BMW M135 review
A new look and a revised powertrain for the BMW M135 improve the flagship of the 1 Series range
Is the BMW M135 a good car?
While BMW is famous for its rear-wheel-drive M division cars, four-wheel drive is now much more common across the line-up than it used to be. Most of the xDrive-equipped M models still have a bias towards the back axle, but the M135 (which is now shorn of its ‘i’ suffix to help differentiate it from BMW’s electric offerings) has a character that’s markedly different from the rest of the range. That’s not to say it’s no fun, though, because it’s still one of the most engaging hot hatchbacks around.
Enough revisions have been made to the updated car for BMW to give it a new model code – changing from F40 to F70 – and the tweaks are largely positive. The styling is less awkward, although it can look a little anonymous when configured in some specifications. Enhancements to the chassis and powertrain when compared with the outgoing car help the M135 to battle it out with the best four-wheel-drive hot hatchbacks currently available.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol
|Body style
|Five-door hatchback
|Powertrain
|2.0-litre turbo petrol auto, four-wheel drive
|Safety
|Five stars Euro NCAP (F40 generation, 2019)
|Warranty
|Three years/unlimited miles
How much does the BMW M135 cost?
Given that it’s the flagship of the 1 Series range, the BMW M135 is pricey, and starts from around £43,000. However, that gets you behind the wheel of a great-handling four-wheel-drive hot hatch, and you don’t necessarily have to spend any more on it to improve things.
A lot of people will welcome the return of a less challenging grille at the front of the 1 Series, but if you want your M135 to stand out from the crowd, we’d recommend speccing bigger 19-inch wheels and one of the more distinctive paint options.
In standard guise the hot model has a bit of a nondescript look – except at the rear, where the tailgate spoiler and quad exhausts let others know what they’ve just been overtaken by. Two matt finishes – Frozen Portimao Blue or Frozen Pure Grey – improve matters, although they cost around £2,000 extra.
The M135 badge means there’s just one powerplant available, but BMW has long since abandoned the formula where the numbers indicate the size of the engine under the bonnet. Here you’ll find a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit that makes 296bhp and 400Nm of torque - figures that wouldn’t look shabby from a 3.5-litre powerplant.
Drive is sent to all four wheels via an xDrive system, but this is set up with a front-wheel bias, which might be a surprise to M car fans, as well as owners of the previous rear-drive M135i/M140i models. There’s a twin-clutch transmission, too, with no manual option available.
Apart from visual upgrades, BMW also offers an M Dynamic Pack for around £3,000 that adds a dynamic chassis set-up, forged alloy wheels, M Sport seats and the same brakes as the larger M3, Shadow Line headlight trim and gloss black exterior accents. Other bundles of options include the Technology Pack, which costs around £1,500 and brings adaptive LED headlights with main-beam assist, wireless phone charging and an auto-dimming rear-view mirror. The Technology Pack Plus also adds a head-up display, online connectivity and park assist for around £1,250 on top of that.
Engines, performance & drive
The latest BMW M135 uses the same 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine as the pre-facelift car. However, BMW has tweaked it to meet emissions legislation, so it has less power and torque than before, down from 302bhp/420Nm to 296bhp/400Nm.
To make up for this, the old car’s eight-speed automatic has been swapped for a seven-speed twin-clutch semi-auto that’s designed to deliver faster shifts and quicker responses. The changes mean 0-62mph takes just 0.1 seconds longer, at 4.9 seconds, while the newcomer’s top speed remains electronically limited to 155mph.
The last car’s UKL2 platform is retained, too, but BMW has given it an overhaul to improve the M135’s handling. One major update is that adaptive dampers are now fitted as standard, while the chassis has been stiffened and the suspension geometry has been revised to deliver an even more engaging drive.
Fuel-saving mild-hybrid technology is also included, along with a 48-volt system that incorporates stop-start and energy recovery to help take some load off the engine.
While the standard-fit adaptive dampers mean you can dial back the intensity of the M135’s ride, it’s still a relatively firm car at low speeds. The stiff chassis tends to thump into potholes, although the quick steering rack means it’s easy to avoid them in the first place.
