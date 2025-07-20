Chinese cars will take over as Britain’s best sellers

Of the Germans, Audi is down 18 per cent, BMW six and Mercedes seven. But Volkswagen is up 13 and Porsche has improved by five, thereby overtaking volume brands Citroen, Fiat and Suzuki, with Honda and SEAT likely to be passed in the coming months.

More importantly as far as Britain and its workers are concerned, the rise and rise of Porsche and its 9,531 sales in the first six months of 2025 compares with just 1,725 for arch-rival Jaguar (down 84 per cent), which hasn’t sold a single new car for months. Ineos is down 10, while Land Rover and MINI are up seven and two respectively. Low-volume Bentley (up 12) is now the fastest-growing (in percentage terms) British car firm.

Advertisement - Article continues below

But the most significant performers in the UK from January to June have been China and its car makers. Dramatic examples include BYD, whose sales are 568 per cent higher than this time last year, thereby enabling it to overtake countless firms from Britain, mainland Europe, South Korea, North America and Japan (Mazda included).

Sales for Jaecoo and Omoda have skyrocketed in 2025 from zero to several thousand each. Also just starting from scratch are Leapmotor and XPeng, who are both already selling hundreds of new models, with sales of thousands, then tens of thousands, planned. Skywell has just landed here, too. And in recent days there’s been official confirmation that the Geely and Chery brands are also en route to Blighty.

The next logical step is for China to take over as the nation that tops the UK’s new-car sales chart. With its resources and vehicles at the right retail prices, it’s not a case of if Chinese cars collectively take over as the best sellers in Britain. It’s when.

Did you know you can sell your car through Auto Express? We’ll help you get a great price and find a great deal on a new car, too.