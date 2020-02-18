Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
In-depth reviews

BMW 1 Series review

The latest BMW 1 Series is still a great family hatchback that’s built well and fine to drive, although practicality isn’t the best

By:Alastair Crooks
24 Sep 2024
BMW 1 Series 2024 facelift - front32
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Price
£31,075 - £47,825
SPECIFICATIONS
  • Engaging handling
  • Solid interior
  • High levels of standard technology
  • Small boot on MHEVs
  • Laggy infotainment
  • Two-engine line up
Find your BMW 1 Series
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
Buy with CarwowBuy with Carwow
Avg. Carwow saving £2,637 off RRP
Buy with Carwow
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
From:£310 pm
Leasing deals link
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Fast, no-nonsense car selling
Value my car
Advertisement

Is the BMW 1 Series a good car?

The BMW 1 Series remains a solid entry in the premium hatchback segment thanks to its dynamic driving experience, well-built cabin and strong efficiency. While the 120 mild-hybrid and the M135 hot hatch are equipped with impressive powertrains, we’d like a bit more choice when it comes to the 1 Series’ engine line-up. Rear passenger space isn’t class-leading and neither is the boot capacity in mild-hybrid form. Exterior design of the new 2024 model is a departure from the norm for BMW and might not appeal to traditional customers, though keen pricing against premium rivals from Audi and Mercedes is a plus point.

Key specs 
Fuel typePetrol/mild-hybrid
Body styleHatchback
Powertrain1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder + MHEV
2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
SafetyN/A
WarrantyThree-year, unlimited mileage

How much does the BMW 1 Series cost?

Given BMW’s position as a premium car maker, the 1 Series goes up against the likes of the Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3, although lower-trim versions overlap with well equipped, less upmarket hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf, Honda Civic, Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla and SEAT Leon.  

Advertisement - Article continues below

BMW has sold over three million 1 Series models since it launched over 20 years ago, but rather than gradually evolving the car during that time, the firm has reworked the drivetrain and the looks, plus made some pretty significant changes with the naming strategy in recent years. In 2024, the design of the 1 Series was heavily revised with a new grille arriving alongside a completely different front bumper and thinner headlight clusters. The rear lights have also been redesigned, and there’s a new bumper at the back, too. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests

BMW dropped the ‘i’ designation from the 120 and M135 in 2024, and this strategy is set to roll out to other models in the range, with the reason being that the company does not want customers to confuse its all-electric i-badged cars with petrol-powered models. The 1 Series range of trim levels follows a familiar structure to most other BMWs, and features the entry-level Sport, mid-range M Sport and range-topping M model, known as the M135. 

Just over £31,000 gets you into the most basic 1 Series Sport, with the M Sport starting at around £33,000. These only come with a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-litre and a new mild-hybrid system, which combined produce 168bhp and 280Nm of torque. The 120 manages to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 7.8 seconds. As part of the 2024 update, the 1 Series ditched the six-speed manual gearbox, and now gets a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard.

Advertisement - Article continues below

The M135 is referred to as the ‘M model’ and is the sportiest iteration of the 1 Series. It starts at around £43,000 and rivals hot hatches such as the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Volkswagen Golf R. As with those cars, the M135 gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sending power to all four wheels. Power is pretty similar too, at 296bhp, for a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The updated 1 Series comes with a new dual-screen display, a new steering wheel and a completely reshaped dashboard layout. There’s also no rotary controller in the centre console for iDrive anymore. 

As standard, the base Sport model receives 17-inch wheels, heated seats, electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, including BMW Maps and cloud-based navigation. The dual-screen infotainment system comes with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in.

M Sport adds a body kit consisting of new bumpers front and rear, redesigned side skirts, 18-inch wheels, sport seats trimmed in Alcantara, an M Sport steering wheel and BMW M colour stitching on the dash. 

Engines, performance & drive

The loss of rear-wheel drive gives the 1 Series a new dimension of performance. It’s not as lairy as it once was, but the controlled nature of the four-wheel-drive system in the M135 is enjoyable. The standard 120 remains the family hatchback to beat in terms of driving fun. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' engines, performance and drive...

MPG, emissions & running costs

The BMW betters most of its close rivals for efficiency and emissions levels are fairly decent for this sector. There’s no plug-in hybrid, however, and the loss of the 118d and 120d diesels is a real shame. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' MPG, emissions and running costs...

Interior, design & technology

The build quality inside the BMW 1 Series is the best you’ll find in any family hatchback on sale. We’re not overly convinced by the usability of the new touchscreen-orientated dash, though, and the latest operating system isn’t the quickest around. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' interior, design and technology...

Boot space, comfort & practicality

It’s bigger than ever, yet the 1 Series still feels a little cramped in places. Tall adults won’t be too happy in the rear on long journeys, and the fact the battery in the mild-hybrid version reduces boot space by 80 litres is pretty poor. Brilliant seats for the front occupants claw back some marks. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' boot space, comfort and practicality...

Reliability & safety

The 1 Series is yet to go under Euro NCAP testing, although we don’t expect any horror stories. The body is the same as on the old car, which scored five stars, and there’s plenty of safety technology on board. Owners’ experiences suggest the 1 Series is pretty reliable too. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' reliability and safety...

