New MG4 EV could be sold alongside the existing model in the UK
The newer MG4 is compatible with semi solid-state batteries
The MG4 has been a focal point for the Chinese-owned brand’s success in the UK’s all-electric market – and it seems you can’t get too much of a good thing, because MG could bring the Chinese-market MG4 over here too.
Speaking to Auto Express at the recent launch of the IM5 and IM6, MG’s Head of Product and Planning, David Allison, said the Chinese MG4 “hasn’t been confirmed for the UK market, but it’s not unusual for China-specific models to come to the UK.” Asked if MG’s UK operations wouldn’t say no to the Chinese MG4, he said, “You could speculate that”.
Allison’s latest comments appear to show MG is warming to the idea of bringing China’s MG4 here, after he told us in March: “There are lots of cars under the SAIC umbrella and with an MG badge that are sold around the world that we don’t sell here.”
The Chinese-spec MG4 was revealed earlier this year and it’s slightly larger than the European MG4 and on a different platform; the European model shares its underpinnings with the new MGS5 small electric SUV. These differences could be large enough to see the Chinese MG4 sit alongside the European version. “We need to balance the success the existing MG4 has had already”, Allison said. “If we were to bring the [Chinese] MG4 to the UK, we’d have to make sure it enhances the existing line-up. We would also look to bring it in as an enhancement rather than a replacement.”
While the Chinese MG4 shares a badge with its namesake in Europe, its design and technical underpinnings are vastly different. Our MG4 is rear-wheel drive (or four-wheel drive in XPower dual-motor guise), but the Chinese car gets a 160bhp front-mounted electric motor. The reason for this is that the newer car sits on a fresh platform that caters to a relatively conventional battery with LFP chemistry - although it can also house a semi-solid-state battery, according to MG.
We don’t expect the semi-solid battery to arrive on the MG4 for a few years at least, so in the meantime it’ll go on sale in China this summer with that LFP battery - the capacity of which hasn’t been announced yet. Thanks to patent filings, we know the Chinese MG4 is lighter than the car we get here at 1,485kg compared with 1,635kg, which will surely help bolster range figures.
If you can't wait for a new MG4 to hit the UK
The new Chinese hatchback is a lot less aggressively and sportily styled than our MG4, particularly at the front, which has a softer, more rounded nose, less pronounced air intakes and a much smaller, body-coloured splitter on the bumper. The headlights are smaller too, but the traditional, chrome MG octagon badge remains. Despite its lower weight, the Chinese MG4 is also 108mm longer than our version, and its wheelbase, height and width are also slightly larger. Given that MG axed the MG5 estate last year, it would make sense for the larger MG4 to adopt that name in the UK, especially as parent company SAIC still holds the trademark.
If the new MG4 does come over here to sit alongside the existing model, MG may well look to update the current MG4 to keep it looking and feeling fresh. That shared architecture between the MG4 and S5 EV should mean the updated tech and cabin improvements in the fresher S5 will find their way onto the MG4 later this year, as it reaches its third birthday. The changes are likely to include the 12.8-inch touchscreen. The S5 also has a set of physical knobs and buttons for easier adjustment of controls such as the volume and climate settings, which we can expect to cross over into the MG4.
