BMW 1 Series review

The updated 1 Series comes with a new dual-screen display, a new steering wheel and a completely reshaped dashboard layout. There’s also no rotary controller in the centre console for iDrive anymore.

As standard, the base Sport model receives 17-inch wheels, heated seats, electrically folding door mirrors, automatic air-conditioning, and BMW’s Live Cockpit Plus, including BMW Maps and cloud-based navigation. The dual-screen infotainment system comes with integrated Apple CarPlay and Android Auto built in.

M Sport adds a body kit consisting of new bumpers front and rear, redesigned side skirts, 18-inch wheels, sport seats trimmed in Alcantara, an M Sport steering wheel and BMW M colour stitching on the dash.

Engines, performance & drive

The loss of rear-wheel drive gives the 1 Series a new dimension of performance. It's not as lairy as it once was, but the controlled nature of the four-wheel-drive system in the M135 is enjoyable. The standard 120 remains the family hatchback to beat in terms of driving fun.

MPG, emissions & running costs

The BMW betters most of its close rivals for efficiency and emissions levels are fairly decent for this sector. There's no plug-in hybrid, however, and the loss of the 118d and 120d diesels is a real shame.

Interior, design & technology

The build quality inside the BMW 1 Series is the best you'll find in any family hatchback on sale. We're not overly convinced by the usability of the new touchscreen-orientated dash, though, and the latest operating system isn't the quickest around.

Boot space, comfort & practicality

It's bigger than ever, yet the 1 Series still feels a little cramped in places. Tall adults won't be too happy in the rear on long journeys, and the fact the battery in the mild-hybrid version reduces boot space by 80 litres is pretty poor. Brilliant seats for the front occupants claw back some marks.

Reliability & safety

The 1 Series is yet to go under Euro NCAP testing, although we don't expect any horror stories. The body is the same as on the old car, which scored five stars, and there's plenty of safety technology on board. Owners' experiences suggest the 1 Series is pretty reliable too.