Standard-fit parking sensors and a reversing camera are on offer to help with low-speed manoeuvres, while the engine’s docile nature at low revs means it’s just as easy to manage as a less powerful 1 Series.
At higher speeds, the M135’s ride improves, although the car still tends to follow the road surface rather than absorbing smaller lumps and bumps. The Comfort setting is soft enough that passengers won’t complain about the harsh ride, while switching to Sport mode offers a sharper focus when you’re attacking a twisting road.
There’s little body roll in corners, and chassis grip is strong. There’s a front-end bias to the four-wheel drive system, with the sharp steering and keen turn-in encouraging you to lean on the car’s nose when heading into bends, while a more neutral bias on corner exit sees the car fire down the next straight with the minimum of fuss.
And fire away it does, with strong acceleration through the rev range, while the gearbox delivers quick shifts. Manual mode is responsive, while the Sport setting for the automatic gearbox sees the shifts thump home when changing up while keeping your foot on the throttle.
If only the engine sounded as sporty as the M135 feels overall. There’s a bland, droning note from the exhaust, and while artificial sounds are piped into the cabin, they don’t do the car many favours – at least they’re easy enough to switch off.
The brakes deliver strong performance, while BMW also offers the £3,000 M Dynamic Pack that adds the larger drilled discs from the M3. These deliver consistent stopping power that should stand up to the rigours of track use.
While the M135 is stiff, it’s reasonably settled at motorway speeds. There’s some road noise from the wide tyres, but overall it’s a competent cruiser that offers decent comfort. There’s a bit of a shudder from the body when the gearbox kicks down, but the wide torque spread means this doesn’t happen that often on the motorway.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|BMW M135
|296bhp
|4.9 seconds
|155mph (electronically limited)
MPG, emissions & running costs
One advantage that the M135 has over rivals such as the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A 35 is that it starts at a lower price. At £43,000, it’s roughly £4,000 less than these two, and while that might still seem expensive for a five-door hatchback, apart from a Toyota GR Yaris, there aren’t many cars at this price point that can deliver the same kind of driving thrills.
As well as being famous for building cars that are entertaining to drive, BMW has also made a reputation for itself as a maker of efficient machines. And while the M135 majors on the former rather than the latter, it still delivers reasonable returns for a performance car. We saw fuel economy of 33.4mpg during our time with the car, which compares favourably with the official figure of 36.7mpg. Achieve our numbers, and the M135 offers a range of up to 360 miles, but this will quickly fall if you regularly use the car’s full potential.
A list price in excess of £40,000 means that the M135 is subject to the luxury car road tax premium, so it costs £600 in annual duty from years two to six. But given that all of its main rivals exceed the same mark, there’s no disadvantage in choosing the BMW.
You’re unlikely to be looking at an M135 if you’re in the market for a company car, because it sits in the highest 37 per cent tax bracket, so it incurs hefty annual bills.
Performance models always pay a penalty when it comes to insurance, and the M135 sits in Group 29 when the standard 120 model is in Group 21. However, it’s still in a lower group than the Audi S3 (Group 33) and Mercedes-AMG A 35 (Group 34).
Our experts predict that the M135 will be worth half its list price after three years and 36,000 miles, while adding option packs has no impact on used values. In comparison, the Audi S3 holds on to more of its value, but the Mercedes-AMG A 35 has residuals in the 44-48 per cent bracket.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|BMW M135
|36.7mpg
|173g/km
|29
Design, interior & technology
A clean look has been applied to the cabin, with the nav screen and driver’s display combined into a single curved unit, while the old car’s traditional air vents have been replaced by slots with the controls to one side. There are backlit grilles on either side of the dashboard and across the centre console, too.
Unlike some rivals that make the starter button a focal point, the M135 locates its on the centre console ahead of the drive selector. It seems modest to the point of being hard to find, if you’re not familiar with the cabin’s layout.
BMW’s M division stripes make an appearance as three lines of stitching running diagonally across the passenger side of the dashboard, but this feels like the in-cabin equivalent of the colours that some owners add to their car’s grilles.
The cleaner look is matched by decent materials, although the little joystick-style air vent controls that BMW now uses on its cars don’t feel quite as positive as the old vents when you're adjusting them. As is typical in most BMWs, there’s a thick, squishy steering wheel rim to hold, while the synthetic leather and Alcantara-trimmed seats are figure hugging and comfortable.
