Is the BMW M135 a good car?

While BMW is famous for its rear-wheel-drive M division cars, four-wheel drive is now much more common across the line-up than it used to be. Most of the xDrive-equipped M models still have a bias towards the back axle, but the M135 (which is now shorn of its ‘i’ suffix to help differentiate it from BMW’s electric offerings) has a character that’s markedly different from the rest of the range. That’s not to say it’s no fun, though, because it’s still one of the most engaging hot hatchbacks around.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Enough revisions have been made to the updated car for BMW to give it a new model code – changing from F40 to F70 – and the tweaks are largely positive. The styling is less awkward, although it can look a little anonymous when configured in some specifications. Enhancements to the chassis and powertrain when compared with the outgoing car help the M135 to battle it out with the best four-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks currently available.

Key specs Fuel type Petrol Body style Five-door hatchback Powertrain 2.0-litre turbo petrol auto, four-wheel drive Safety Five stars Euro NCAP (F40 generation, 2019) Warranty Three years/unlimited miles

How much does the BMW M135 cost?

Given that it’s the flagship of the 1 Series range, the BMW M135 is pricey, and starts from around £43,000. However, that gets you behind the wheel of a great-handling four-wheel-drive hot hatch, and you don’t necessarily have to spend any more on it to improve things.