint (silver) and the Plus Pack, which adds a posh Harman Kardon Premium Sound audio system, pixel LED headlights with adaptive high beam, and 22kW charging.
The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability.