Frequently Asked Questions

Three years or 60,000 miles.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Continue ReadingEngines, performance and drive

Which Is Best

Cheapest

  • Name
    120 Sport 5dr Step Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £31,075

Most Economical

  • Name
    120 Sport 5dr Step Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £31,075

Fastest

  • Name
    M135 xDrive 5dr Step Auto
  • Gearbox type
    Semi-auto
  • Price
    £43,000
In This Review
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

More on 1 Series

Show me:
​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models
Header image of the best-selling cars for August 2024

​Best-selling cars 2024: the UK’s top 10 most popular models

These are the country’s most popular cars of the year so far, but which is in pole position?
Best cars & vans
5 Sep 2024
Best project cars 2024
Best project cars - header image

Best project cars 2024

Grab your toolkit and get stuck in as we reveal the best project cars to buy right now
Best cars & vans
21 Aug 2024
Most reliable small cars to buy 2024
Most reliable small cars - header image

Most reliable small cars to buy 2024

We reveal the most reliable small cars you can buy, according to our latest Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
17 Jul 2024
Most reliable family cars to buy 2024
Most reliable family cars - header image

Most reliable family cars to buy 2024

These are the most reliable family cars you can buy, according to our Driver Power survey
Best cars & vans
10 Jul 2024
New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech
BMW 1 Series - front studio

New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech

The baby BMW goes under the knife, surfacing with a completely new look, a more hi-tech interior and upgraded engines
News
4 Jun 2024
New 2023 BMW 1 Series facelift caught testing on the Nurburgring
2023 BMW 1 Series (camouflaged) - front action

New 2023 BMW 1 Series facelift caught testing on the Nurburgring

BMW’s premium hatchback will get a complete redesign and new technology
News
9 Jun 2023
Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review
BMW M135i and Porsche Macan T - front tracking

Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review

Can a performance SUV compete with a four-wheel-drive hot hatch for driving fun? We find out, courtesy of Porsche and BMW
Car group tests
27 Feb 2023
Cupra Leon vs BMW 118i vs Mazda 3: 2023 group test review
Cupra Leon, BMW 118i and Mazda 3 - front static

Cupra Leon vs BMW 118i vs Mazda 3: 2023 group test review

They’re not hot hatches, but these three models from Cupra, BMW and Mazda still have sporty pretensions
Car group tests
4 Feb 2023
New BMW M135i 2022 review
BMW M135i - front tracking

New BMW M135i 2022 review

A UK drive in the refreshed M135i further proves BMW’s improvements have worked nicely, but be aware that your configurator choices have a sizeable in…
Road tests
30 Nov 2022
Used BMW 1 Series (Mk3, 2019-date) review
Used BMW 1 Series Mk3 - front

Used BMW 1 Series (Mk3, 2019-date) review

A full used buyer’s guide on the BMW 1 Series covering the 1 Series Mk3 that has been on sale since 2019
Used car tests
20 May 2022
BMW M135i xDrive updated for 2022 with chassis tweaks
BMW M135i xDrive - front

BMW M135i xDrive updated for 2022 with chassis tweaks

BMW says its revisions have made the M135i even sharper to drive – and there’s a new enhanced driving sound for the car’s stereo
News
20 Oct 2021
Skip advert
Advertisement
Used BMW 1 Series (Mk2, 2011-2019) review
Used BMW 1 Series Mk2 - front static

Used BMW 1 Series (Mk2, 2011-2019) review

The Mk2 BMW 1 Series is not the roomiest small hatchback, but fun handling and efficient running make up for it
Used car tests
20 Oct 2021
BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI
BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI

BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI

The new BMW 128ti goes up against the latest iteration of the car that kicked off the hatch segment - the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Car group tests
27 Feb 2021
New BMW 128ti to take on VW Golf with 261bhp

New BMW 128ti to take on VW Golf with 261bhp

The new BMW 128ti revives the brand’s famous ‘ti’ badge after a 15-year hiatus
News
6 Oct 2020
New BMW 128ti prototype review

New BMW 128ti prototype review

The new BMW 128ti has its sight set on the Volkswagen Golf GTI
Road tests
15 Sep 2020
BMW 118i M Sport: long-term test review

BMW 118i M Sport: long-term test review

Final report: our BMW 118i hatch offers the upmarket appeal and fun drive that the firm is famous for
Long-term tests
29 Apr 2020
New BMW 1 Series 2019 review
BMW 1 Series - front

New BMW 1 Series 2019 review

The new BMW 1 Series has switched to front-wheel drive, but it feels more sophisticated than ever from behind the wheel
Road tests
6 Jan 2020
BMW 1 Series vs Mercedes A-Class vs Volkswagen Golf

BMW 1 Series vs Mercedes A-Class vs Volkswagen Golf

We pitch the new BMW 1 Series against the Mercedes A-Class and Volkswagen Golf
Car group tests
26 Oct 2019
BMW 1 Series (2012-2019) review
BMW 116d EfficientDynamics - cornering

BMW 1 Series (2012-2019) review

It's not the roomiest small hatch, but fun handling and efficient running make up for it
In-depth reviews
3 Oct 2019
New BMW M135i 2019 review
BMW M135i 2019

New BMW M135i 2019 review

BMW's M135i 1 Series hot hatch moves to XDrive all-wheel drive in its latest all-new form. What's it like on the road?
Road tests
17 Jul 2019
New BMW 118d Sport 2019 review
BMW 1 Series 2019 front tracking

New BMW 118d Sport 2019 review

BMW's 1 Series family hatch has gone front-wheel drive. What does that mean for its rivalry with the A3 and A-Class?
Road tests
16 Jul 2019
BMW M won’t prioritise Mercedes A45 S, Audi RS3 rival
New BMW M135i 2019 1 Series tracking

BMW M won’t prioritise Mercedes A45 S, Audi RS3 rival

A high-performance BMW 1 Series to rival the Mercedes-AMG A45 S and Audi RS3 looks unlikely according to BMW bosses
News
18 Jun 2019
New BMW 1 Series revealed: specs, pricing and full details
New BMW 1 Series 2019

New BMW 1 Series revealed: specs, pricing and full details

BMW's new 2019 1 Series targets the VW Golf, going front-wheel drive for the very first time. On sale now priced from £24,430.
News
26 May 2019
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content