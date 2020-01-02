The Dacia Duster hybrid further up is closest to the MG ZS in spirit and a more likeable and marginally more economical car overall, but the ZS impressively undercuts it on price. Hybrid versions of the Renault Captur, Nissan Juke, Peugeot 2008 and others are also worth considering, but few are as affordable as the MG.

Latest MG HS deals

The top 10 best hybrids to buy now

Click the links below to jump and read the mini-reviews...

How we choose the best hybrid cars

Our expert road testers have tested every hybrid car on the market over hundreds of miles, and because the focus of these cars is very much on cutting costs we pay particular attention to the real-world fuel economy we can achieve. You’ll find the results of our testing in our in-depth reviews and you can rest assured that the best hybrids we select do a better job of matching their official fuel efficiency figures in the real world than some of the alternatives.

We also look for a smooth and natural-feeling hybrid system that intelligently shifts between power sources without much impact on the driver. A good hybrid should offer excellent refinement and low noise levels but also strong electrically-assisted performance. Otherwise it’s largely the factors we look for in any car; build quality, space, practical design and user-friendly technology.

How to choose the best hybrid car

As we’ve seen above, hybrid cars come in a wide range of different shapes and sizes, although the full hybrid technology that we’re concentrating on here does tend to be more common in small to mid-size models. Plug-in hybrid systems, that can travel much further on purely electric power, are more regularly found in larger, more expensive cars these days but there are exceptions. Here are the key issues to consider when considering a hybrid car to help you arrive at the right decision.

Running costs

Regardless of the car type, the big appeal of a hybrid tends to be cutting costs. Buyers will look to hybrids for the improved fuel economy that electrical engine assistance can deliver. Because most hybrid powertrains are offered as part of a range of engine options that also includes non-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, it’s important to consider whether the fuel economy savings of a hybrid car will outweigh the extra cost of buying it in the first place.

Hybrid tech will cost more so you need to do enough mileage over the course of your ownership period to make that extra outlay worthwhile compared to a cheaper non-hybrid option.

Driving experience

There are, of course, other benefits to having a hybrid car beyond saving fuel. Hybrids can run purely on electric power at low speeds and some can drive for a few miles without engaging the petrol engine at all. This helps cut noise levels in the cabin and around town for a more relaxed driving experience. It’s also good for local air pollution.