Sat-nav, stereo and infotainment
The curved, twin-screen dash display comprises a 10.7-inch central touchscreen and a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, both featuring pin-sharp graphics. The new model does away with the old car’s iDrive rotary controller, so you’re left with touch inputs or voice control, which is a bit of a shame because neither system is as intuitive as the click wheel and shortcut buttons.
Simple on-screen shortcuts let you switch between functions, though, while the My Modes option changes the cabin ambience to varying degrees. Rather than have a Sport button, it’s the Sport Mode that adjusts the car’s responses, which seems a little more involved than just having a button or switch to do the same thing.
The mapping and live traffic info is quick and effective, though, while the tile layout can be set to show media or car-related applications to help you find them faster. There are four USB-C sockets inside – two up front, two in the back – but wireless phone charging is part of a pack that costs around £1,500. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto feature as standard and are wireless.
Boot space, comfort & practicality
One part of the M135 that stays the same with the arrival of the new model is interior space. Because the F70 generation uses the same platform as the F40 that it replaces, cabin space is largely unchanged, and that means there’s decent room for a compact hatchback.
There’s a wide range of wheel and seat adjustment to get comfortable and get a clear view out, although the over-large door mirrors do block your forward view a little.
Storage space is reasonable, with the highlights being the central armrest bin, plus twin cup-holders and a tray further ahead. The door bins are a little short and narrow, while glovebox storage is built into the door, so it’s not as roomy as in some rivals.
You sit low in the back of the 1 Series, but there’s decent space, even when the car is fitted with an optional panoramic sunroof. The front sports seats that are fitted to the M135 eat into rear legroom a little, and while the cabin isn’t as wide as in some rivals, it should be fine for shorter journeys.
A typical hot hatch combines performance with practicality, and with a 380-litre boot, the M135 has one of the larger cargo bays in the class. The wide load area has under-floor storage, while the back seats fold flat to create 1,200 litres of space.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,361mm
|Width
|1,800mm
|Height
|1,459mm
|Number of seats
|Five
|Boot space
|380-1,200 litres
Safety & reliability
While the 1 Series is considered a new model by BMW, it should retain the last car’s five-star Euro NCAP rating, because it uses all of the same safety kit. Lane-assist and speed-limit warning technology is included, while a shortcut button on the centre console accesses the infotainment menu where the safety systems can be set up. There are three Isofix child seat mounts inside, with one on the front passenger seat and two in the rear.
BMW finished 14th out of 32 manufacturers in the 2024 Driver Power ownership survey, while the 1 Series placed in 25th out of 50 in the rundown of individual models. One plus point where owners ranked the old 1 Series highly was the balance between physical and touch controls used, so we’ll have to see if the revised model can maintain that position.
A three-year, unlimited-mileage warranty matches that offered by Audi and Mercedes, while roadside assistance covers the same period. Extended warranties are available at extra cost.
BMW’s Service Inclusive scheme offers a cost-effective way of paying for maintenance. For the 1 Series it costs £1,002, which can be paid up front or be bundled in with a finance package. It might sound like a lot, but this covers the car for five years and pays for servicing and some other consumables. It can also be transferred to a new owner if the car is sold before the cover runs out.
|Key standard safety features
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
|
|
BMW M135 alternatives
The M135 is a contender in the four-wheel-drive hot hatch class, and its main rivals are the Audi S3 and Mercedes-AMG A 35. These two cars are four-wheel drive and pack 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines like the M135, but are more expensive and in our experience aren’t quite as engaging to drive.
Beyond these two, the Volkswagen Golf R follows the same formula, and if you want to get rally car-inspired thrills (and save a bit of cash in the process) the smaller, manual-equipped Toyota GR Yaris could fit the bill if you’re happy to sacrifice some practicality.
Frequently Asked Questions
There’s a shortcut button on the centre console next to the drive selector. Press this and a menu appears on the main screen where you can deactivate road-sign and speed-limit detection. You’ll have to do this every time you start the car, though, because it defaults to ‘on’ every time the car is started.