Car Deal of the Day: MG4 XPower offers supercar performance for just £282 a month

Dual motors give 429bhp

239-mile range; spacious interior

Just £281.48 a month

An electric hatchback with supercar-baiting performance? That’s the best way to describe the MG4 XPower, as it offers more than 400bhp in a practical five-door package that doesn’t cost the earth.

This deal proves what ridiculously good value this hot MG is. Via the Auto Express Find A Car service, First Vehicle Leasing is currently offering the XPower for a measly £281.48 a month, after an initial payment of £3,727.80.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This four-year deal has a limit of 5,000 miles a year, but that can be revised up to 8,000 for just £14.56 extra a month.

That’s great value when you realise just how potent this car is. MG has revived the XPower name that was reserved for its most powerful models in the early 2000s, and with 429bhp the MG4 XPower is certainly worthy of the famous badge.

Its twin electric motors can fire the five-door hatch to 62mph in a barely believable 3.8 seconds, and 0-30mph takes just 1.7 seconds. Top speed, meanwhile, is 124mph, and there’s even launch control, just like on a supercar.

There’s more to the XPower than just firebreathing performance, though, as its 64kWh battery can give 239 miles of range, according to MG, while a 10-to-80-per-cent top-up at an ultra-rapid charger will take less than 30 minutes.

The XPower gets bespoke 18-inch wheels with orange brake calipers, but other than those there’s little to mark it out from lesser MG4s. The interior is still a nice place to be thanks to plenty of space and good build quality.

The Car Deal of the Day selections we make are taken from our own Auto Express Find A Car deals service, which includes the best current offers from car dealers and leasing companies around the UK. Terms and conditions apply, while prices and offers are subject to change and limited availability. If this deal expires, you can find more top MG4 XPower leasing offers from leading providers on our MG4 XPower page.

Check out the MG4 XPower deal or take a look at our previous Car Deal of the Day selection here…