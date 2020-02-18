BMW 1 Series review
The latest BMW 1 Series is still a great family hatchback that’s built well and fine to drive, although practicality isn’t the best
Is the BMW 1 Series a good car?
The BMW 1 Series remains a solid entry in the premium hatchback segment thanks to its dynamic driving experience, well-built cabin and strong efficiency. While the 120 mild-hybrid and the M135 hot hatch are equipped with impressive powertrains, we’d like a bit more choice when it comes to the 1 Series’ engine line-up. Rear passenger space isn’t class-leading and neither is the boot capacity in mild-hybrid form. Exterior design of the new 2024 model is a departure from the norm for BMW and might not appeal to traditional customers, though keen pricing against premium rivals from Audi and Mercedes is a plus point.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol/mild-hybrid
|Body style
|Hatchback
|Powertrain
|1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder + MHEV
2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder
|Safety
|N/A
|Warranty
|Three-year, unlimited mileage
How much does the BMW 1 Series cost?
Given BMW’s position as a premium car maker, the 1 Series goes up against the likes of the Mercedes A-Class and Audi A3, although lower-trim versions overlap with well equipped, less upmarket hatches such as the Volkswagen Golf, Honda Civic, Ford Focus, Toyota Corolla and SEAT Leon.
BMW has sold over three million 1 Series models since it launched over 20 years ago, but rather than gradually evolving the car during that time, the firm has reworked the drivetrain and the looks, plus made some pretty significant changes with the naming strategy in recent years. In 2024, the design of the 1 Series was heavily revised with a new grille arriving alongside a completely different front bumper and thinner headlight clusters. The rear lights have also been redesigned, and there’s a new bumper at the back, too.
More reviews
Car group tests
- Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review
- Cupra Leon vs BMW 118i vs Mazda 3: 2023 group test review
- BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests
BMW dropped the ‘i’ designation from the 120 and M135 in 2024, and this strategy is set to roll out to other models in the range, with the reason being that the company does not want customers to confuse its all-electric i-badged cars with petrol-powered models. The 1 Series range of trim levels follows a familiar structure to most other BMWs, and features the entry-level Sport, mid-range M Sport and range-topping M model, known as the M135.
Just over £31,000 gets you into the most basic 1 Series Sport, with the M Sport starting at around £33,000. These only come with a turbocharged three-cylinder 1.5-litre and a new mild-hybrid system, which combined produce 168bhp and 280Nm of torque. The 120 manages to complete the 0-62mph sprint in 7.8 seconds. As part of the 2024 update, the 1 Series ditched the six-speed manual gearbox, and now gets a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard.
The M135 is referred to as the ‘M model’ and is the sportiest iteration of the 1 Series. It starts at around £43,000 and rivals hot hatches such as the Audi S3, Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Volkswagen Golf R. As with those cars, the M135 gets a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine sending power to all four wheels. Power is pretty similar too, at 296bhp, for a 0-62mph time of 4.9 seconds.
The updated 1 Series comes with a new dual-screen display, a new steering wheel and a completely reshaped dashboard layout. There’s also no rotary controller in the centre console for iDrive anymore.
As standard, the base Sport model receives 17-inch wheels, heated seats, electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, including BMW Maps and cloud-based navigation. The dual-screen infotainment system comes with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in.
M Sport adds a body kit consisting of new bumpers front and rear, redesigned side skirts, 18-inch wheels, sport seats trimmed in Alcantara, an M Sport steering wheel and BMW M colour stitching on the dash.
Engines, performance & drive
The loss of rear-wheel drive gives the 1 Series a new dimension of performance. It’s not as lairy as it once was, but the controlled nature of the four-wheel-drive system in the M135 is enjoyable. The standard 120 remains the family hatchback to beat in terms of driving fun. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' engines, performance and drive...
MPG, emissions & running costs
The BMW betters most of its close rivals for efficiency and emissions levels are fairly decent for this sector. There’s no plug-in hybrid, however, and the loss of the 118d and 120d diesels is a real shame. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' MPG, emissions and running costs...
Interior, design & technology
The build quality inside the BMW 1 Series is the best you’ll find in any family hatchback on sale. We’re not overly convinced by the usability of the new touchscreen-orientated dash, though, and the latest operating system isn’t the quickest around. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' interior, design and technology...
Boot space, comfort & practicality
It’s bigger than ever, yet the 1 Series still feels a little cramped in places. Tall adults won’t be too happy in the rear on long journeys, and the fact the battery in the mild-hybrid version reduces boot space by 80 litres is pretty poor. Brilliant seats for the front occupants claw back some marks. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' boot space, comfort and practicality...
Reliability & safety
The 1 Series is yet to go under Euro NCAP testing, although we don’t expect any horror stories. The body is the same as on the old car, which scored five stars, and there’s plenty of safety technology on board. Owners’ experiences suggest the 1 Series is pretty reliable too. Read more about the BMW 1 Series' reliability and safety...
Frequently Asked Questions
Three years or 60,000 miles.
Which Is Best
Cheapest
- Name120 Sport 5dr Step Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£31,075
Most Economical
- Name120 Sport 5dr Step Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£31,075
Fastest
- NameM135 xDrive 5dr Step Auto
- Gearbox typeSemi-auto
- Price£43,000