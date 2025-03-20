While the Chinese MG4 shares a badge with its namesake in Europe, its design and technical underpinnings are vastly different. Our MG4 is rear-wheel drive (or four-wheel drive in XPower dual-motor guise), but the Chinese car gets a 160bhp front-mounted electric motor. The reason for this is that the newer car sits on a fresh platform that caters to a relatively conventional battery with LFP chemistry - although it can also house a semi-solid-state battery, according to MG.

We don’t expect the semi-solid battery to arrive on the MG4 for a few years at least, so in the meantime it’ll go on sale in China this summer with that LFP battery - the capacity of which hasn’t been announced yet. Thanks to patent filings, we know the Chinese MG4 is lighter than the car we get here at 1,485kg compared with 1,635kg, which will surely help bolster range figures.

The new Chinese hatchback is a lot less aggressively and sportily styled than our MG4, particularly at the front, which has a softer, more rounded nose, less pronounced air intakes and a much smaller, body-coloured splitter on the bumper. The headlights are smaller too, but the traditional, chrome MG octagon badge remains. Despite its lower weight, the Chinese MG4 is also 108mm longer than our version, and its wheelbase, height and width are also slightly larger. Given that MG axed the MG5 estate last year, it would make sense for the larger MG4 to adopt that name in the UK, especially as parent company SAIC still holds the trademark.

If the new MG4 does come over here to sit alongside the existing model, MG may well look to update the current MG4 to keep it looking and feeling fresh. That shared architecture between the MG4 and S5 EV should mean the updated tech and cabin improvements in the fresher S5 will find their way onto the MG4 later this year, as it reaches its third birthday. The changes are likely to include the 12.8-inch touchscreen. The S5 also has a set of physical knobs and buttons for easier adjustment of controls such as the volume and climate settings, which we can expect to cross over into the MG4.

